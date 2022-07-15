The Winners Of The 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Are Spectacular

The winners of this year's Audubon Photography Awards have been announced.

The photographs are breathtaking reminders of the extraordinary beauty of our feathered friends.

The judges chose eight prize winners and several honorable mentions after sifting through 2,416 entrants from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and seven Canadian provinces and territories.

Here are the award-winning entries along with stories behind the shot, courtesy of Audubon.org.







Grand Prize: Jack Zhi

(White-tailed Kites. Photo: Jack Zhi/Audubon Photography Awards)

I studied White-tailed Kite behavior for three years before I got this close-up. It was a challenge to get the action, distance, lighting, and angles of the individuals all right at the same time. The father, who teaches his fledglings to hunt, held a vole in his talons. The fledgling flew in and, in a blink, grabbed the rodent as the father let go. Wildlife does spectacular things—people walk by without even knowing. My passion is to capture that beauty and behavior and share it with people who don’t have the time to see it in nature.







Amateur Award Winner: Peter Shen

(Western Grebes. Photo: Peter Shen/Audubon Photography Awards)

I was hiking on a narrow, rocky trail when I saw a Western Grebe with two chicks on her back. I unpacked my gear and knelt at the shore’s edge. A male arrived with a fish and passed it to the mom, who turned to face me and made eye contact. I quickly laid flat on the gravel, bird droppings all around, but I didn’t care. My heart pounded. One chick got hold of the fish, but the second bit onto the other end. They tugged, back and forth, until the second chick won. The rivalry brought back happy memories of my siblings, our mom in the middle.







Professional Award Winner: Liron Gertsman

(White-tailed Ptarmigan. Photo: Liron Gertsman/Audubon Photography Awards)

I’ve spent countless hikes searching for the elusive “mountain chicken,” also known as the White-tailed Ptarmigan, to no avail. On this day, after a couple of hours, I stumbled right onto some. The small group was so well camouflaged I didn’t notice it until movement caught my eye. Wanting to capture these remarkable birds in the context of their domain, I put on a wider lens and sat down. They continued to forage at close range, and I captured this image of an individual posing in front of the stunning mountains.







Video Award Winner: Liron Gertsman

(Sharp-tailed Grouse. Video: Liron Gertsman/Audubon Photography Awards)

This clip from the pre-sunrise hours captures Sharp-tailed Grouse males dancing and chirping at a lek. Careful not to bother them, I filmed as they bent over, stretched their wings, and stomped their feet. It sounded like rapid drumming. Their tails standing straight up, they displayed again and again. As much as I love the power of photos to tell a story, some scenes need more than a frame to capture the bigger picture.







Plants for Birds Award Winner: Shirley Donald

( Nashville Warbler and scarlet bee balm. Photo: Shirley Donald/Audubon Photography Awards)

I planted a scarlet bee balm beneath my office window. Over several years it spread, the mass of flowers blooming midsummer in time to feed juvenile hummingbirds. Once the flowers are spent, the seedheads shelter insects and attract snails. Birds inspect them and feast off their finds. With my camera on a tripod, lens poking through a hole in the mesh I use to screen my open window, I’m ready for any opportunity—such as this warbler snatching a tiny snail.







Fisher Prize: Steve Jessmore

(Northern Shoveler. Photo: Steve Jessmore/Audubon Photography Awards)

The whipping wind and bitter cold on a dreary winter Michigan morning made it hard to stand and keep my lens steady. Huddled behind my Subaru, I noticed groups of Northern Shovelers feeding and was drawn to the swirling motion as they circled, the groups growing and shrinking. I tried to fill my frame with ducks, their bodies covering the water’s surface and heads down in water. Almost two hours into shooting, a drake rose from the center and spread his wings. With his green head, shovel-shaped bill, yellow eyes, and striking sky-blue panels, he looked statuesque for a second or two before dropping back to feed.







Female Bird Prize: Alan Krakauer

(Greater Sage-Grouse. Photo: Alan Krakauer/Audubon Photography Awards )

It had been several frigid hours since I had climbed into a blind in a remote valley, arriving before first light to avoid disturbing a Greater Sage-Grouse lek. While I was usually pointing my camera at fighting and strutting males, this photograph of a hen pausing between snow-draped shrubs became my favorite. With her calm eyes and intricately patterned plumage, the female almost took my frosty breath away. While I huddled in my bulky coat and two pairs of long underwear, the grouse seemed unbothered by the temperature. I am amazed at how these hardy birds live year-round in this harsh environment, and yet a species this tough is imperiled by so many threats to its existence.







Youth Award Winner: Jayden Preussner

(Black­-bellied Whistling-­Duck. Photo: Jayden Preussner/Audubon Photography Awards)

I set out along a dike and levee system that puts you at eye level with trees and saw a pair of Black­ bellied Whistling­-Ducks sitting on a hollowed ­out palm. Before I knew it, one looked as if it had simply fallen in. The other peered down the trunk, seemingly think­ing, “What an idiot.” My friend and I burst out laughing. The scene was silly, but now I look back and think: That was a nice shot of the birds interacting with their environment. Showcasing those relationships is important to me.







Amateur Honorable Mention: Ankur Khurana

(Common Ravens. Photo: Ankur Khurana/Audubon Photography Awards )

My partner and I came upon this couple on the last day of 2021 as we plowed through heavy snow in cold that settled into our bones. The larger raven groomed its mate’s head feathers as it clicked, gurgled, cawed, and shrieked. While ravens are common here, I could not miss photographing this intimate interaction. My hands numb, I pulled my camera out and clicked several shots. As we walked away, the ravens continued to indulge in playful displays on the ground and in flight. We’d seen ravens, and proof of their obvious intelligence, hundreds of times, but this raven encounter is one that will be hard to beat.







Youth Honorable Mention: Amiel Hopkins

(Greater Prairie-Chicken. Photo: Amiel Hopkins/Audubon Photography Awards )

I spent the night in a freezing, cramped blind so I could be in position by dawn to photograph Greater Prairie-Chicken spring courtship displays. Males inflate vocal sacs, make deep, booming calls, dance about like wind-up toys, and fight other males to defend their territories. That morning one bird flew onto my blind and began to dance, its feet making loud, clacking noises on the tin roof. When another came within arm’s reach, I captured its intricate and beautiful feather pattern as it emitted a loud cackling cry. At that distance, the bird would pick up any movement and flush, so I remained still. Thankfully, it never noticed me.







Plants for Birds Honorable Mention: Warren Johnson

(Hawai‘i ‘Amakihi and ‘iliahi. Photo: Warren Johnson/Audubon Photography Awards)

After heavy December rains, native trees flowered and Hawaiian honeycreepers, in turn, began breeding. This Hawai‘i ‘Amakihi was a regular visitor to an ‘iliahi, also known as sandalwood. Their interaction illustrates an interdependent relationship that coevolved over millennia. To me, the scene alludes to how much Hawaiian avifauna and flora have been lost—a moment that was once common has become relatively rare. I was so focused on the bird that I didn’t see the bee below it when I snapped the shot.





