This Photo Of Three Women Creates A Mind Melting Optical Illusion

A very fun story got manifested over a simple photograph and a subsequent TikTok. First, let's get to what people initially freak out over, because they thought they saw something strange.

Now let's get a closer look at the photo. Whose legs are whose? Is that woman a giant and the other one just really short?

Nope, turns out the woman to the left is on the back of the woman in the middle. Once you know that, you can suss out what is actually going on. Fun unintentional optical illusion though!

Tiara Cox commented on the TikTok, saying she’s the "short girl", writing "Hahaha when you see yourself in a TikTok from a Reddit post three years ago. I’m the ‘short’ girl in the middle."