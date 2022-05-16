Some Of The Most Breathtaking Photos We've Seen On The Timeline Of Last Night's Lunar Eclipse

Last night, the world saw a total lunar eclipse — not just that, but the longest total lunar eclipse in 33 years. Dubbed the Super Flower Blood Moon, the Eastern US and South America were able to see every stage of the eclipse, and totality was visible in western Europe, Central and South America, most of North America and much of Africa.

We'd love for you to join us online — and if you're in the lunar eclipse viewing area, go out and take a look for yourself! Here's where on Earth the eclipse will be most visible: https://t.co/RZ3Eyxt3vr pic.twitter.com/UZkLIyE1V6 — NASA (@NASA) May 16, 2022

People who were able to get out and see the eclipse took photos — and some of the photos people captured are astounding. Here are some of the most gorgeous shots we've seen online today.

Our view from Manhattan of the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse tonight. pic.twitter.com/47us6OFv9z — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) May 16, 2022

Lunar eclipse right now! pic.twitter.com/QsORsxpX9x — Bray Falls (@astrofalls) May 16, 2022

Enjoy these shots from the lunar eclipse! pic.twitter.com/fPnDhJHmdi — josh (@notjoshjosh) May 16, 2022

tonight's blood moon lunar eclipse looks like kid cudi's man on the moon pic.twitter.com/6mH41LUnDQ — 🌱 (@aplasticplant) May 16, 2022

If you haven’t caught a glimpse of the #LunarEclipse, my dad’s friend has a real nice camera and i’d like to share with you all :) pic.twitter.com/JWs0FQiq06 — Eaonns (@eaonns) May 16, 2022