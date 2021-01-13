Other articles and videos you might like

1
+ digg
COLD, HARD BITCOINS

Submitted by Digg Editors
With a population of 180,000, the Siberian city of Norilsk is one of the biggest human settlements beyond the Polar Circle. It now hosts the Arctic's first crypto farm for producing new Bitcoins.
514
+ digg
MAXIMUM SECURITY

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Parts of the city are nearly deserted because of unprecedented security for the inauguration of Joe Biden.