Other articles and videos you might like

43
+ digg
NOT TODAY SANTA

Submitted by Digg Editors
From wrapping your arms around the cousins you only see once a year, to posing in the itchy jumper knitted by your grandma, we've all had an awkward family photo or two.
25
+ digg
'MAGIC WAS BURIED HERE'

Submitted by Digg Editors
When Jesse Lenz moved into his wife's childhood farmhouse he felt no connection to the place… until he was forced to see his new home through his children's eyes