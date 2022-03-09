The Winners Of The 2021 World Nature Photography Are Extraordinary

The World Nature Photography Awards, a photo competition that celebrates the "world's best nature photographers whilst showcasing nature's beauty to a wider audience," announced this year's prize winners — and they did not disappoint.

"As always, it's such a thrill to see the amazing caliber of entries into the awards," said co-founder Adrian Dinsdale. "Seeing these images cannot fail to motivate one to do everything to protect this fragile planet of ours.We offer our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners."

Here were a few of our favorite entrants from the competition.

Overall Grand-Prize Winner

First-Place Winner, Behavior — Mammals

Leopard Seal Chasing A Gentoo Penguin, Amos Nachoum

(© Amos Nachoum / World Nature Photography Awards)

"For hours, I waited for the low tide to arrive along a shallow lagoon on a remote island off the Antarctic Peninsula. Like clockwork, the leopard seal arrived in the lagoon just before low tide. It put its head in the water and looked just like a rock sitting in the receding water. The young Gentoo penguins only dare to enter the water when it is shallow and when they got close enough to the seal, it turned its head at lightning speed, catching one of the penguins by its feet and taking it to deep water. Once the seal reached open water, I followed it and swam parallel to it, observing its actions. To my surprise, it let go of the penguin twice. Each time, the seal chased after the penguin again, as if it was enjoying the game. The terrified penguin tried to escape as the game continued. But soon, the end came."

Second-Place Winner, Behavior — Mammals

Rumble In The Jungle, William Fortescue

(© William Fortescue / World Nature Photography Awards)

"Two bull elephants sparring with one another."

Third-Place Winner, Behavior — Mammals

Cheetahs, Buddhilini de Soyza

.

(© Buddhilini de Soyza / World Nature Photography Awards)

"Five male cheetahs cross perilous floods in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya."

First-Place Winner, Urban Wildlife

NYC Humpback, Matthijs Noome

(© Matthijs Noome / World Nature Photography Awards)

A humpback whale captured swimming in the shadow New York City skyline.

Finally got the shot I wanted: a humpback's fluke with the New York City downtown skyline in the distance. As water quality measures and conservation efforts have started to show real results over the last years, humpback whales are becoming a common sight more and more in New York waters.

Second-Place Winner, Urban Wildlife

Arabian Fox, Mohammad Murad

(© Mohammad Murad / World Nature Photography Awards)

An Arabian fox stands in the glow of Kuwait City.

Third-Place Winner, Urban Wildlife

Fox, Alex Pansier

(© Alex Pansier / World Nature Photography Awards)

A fox is seen sitting in an urban setting in The Netherlands.

First-Place Winner, Animals In Their Habitat

Orangutan, Thomas Vijayan

(© Thomas Vijayan / World Nature Photography Awards)

Mature male orangutans have large flappy cheek-pads, known as flanges, a throat sac used to make loud verbalisations called long calls. Once they reach maturity, they spend most of their time alone, about 90%. I was lucky enough to get this fully-grown, matured orangutan giving me the best pose possible.

Second-Place Winner, Animals In Their Habitat

Juvenile California Sea Lion, Celia Kujala

(© Celia Kujala / World Nature Photography Awards)

A juvenile California sea lion seen off the Coronado Islands in Baja California, Mexico.

Third-Place Winner, Animals In Their Habitat

Female Polar Bear, Christian Tuckwell-Smith

(© Christian Tuckwell-Smith / World Nature Photography Awards)

Female polar bear spotted on Isbukta, on the eastern coast of Svalbard.

First-Place Winner, Black And White

Rare Blue Morph Arctic Fox, Vince Burton

(© Vince Burton / World Nature Photography Awards)

A recent trip to Iceland where we were lucky to view and photograph the rare 'blue morph' Arctic fox. The weather conditions were extreme, but that didn't seem to bother the fox.

Second-Place Winner, Black And White

Toque macaque, Avanka Fernando

(© Avanka Fernando / World Nature Photography Awards)

Toque macaque being fed by its mother in Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

Third-Place Winner, Black And White

Asiatic elephants, Michael Stavrakakis

(© Michael Stavrakakis / World Nature Photography Awards)

A family of Asiatic elephants seen in Udawalawe National Park, Sri Lanka.