The Winners From The 2022 Travel Photographer Of The Year Awards Are Breathtaking

The Travel Photography of the Year Awards 2022 celebrated photo makers from around the world, young and old, this year.

The judges selected winners across multiple categories and also specifically awarded young talent. Their awards were broadly categorized thematically and stand-out portfolio images were given prizes.

Here are some highlights from the 2022 awards, which you can see a full recap of on TPOTY website.

Travel photographer of the year: Matjaz Krivic

Matjaz Krivic is a documentary photographer capturing long-term stories of people and places. For 25 years he has covered the face of the earth in his intense, personal and aesthetically moving style, portraying poor parts of the world characterised by traditions, social unrest and religious devotion. In recent years he has been focusing on environmental issues and acting as an advocate for a greener future through his work.

[Matjaz Krivic/www.tpoty.com]

Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Nanyuki, Kenya: Najin 33 one of the last two Northern White rhinos left in the world resting under a hot afternoon sun with her friend and caretaker Zachary Mutai in Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

[Matjaz Krivic/www.tpoty.com]

Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Nanyuki, Kenya: Najin, one of the world’s last two remaining Northern White rhinos being caressed by her keeper Zachary Mutai in Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

[Matjaz Krivic/www.tpoty.com]

Cumbre Vieja volcano, Tacande, La Palma, Spain: An aerial view of the Cumbre Vieja volcano with several active volcano vents in an ash-covered forest. On November 28th a new vent opened on the east side of volcano, destroying many new houses on its way towards the sea.

[Matjaz Krivic/www.tpoty.com]

El Paso, La Palma, Spain: As the new vent opened lava found new ways down the mountain, destroying new houses at the neighbourhood of El Paso on November 30th.

Young travel photographer of the year: Cal Cole

Cal Cole is an 18-year-old photographer based in Manchester, UK. He focuses on themes of melancholy, dystopia and loneliness in his images of cityscapes in twilight and after dark.

[Cal Cole/www.tpoty.com]

Manchester, UK: High rise apartments in the city at night. The layers and density of this scene really caught my eye.

Young TPOTY (14 & under): Kaia Tham

14-year-old Kaia Tham was born in Australia, but now resides, and is a student, in Portugal- a location which has inspired many of her recent photos. She shoots purely on an iPhone and has recently started her exploration of photography, where she quickly fell in love with the media.

[Kaia Tham/www.tpoty.com]

Lisbon Portugal: Across the smooth gloss of checkered tiles, chess pieces lay invisible. The reflection of three figures and a city is cast into the shine; where their feet connect, two worlds collide.

The art of monochrome

Winner: Roie Galitz

Roie Galitz is a professional wildlife photographer, environmental diplomat, an entrepreneur and a public speaker.

[Roie Galitz/www.tpoty.com]

Edgeøya, Svalbard, Norway: Walruses are among the giants of the high Arctic. This is the beach master, the alpha male. He watches as his kingdom melts in the early summer.

Runner-up: Dana Allen

[Dana Allen/www.tpoty.com]

On the Barents Sea, somewhere above the Arctic Circle, Svalbard, Northern Norway: A Polar bear studies a slight movement of my camera.







Via TPOTY.