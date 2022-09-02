Popular


This Photo Of Three Women Creates A Mind Melting Optical Illusion

Jared Russo
Jared Russo · · 1.2k reads
One of them seems very short, and the other seems very tall. How could this be? What is going on here?

A very fun story got manifested over a simple photograph and a subsequent TikTok. First, let's get to what people initially freak out over, because they thought they saw something strange.



@turbopopo #greenscreen ♬ original sound - zabo103

Now let's get a closer look at the photo. Whose legs are whose? Is that woman a giant and the other one just really short?



Nope, turns out the woman to the left is on the back of the woman in the middle. Once you know that, you can suss out what is actually going on. Fun unintentional optical illusion though!

Tiara Cox commented on the TikTok, saying she’s the "short girl", writing "Hahaha when you see yourself in a TikTok from a Reddit post three years ago. I’m the ‘short’ girl in the middle."

