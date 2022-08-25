People Claim To See Numbers In These Optical Illusions. Can You?

First things first, we need to share the TikTok that inspired us to show you the optical illusions that we will share below. So watch that, then come back for some explanations.

Okay, if you're still here and not downloading all of that Jay-Z Linkin Park, then we have a few things to share before we get to the pictures and the answers. This first image is brought to you by the wonders of autostereogram, a visual phenomenon that tricks our brains and eyes into seeing a 3D image from a 2D image. What number do you see?

This next one is simpler to see, all you have to do is step back, shrink the image down, or just stare at it long enough.

Okay, spoilers coming up. Be warned!

No cheatingThe green one was "0" and the blue one was "20." How did you do? We think the blue one was the easier and the green one was harder.