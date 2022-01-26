Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

MAD ABOUT THE MOUSE

This Clip Of Candace Owens Saying A Minnie Mouse Pantsuit Is 'Destroying The Fabrics Of Our Society' Is Like Something From 'SNL'

Submitted by James Crugnale

This Clip Of Candace Owens Saying A Minnie Mouse Pantsuit Is 'Destroying The Fabrics Of Our Society' Is Like Something From 'SNL'
Candace Owens says the new Minnie Mouse pantsuit is "destroying the fabrics of our society."

Candace Owens went viral on Thursday after she had an over-the-top reaction to Disneyland Paris commemorating their 30th anniversary by having Minnie Mouse trade her red-and-white polka dot dress for a blue-and-black polka dot pantsuit.

Owens appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" to voice her outrage.

Additional submission from James Crugnale: