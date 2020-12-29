61
+ digg
IT'S A BOLD STRATEGY, COTTON

Submitted by James Crugnale
Eleven Senate Republicans on Saturday announced that they will object to the Electoral College results Wednesday, when Congress convenes in a joint session to formally count the vote.

The Lede

The Hill reports "GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Ron Johnson (Wis.), James Lankford (Okla.), Steve Daines (Mont.), John Kennedy (La.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) and Mike Braun (Ind.) and Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.) and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.)" will object to the election results.

Key Details

  • The Senators want an Electoral Commission to launch an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in swing states.
  • If an objection has the support of a member of the House and a member of the Senate, the two chambers will debate it for two hours and then vote on whether to uphold the objection.

Other articles and videos you might like