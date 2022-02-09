Someone Built A Life-Sized Tyrannosaurus Rex Out Of Snow In His Front Yard And Won The Hearts Of The Internet

A stunning snow sculpture of a T. rex in Minnesota captured the imagination of the internet this week, clawing its way to the top of Reddit's r/interestingasf-ck subreddit.

The builder of the snow dinosaur, Paul Larcom, told Digg it took him three weeks to complete.

"I've built about ten of these snow sculptures before but not quite this big," Larcom revealed. "The inspiration for this one came from another snow sculpture I did a while back of a snow Tauntaun from Star Wars. Everyone got real excited because they thought it was a dinosaur. I think they were a little disappointed when they saw it wasn't."

"This year though I wanted to do something big so I thought I'd make a dinosaur," he said.

(Paul Larcom)

"It's hard to tell how long it will last," he added. "I think it might stay standing for another week yet but it all depends on how warm it gets and the stability of the sculpture as it melts."

(Paul Larcom)

(Paul Larcom)

Larcom even gave his snow dinosaur some realistic-looking icicle teeth.

(Paul Larcom)

(Paul Larcom)

Larcom said he was very surprised to see his work featured on the front page of Reddit.

"I was very surprised," he revealed. "I didn't know it was going to take off like it did. I found out it made it to Reddit when my aunt and a friend of mine contacted me on Tuesday and told me about it."