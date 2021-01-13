313 members
Andrew Yang Is Running For New York Mayor. He Wants Universal Basic Income — And TikTok Hype Houses
The LedeYang released an ad Wednesday night to officially announce his mayoral bid and outline his vision for New York City. In response to his bid, some critics have questioned why a mayoral hopeful would flee the city during a pandemic. Others are skeptical of Yang's unusual proposal for TikTok Hype House–style collectives, which he believes will attract young internet creators to the city.
Key Details
The Source
