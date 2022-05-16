Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

GOODNIGHT MOON

Some Of The Most Breathtaking Photos We've Seen On The Timeline Of Last Night's Lunar Eclipse

238 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

Some Of The Most Breathtaking Photos We've Seen On The Timeline Of Last Night's Lunar Eclipse
The fact that ordinary people across the world were able to capture these images of the Super Flower Blood Moon is incredible.

Last night, the world saw a total lunar eclipse — not just that, but the longest total lunar eclipse in 33 years. Dubbed the Super Flower Blood Moon, the Eastern US and South America were able to see every stage of the eclipse, and totality was visible in western Europe, Central and South America, most of North America and much of Africa.



People who were able to get out and see the eclipse took photos — and some of the photos people captured are astounding. Here are some of the most gorgeous shots we've seen online today.




Comments

  1. Joi Cardinal 52 seconds ago

    https://sites.google.com/view/copy-of-sitemap-cardinalbirds-/

    eclipse pic

    https://sites.google.com/view/copy-of-sitemap-cardinalbirds-/

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.