WOOF! THERE IT IS
The Winners Of The 2021 Comedy Pet Photography Awards Might Tickle Your Funny Bone
Submitted by James Crugnale via comedypetphoto.com
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards contest helps raise money for Animal Support Angels, a charity that helps control "feral populations to rescuing and re homing abandoned animals," and other animal welfare causes. A photo of Pepper, a black labrador puppy and a hilariously placed bubble, was named this year's Grand Prize Winner.
- Zoe Ross snapped the winning photo, "Whizz Pop," a shot of a well-timed bubble in front of Pepper. "We never ever thought that we would win but entered the competition because we loved the idea of helping a charity just be sending in a funny photo of Pepper," Ross said.
- "The winning photo of Pepper playing in the garden, with a perfectly timed bubble, sums up what this competition is all about," said Wes Pearson, CEO of Animal Friends in a statement.
Grand Prize Winner ('Whizz Pop,' ©Zoe Ross / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards / Grand Prize Winner)
Winner of Cat Category ('Photobomb,' © Kathryn Trott/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards)
Winner of Dog Category ('Jurassic Bark,' ©Carmen Cromer / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards / Winner of Dog Category)
Winner of Mighty Horse Category ('I Said Good Morning,' © Mary Ellis/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards)
Winner of All Other Creatures Category ('The Eureka Moment,' ©Sophie Bonnefoi / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards / Winner of All Other Creatures Category)
