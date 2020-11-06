1290 members
Photos
Photos on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Eyewitness Says He Saw Four Men Dismantle The Mystery Utah Monolith
The LedeWe still have no clue as to who erected the monolith in the first place.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
How Do The iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung Note 20 Ultra And Huawei Mate 40 Pro Cameras Stack Up Against One Another?
Nowadays the first thing people check out when buying a phone is the camera that comes with it.
Macy's Parade From Up Above, And More Best Photography Of The Week
The stories we tell with ink and photos of a quirky world with snails.
Rotten River: Life On One Of The World's Most Polluted Waterways, In Photos
The smell is the first thing that hits you on the banks of the Citarum River in West Java, Indonesia. The odour is dense: rubbish rotting in hot sun mixed in with an acrid tone of chemical waste.