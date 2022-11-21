US States' Abortion Laws Post-Roe V Wade, Mapped

Abortion rights were one of the leading issues in this year's midterms, following the US Supreme Court's shock overturning of Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the right to abortion in the constitution — back in June.

Since the Supreme Court's decision, 13 states have made abortion illegal. In Florida and Arizona, for example, abortions after 15 weeks are now banned, and Arizona is expected to seek a near-total ban in 2023.

It's rare for the right to abortion to be protected by state constitutions; abortion rights in most states are enshrined in state laws or state Supreme Court rulings, both of which are easier to overturn than a constitutional amendment.

It's not all so bleak, though. Following pro-abortion referendums in the midterm elections, California, Vermont and Michigan will be amending their constitutions to include abortion rights.

Via Statista.