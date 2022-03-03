A Bunch Of Guys With Very Bad Takes On The War In Ukraine, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include two guys who aren’t aware that there have been several wars around the world in the last four decades, a guy who thinks the Ukraine war is happening because of nonbinary millennials and an actor who forgot he’s not actually a cowboy.

Thursday

Jay Black

The character: Jay Black, comedian, Generation X spokesperson, Pop Tart fan

The plot: On Thursday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine got underway, Black attempted to offer a cross-generational goodwill gesture to millennials and zoomers who he claimed were dealing with their “first bout of World War III panic.”

“Find yourself a Gen X friend to see you through it,” quipped Black. “We spent the entirety of our childhoods prepping for nuclear war, alone, while eating Pop Tarts cold from the foil.”

Hey, millennials and zoomers who are dealing with your first bout of World War III panic:



Find yourself a Gen X friend to see you through it.



We spent the entirety of our childhoods prepping for nuclear war, alone, while eating Pop Tarts cold from the foil.



We got you. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) February 24, 2022

The repercussion: Black’s attempt to bridge the divide between Gen Xers and the younger generation on concerns over WWIII went over like a lead balloon as numerous people reminded him that millennials literally grew up in a post-9/11 world and were very much familiar with the prospect of war without his sympathy.

millennials are in our 40s, having lived through the end of the USSR and the 90s genocide period and zoomers have never lived in a world without active war so I think we'll probably do fine without you explaining you did E once in 1992 https://t.co/5JTArhL5Ns — Hazel Southwell (@HSouthwellFE) February 26, 2022

I'm pushing 40. I'm a millenial. I was seven when the Cold War ended, saw the televised 2nd Gulf War, I saw Bosnia, Kosovo, the Twin Towers going down, the Iraq invasion and twenty years of war in Afghanistan. Millenials ARE NOT TWELVE-YEAR-OLDS MILLENIALS SAW DECADES OF WAR JFC. https://t.co/WdR9F7n87Z — 🌷S🌸WI-Kr🌸kantin auf J🌸bsuche🌷 (@WimiWillNenJob) February 25, 2022

Gulf War, 9-11, the War on Terror, two recessions, a pandemic, and a world gone absolutely bonkers on social media ... but thanks for the concern? https://t.co/c3Lyk54O0t — Michelle Silverthorn (she/her) (@INwithMichelle) February 27, 2022

Speaking as a proud Gen X-er, this is fucking embarrassing. The idea that Millennials and Zoomers haven't known a world full of literal terror their entire lives is both condescending and idiotic. https://t.co/CIOgbxD2Qr — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) February 27, 2022

*writes down "0 days since hating Genxers" https://t.co/nwYTRUIDgV — Pauline (@mrs_snrub) February 26, 2022

I am once again reminding everyone that millennials remember 9/11 https://t.co/PXrnikqLsX — Lethality Jane🌻 (@LethalityJane) February 25, 2022

alone, while eating Pop Tarts cold from the foil alone, while eating Pop Tarts cold from the foil alone, while eating Pop Tarts cold from the foil alone, while eating Pop Tarts cold from the foil alone, while eating Pop Tarts cold from the foil alone, while eating Pop Tarts cold https://t.co/FnxK01dg0U — bar rescue land acknowledgement (@rachelmillman) February 26, 2022

As a Gen X person, maybe we can stow the self-aggrandizing “you kids now know what it is to fear the end of the world” shit, whadya say? Cold pop tarts, jesus christ pic.twitter.com/RFjX79sz78 — Daniel Shipwreck 🎃 (@daniel_swensen) February 26, 2022

James Crugnale

Saturday

Michael Knowles and Rep. Clay Higgins (Tie)

The character: Michael Knowles, man at The Daily Wire, amateur war history enthusiast and Rep. Clay Higgins, Louisiana politician, amateur poet.

The plot: Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the hot-take factory has been working overtime. Enter Knowles, a talking head from The Daily Wire, and Clay Higgins, a congressman from Louisiana, who both let off wild takes with two fascinating POVs.

It just occurred to me that this is the first major war between civilized nations in my lifetime. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) February 27, 2022

You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky.

You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets. — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) February 27, 2022

The repercussion: Knowles let off an ignorant observation that should’ve gone to the group chat instead, while Higgins played make-a-sentence with buzzwords from a few years ago. Knowles’s ignorance was met with some mercy because of how weirdly honestly it read, while Higgins thought he went for the jugular with his potpourri callout, which netizens weren’t too kind about.

