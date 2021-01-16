466
+ digg
DRUNK HISTORY

Submitted by James Crugnale
The 45-page report, released on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, attacks decades of historical scholarship, particularly when it comes to the nation's 400-year legacy of slavery. Most of those listed as authors lack any credentials as historians.

The Lede

The "1776 Report" from the White House claims it is restoring "patriotic education" and helping Americans better understand the history of their nation. Historians are crying foul at the report's defense of slavery and its argument that the true spirit of the civil rights movement has been abandoned in favor of identity politics.

Key Details

  • The White House's report was created as a response to the New York Times's 1619 Project, which explains how slavery shaped America.
  • The report claims America is "the most just and glorious country in all of human history."
  • Several historians called the report "riddled in errors" and were offended it was released on Martin Luther King Day.

Other articles and videos you might like

7
+ digg
GOODBYE TO ALL THAT

Submitted by Digg Editors
I came to Canada to escape a childhood — and a nation — consumed with lies.
43
+ digg
HE'S NOT WHO YOU'VE BEEN TOLD HE IS

Submitted by Digg Editors
He's a speedskater. He organizes protests, alienating activists on both ends of the political spectrum. He drove an Uber. And his 40-minute video following rioters through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, capturing the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter, has placed John Earle Sullivan — "Activist John" — at the center of a conservative campaign to blame liberal groups for the Capitol siege.