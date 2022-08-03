HOW ARE THESE REAL
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: The Best Entries So Far
It’s the eighth year of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, which were co-founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. Though no winners have yet been chosen, the entries that the contest has received so far are absolutely delightful. Here are some of our favorites.
‘It’s Only Funny Until…’
© Deena Sveinsson / Comedy Wildlife 2022
‘Itchy Roo’
© Lea Scaddan / Comedy Wildlife 2022
‘What Are You Looking At?’
© Lincol Lin / Comedy Wildlife 2022
‘Excuse Me, Pardon Me’
© Ryan Sims / Comedy Wildlife 2022
‘I’m Kidding’
© Sameer Walunj / Comedy Wildlife 2022
‘Spider Tango’
© Tiffany Heymans / Comedy Wildlife 2022
‘Bad Cub’
© Tony Dodge / Comedy Wildlife 2022
‘Mom, I’m Hungry’
© Yaron Schmid / Comedy Wildlife 2022
With thanks to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards