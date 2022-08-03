Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

HOW ARE THESE REAL

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: The Best Entries So Far

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 830 reads
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: The Best Entries So Far
The contest hasn't selected any winners yet, but the entries so far are absolutely delightful.

It’s the eighth year of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, which were co-founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. Though no winners have yet been chosen, the entries that the contest has received so far are absolutely delightful. Here are some of our favorites.



‘It’s Only Funny Until…’

© Deena Sveinsson / Comedy Wildlife 2022


‘Itchy Roo’

© Lea Scaddan / Comedy Wildlife 2022


‘What Are You Looking At?’

© Lincol Lin / Comedy Wildlife 2022


‘Excuse Me, Pardon Me’

© Ryan Sims / Comedy Wildlife 2022


‘I’m Kidding’

© Sameer Walunj / Comedy Wildlife 2022


‘Spider Tango’

© Tiffany Heymans / Comedy Wildlife 2022


‘Bad Cub’

© Tony Dodge / Comedy Wildlife 2022


‘Mom, I’m Hungry’

© Yaron Schmid / Comedy Wildlife 2022



With thanks to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.