Make Money Online with these 5 Paid Survey Apps

One of the most popular and fun ways to make some extra income on the side with typically minimal effort is through paid survey apps. All you need is a smartphone (or another smart device), the Internet, and a few minutes out of your day to share your opinions on a variety of products and services.

Below we highlight our choices for the Top 5 Paid Survey Apps, who they're best for, and how to get started earning today!

Users earn points by taking surveys, watching videos, discovering trial offers, and browsing the Internet.

Sign-up and receive a 500 Swagbucks welcome bonus (200 for email verification, 200 for mobile verification, and 100 for profile survey completion).

Earn $5-$25 gift cards and redeem points for gift cards to top retailers.

Featured in TechCrunch, BuzzFeed, Fox, Time, and ABC.

Who it's good for : Gamers, students, and online shoppers.

Enjoy free sign-up + 100 bonus points offered to new members.

Earn cash payments via PayPal or redeem points for gift cards.

Get paid within 48 hours of your transaction being processed.

4.5/5 Trustpilot rating with over 30,000 reviews.

Who it's good for: People who enjoy completing surveys, daily polls, and other similar activities. It may also be an ideal option for people looking for faster payouts.

Become a real-life influencer through this easy-to-use platform and share your opinions in exchange for virtual points that can be redeemed for gift cards or cash via PayPal.

Over $40,000 paid out to members daily.

Low payout threshold – 500 points ($5)

Trustpilot rating of 4.5/5 from more than 30k+ reviews and over 20 million members.

Who it's good for: People who enjoy sharing their opinions on a variety of topics such as entertainment, consumer products, and more! It may also be an ideal option if you're looking for a potentially higher payout per survey.

Earn real cash (not points) for taking online surveys, shopping online, trying new apps, playing games, and exploring new products and services.

Over $80 million in cash rewards paid

Partners with some of the most trusted brands in retail, technology, and market research.

Who it's good for: Stay-at-home parents, college students, and people with part-time jobs.

Shop in over 1,900 online retailers while earning points redeemable for gift cards, real cash, and travel miles.

Receive alerts and coupons to avoid missing shopping points.

Save on groceries and earn points by printing and redeeming coupons.

Refer a friend to earn 10% of their qualifying points.

Who it's good for: Users looking for a high sign-up bonus and people who do the bulk of their shopping online.

Bottom Line

Paid survey apps can be an easy and fun way to boost your income on the side, but shouldn't substitute for a full-time job. Keep in mind that the amount you make depends on how consistent you are and how much time you can put in. Also, always approach these apps with realistic expectations and be informed of their terms and conditions.