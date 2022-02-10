The Winners Of The 2022 Underwater Photographer Of The Year Awards Are Spectacular

The Underwater Photographer of the Year awards for 2022 have been announced, and some of the selections from the contest are nothing short of extraordinary.

"Restriction on travel over the last year may have stopped many photographers visiting their favorite waters, but it hasn't stifled their creativity," said competition judge Alex Mustard, who is also a prolific underwater photographer and marine biologist. "We are delighted that many of this year's awarded images come from home countries and some are even taken in swimming pools."

Here are the award winners from the competition, with comments from the photographers and the judges.

Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022:

'Dancing With The Giants Of The Night' By Rafael Fernandez Caballero

©Rafael Fernandez Caballero/UPY2022

Comment from the photographer:

In the ocean magic can always happen. But when magic happens all together, you only can think you’re dreaming. This was the case of that night in Maldives. At the beginning of the night one whale shark came to the light of our boat BlueForce One, we jumped in the water and then another whale shark came. We were so happy when, a couple of hours later, out of the blue, madness happened and whale sharks started to come in big numbers. I was together with Gador Muntaner, a shark researcher, who couldn’t believe what we were seeing. We counted at the same time 11 whale sharks surrounding us. It was a unique moment that no one there had thought it could even be possible. Magic happens in the ocean every day, but if we don’t protect the oceans and sharks, these moments will soon be a thing of the past.

— Rafael Fernandez Caballero

Comment from the judge:

This image took my breath away from the first viewing and I never tired coming back to it. Scale, light and the sheer numbers of big subjects, this was, by some distance, our winning image.

— Judge Alex Mustard

Runner Up and British Underwater Photographer Of The Year 2022:

'A 3.5M Great White Curiously Approaches My Lens' By Matty Smith

©Matty Smith/UPY2022

Comment from the photographer:

I had wanted to shoot a charismatic over/under portrait of a great white shark for a couple of years. Some techniques I had previously tried failed terribly, so this time I designed and constructed my own carbon pole and remote trigger. This enabled me to safely lower my camera and housing into the water with my own 12” split shot dome port attached. Surprisingly the sharks were instantly attracted to the camera with no extra bait needed, in fact it was a battle to stop them biting the dome port! We had wonderfully calm seas and nice evening side lighting for this naturally lit image.

— Matty Smith

Comment from the judge:

This split shot of a Great White Shark truly has some character. Excellent work by the photographer by trying out different techniques until he got the result he wanted. A truly deserved 'Runner Up' in this category.

— Judge Tobias Friedrich

Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2022:

'Diamonds and Rust' By Paul Pettitt

©Paul Pettitt/UPY2022

Comment from the photographer:

This picture was taken on a bright afternoon when I knew the sun would be on the west side of the Pier. The Sea Gooseberries had been around for a while and on this particular day, the water was like glass. I floated in the spot I wanted and waited for them to slowly drift by. The background colors represent the rust and weed growth on a metal cross beam.

— Paul Pettitt

Comment from the judge:

Images like this leap out despite being subtle. The colors are celebratory and the subject perfectly placed to produce a stand out image in this category.

— Judge Peter Rowlands

My Backyard Winner:

'All You Need Is Love' By Pekka Tuuri

©Pekka Tuuri/UPY 2022

Comment from the photographer:

All you need is love! This love pond is in my backyard, a 20-minute drive from home. And it has rewarded me plentifully over the past ten years. It is full of love in late April. The common frogs come first, then toads and finally newts. I spent four days and four night time sessions in it in 2021. I wore a drysuit with argon, lots of undergarments and a heated vest to survive in the five degree water. I floated and stayed put among the frogs and quite soon they accepted me and my camera as a part of the scenery. The frogs climb on top of my camera, make grunting sounds in my ears and squeeze between my face and the backplate of the camera. The active spawning time lasts about two days and nights. What an experience with lots of photo ops!

— Pekka Tuuri

Comment from the judge:

This image truly made me laugh, when I saw it first time. What an iconic moment and excellent reaction by the remarkable Pekka Tuuri. He is truly on of the underwater photographers in the world who always came up with different ideas and outstanding, different images from places just around his corner in Finland. Excellent composition and light, very well done.

— Judge Tobias Friedrich

Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022:

'Supernova In Paradise' By Quico Abadal

©Quico Abadal/UPY 2022

Comment from the photographer:

I first met Jeniya having breakfast at Zest, one of my favourite food spots of Koh Tao. We talked for long and we clicked quite well. A couple of days later we recorded a very cool video together. I knew I wanted to shoot more with her, she moved quite poetically underwater. So after a couple of months we met at the end of Sairee beach. She was wearing a stunning long white dress and we just planned to shoot mostly split shots with the sunset. I’d use the strobes to illuminate the underwater scene and the sun would do the rest. It was a pretty challenging shot, since I didn’t have any fins or wetsuit, so I would easily sink. Also it was tricky to gain focus properly on the subject. What I like about this photograph is the imperfection of backscatter, recreating space and making it perfect to me.

— Quico Abadal

Comment from the judge:

In this category we are always looking for exciting new talent bringing fresh visions to underwater photography. This image is a fabulous example. Simple subject matter, elevated into an artistic vision by the imagination, ideas and talent of the photographer and model.

— Judge Alex Mustard

'Save Our Seas Foundation' Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2022:

'Big Appetite' By Thien Nguyen Ngoc

©Thien Nguyen Ngoc/UPY 2022

Comment from the photographer:

An aerial perspective of busy anchovy fishing activities off the coast of Hon Yen , Phu Yen province , Vietnam, many local fisherman families along the coastline will follow the near-shore currents to catch the anchovy during peak season. Salted anchovy is the most important raw material to create traditional Vietnamese fish sauce but anchovies are a little fish with a big impact. When they are overfished, the whales, tunas, sea birds... and other marine predators that rely on them as a dietary staple face starvation and population decline critically. And so far Vietnam is also facing this anchovy overfishing situation, according to the survey results of the Institute of Seafood Research, the reserves and catches of anchovies in the waters of Vietnam have decreased by 20-30% in the past 10 years.

— Thien Nguyen Ngoc

Comment from the judge:

A stark visual reminder of man’s reach and control over the surrounding habitat and its devastating effect on the natural balance.

— Judge Peter Rowlands

———

See more runner-ups from the competition here.