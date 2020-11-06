103
PROOF IS IN THE PICTURES

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Earthlings, it seems, not aliens, were responsible for the removal of the mysterious monolith.

The Lede

We still have no clue as to who erected the monolith in the first place.

Key Details

  • Photographer Ross Bernards and his friend were visiting the monolith on November 27 when they saw four men come into the desert at around 8:40 PM to remove the sculpture.
  • Bernards recalls hearing one of the men say, "This is why you don’t leave trash in the desert," and, "Leave no trace," as they dismantled it.
  • The men who removed it may not be the people who erected the monolith in the first place, and so far the culprit responsible for the sculpture remains a mystery.