Knowles:

Really getting some mileage out of this one today https://t.co/0PI0ma5WmE pic.twitter.com/zNNinlZkKr — History Of Persia Podcast (@HistoryofPersia) February 28, 2022

Modern Iraq was one of the earliest places where writing developed. Modern Afghanistan gave birth to some of the most exemplary poets of the Persian world. Modern Pakistan housed one of the oldest universities in the world.



For you civilisation is a lack of melanin. https://t.co/1yLKgECBW6 — Huzaifa. (@MHuzaifaNizam) February 28, 2022

iraq and syria are homes to some of oldest greatest civilizations in human history y’all are just white https://t.co/zPzexJ6QtS — lyra 🍂 (@lyraveling) March 1, 2022

Yeah because the US has been involved in all the others https://t.co/il5f2XVKba — Chumpy!🔍 (@chump_dick) March 1, 2022

Rep Higgins:

400 million years ago a fish crawled out of water and as a consequence we have to read this tweet. https://t.co/KQUSMRaGML — Sole Strategies (@SoleStrategies) March 2, 2022

We forced a bot to read 10,000 right wing tweets https://t.co/dCr1luBlJO — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) February 28, 2022

Non binary fuss… new punk band name i call it https://t.co/xQ78Y1zfom — nat “cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate” puff (@LeftAtLondon) February 28, 2022

This is such fertile ground it's hard to stop https://t.co/t1Yp7EBjkJ pic.twitter.com/docz5Ewjfb — Kevin H Bell 🌵 (@KevinHBell) February 28, 2022

But the harshest feedback for Higgins had to be from Dictionary.com.

We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary. — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) February 27, 2022

Adwait Patil

Monday

Sam Elliott

The character: Sam Elliott, actor, not a cowboy

The plot: On Monday, comedian Marc Maron released an episode of his podcast “WTF” in which he had a long conversation with actor Sam Elliott, known for roles in movies like “Lifeguard,” “Roadhouse” and “The Quick and the Dead” and in TV shows including “Mission: Impossible” and, most recently, the limited series “1883.”

Hell yeah, right?! Well, no. There are a lot of things we’d love to hear Elliott talk about, but what listeners did not expect was for him to go on an extended rant about the movie “The Power of the Dog.” “You want to talk about that piece of shit?” he said to Maron, who reacted with surprise.

Elliott went on to compare the cowboys in the film to Chippendales dancers: “There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the fucking movie,” he said. (“I think that’s what the movie’s about,” Maron said, to no avail.) Of director Jane Campion, the actor said, “What the fuck does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west? And why in the fuck does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it was.’ That fucking rubbed me the wrong way, pal.”

The repercussion: Elliott’s ire toward “The Power of the Dog” perplexed listeners. On Twitter, many people pointed out that the movie directly grapples with characters’ repressed homosexuality. Maybe more to the point, people took issue with Elliott’s seeming claim over how the American west ought to be portrayed, seeing as the actor is originally from Sacramento, California.

Sam Elliott watching Power of the Dog pic.twitter.com/Z1dk6fvXXC — Amber from Scream (2022) News & Updates (@henryevil) March 1, 2022

I like Sam Elliott but someone probably needs to remind him he's an actor from Sacramento who lives in Malibu, not an actual cowboy — stuart (Lenten posting fast) (@punished_stu) March 1, 2022

Is Sam Elliott really not aware that the gay "allusions" (allusions? it's pretty overt) come from Thomas Savage's novel? This isn't Campion. It's the writer who spent his life in Utah, among cowboys & wrote western novels from the 1930s to the 1960s! It's Savage, not Campion. — Dimitri 1821 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 (@Dimitri_Anastas) March 1, 2022

actual image of sam elliott leaving the theater after seeing the power of the dog and being sad because it was a lil gay and directed by a woman pic.twitter.com/LDLvPmNiIY — baja blasted 24/7 (@asmilingbag) March 1, 2022

Sam Elliott angry about The Power of the Dog's gay cowboy as if he wasn't giving THIS in Road House pic.twitter.com/IlgxGtJYBV — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) March 1, 2022

its legitimately funny and good when an old guy actor plays a role so long they get confused and think its who they really are. let sam elliott think he's really a cowboy! let steven seagall think he's the world's most deadly martial arts master! they're like 100 who cares https://t.co/AaayBdj0qr — Walter Cool (@KrangTNelson) March 1, 2022

Twitter is so fucking woke and people are probably gonna jump down my throat, but whatever - I agree with Sam Elliott. There wasn't even one powerful dog in that movie, let alone a dog powerful enough to warrant naming the movie after it. Clifford should have been called The Powe — ian karmel (@IanKarmel) March 1, 2022

Molly Bradley

