MAD ABOUT THE MOUSE
This Clip Of Candace Owens Saying A Minnie Mouse Pantsuit Is 'Destroying The Fabrics Of Our Society' Is Like Something From 'SNL'
Submitted by James Crugnale
Candace Owens went viral on Thursday after she had an over-the-top reaction to Disneyland Paris commemorating their 30th anniversary by having Minnie Mouse trade her red-and-white polka dot dress for a blue-and-black polka dot pantsuit.
Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36— Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022
Owens appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" to voice her outrage.
“They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society” pic.twitter.com/UlytdGMZYA— Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2022
