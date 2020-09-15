2
MOVE OVER SAAS, CAAS IS IN TOWN
It Turns Out 'Catfish As A Service' Is A Thing Now
It can be daunting to take the leap of faith into the world of online dating, not really knowing who is on the other end of your messages. How would you feel knowing that you may not even be talking to the same person throughout your entire correspondence?
The LedeSpicing up and correcting clients' profiles is one thing, but VIDA is asking its employees to go above and beyond. They wanted employees to create a range of ice-breaker messages for client correspondence, alongside communicating with matches, until a date is set or a phone number is provided by its users.
Key Details
- A number of brands, including Vida (Virtual Dating Agency) are now paying people to mange premium accounts and communicate to potential dates directly on their behalf.
- Employees manage personas and communications with potential suitors, pretending that they're the person in the profile.
- Brands are seemingly leaving it up to their customers to disclose that the person communicating with suitors is not, in fact, the matched contact.
Comments
