There Are Three Apples In This Image. See If You Can Find Them

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás once again had me holding my computer screen an inch from my face scanning an image for hidden objects.

This time, it's an illustration of very cute birds and birdhouses in which three apples are hidden. Try and find them yourself. (Note: I did finally find them; they are definitely there.)

The solution is below, but don't scroll down if you're not ready to see it!

Solution:

Here's the image with the three apples circled in neon green:

Source: Gergely Dudás's blog, The Dudolf