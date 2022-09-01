THIS GUY
All The Sensitive Stuff Former President Donald Trump Took From The White House
The Lede
Trump gave The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) documents in January, voluntarily, after they found things missing from his time in office. Documents in that batch turned heads at the FBI and Justice Department. A grand subpoena was served in June, 2022, and Mar-a-Lago was searched through a court-approved warrant in August. Here are some key highlights from the ongoing investigation. "Confidential" are the lowest, "secret" are mid and "top secret" are the highest classification.
Key Details
- In January, Trump handed over 15 boxes of material that had 184 classified documents (totaling more than 700 pages). Of those, 67 were marked "confidential," 92 were "secret" and 25 were "top secret"
- In June, five more "confidential," 16 "secret" and 17 "top secret" documents were turned over after the DOJ subpoena.
- By August, 33 more boxes were seized — which had two binders of photos, more than 100 classified documents — in an operation that took over nine hours and included dozens of FBI agents.