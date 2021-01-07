59
YOU'RE TOXIC

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Alexander shared a photo of himself in Washington DC for the "Save America" rally protesting Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The Lede

It remains unclear whether Alexander was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, and currently there isn't any indication that he was.

Key Details

  • Alexander, a childhood friend of Britney Spears, was married to the pop star for 55 hours in a Las Vegas elopement in 2004 before Spears annulled their marriage.
  • He shared a selfie of himself donning a red Trump hat at the rally on his Facebook page yesterday at 2:16 PM.
  • Alexander is a self-described conspiracy theorist and has questioned whether the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax in Facebook posts.

