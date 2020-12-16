65
+ digg
THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE TRUMP

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Nobody does nothing as president, not even someone who watches television for five or six hours a day.

The Lede

Here are some things that the president has accomplished during his term, according to David Frum, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush.

Key Details

  • Trump regulated vaping more strictly, even though he later regretted it, saying "I should never have done that fucking vaping thing."
  • Frum believes that Trump's policies have stabilized conflicts in the Middle East and that his safeguarding 5G networks from Chinese control have had positive effects.
  • Criminal justice reform proposals, including reduced mandatory minimum sentences for certain drug offenses, are also a highlight.

Other articles and videos you might like