THE AGE OF THE YANG GANG

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Andrew Yang, an upstart candidate in the Democratic presidential primaries, announced Wednesday he's running for New York mayor.

The Lede

Yang released an ad Wednesday night to officially announce his mayoral bid and outline his vision for New York City. In response to his bid, some critics have questioned why a mayoral hopeful would flee the city during a pandemic. Others are skeptical of Yang's unusual proposal for TikTok Hype House–style collectives, which he believes will attract young internet creators to the city.

Key Details

  • Key to Yang's platform is universal basic income, and he also proposed a "People's Bank, so it stops being so expensive to be poor."
  • Yang has weathered much of the pandemic in the Hudson Valley. "Can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?" he said to the New York Times.
  • Mayoral candidate Dianne Morales responded that she has been "living with THREE generations under one roof, AND running a campaign from home."

