65
+ digg
WOAH

Submitted by James Crugnale
One of the main characters on Twitter this week was the pink-necked green-pigeon, a photo of which went viral. Yes, it’s real. Yes, it’s stunning.

The Lede

After Shelby Lorman's tweet with a photo of the bird went viral, others began to ask if the photo of the colorful animal was in fact real.

Key Details

  • The photo was taken by Chong Lip Mun and features a pink-necked green-pigeon.
  • The bird can be found all over South East Asia, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar and Indonesia.
  • Other pigeons have been shown to have similarly spectacular colors.

Other articles and videos you might like

14
+ digg
THE JOY OF LIFE

Submitted by Digg Editors
Alice Proujansky's portraits highlight new parents' vulnerability and resilience.