Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

GET THIS GUY A TOASTER

A Bunch Of Guys With Very Bad Takes On The War In Ukraine, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Submitted by Molly Bradley

A Bunch Of Guys With Very Bad Takes On The War In Ukraine, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week, we've also got an actor who forgot that he's only played characters who are cowboys in the American west, and that he is not actually one himself.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include two guys who aren’t aware that there have been several wars around the world in the last four decades, a guy who thinks the Ukraine war is happening because of nonbinary millennials and an actor who forgot he’s not actually a cowboy.



Thursday

Jay Black

The character: Jay Black, comedian, Generation X spokesperson, Pop Tart fan

The plot: On Thursday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine got underway, Black attempted to offer a cross-generational goodwill gesture to millennials and zoomers who he claimed were dealing with their “first bout of World War III panic.”

“Find yourself a Gen X friend to see you through it,” quipped Black. “We spent the entirety of our childhoods prepping for nuclear war, alone, while eating Pop Tarts cold from the foil.”



The repercussion: Black’s attempt to bridge the divide between Gen Xers and the younger generation on concerns over WWIII went over like a lead balloon as numerous people reminded him that millennials literally grew up in a post-9/11 world and were very much familiar with the prospect of war without his sympathy.



James Crugnale



Saturday

Michael Knowles and Rep. Clay Higgins (Tie)


The character: Michael Knowles, man at The Daily Wire, amateur war history enthusiast and Rep. Clay Higgins, Louisiana politician, amateur poet.

The plot: Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the hot-take factory has been working overtime. Enter Knowles, a talking head from The Daily Wire, and Clay Higgins, a congressman from Louisiana, who both let off wild takes with two fascinating POVs.



The repercussion: Knowles let off an ignorant observation that should’ve gone to the group chat instead, while Higgins played make-a-sentence with buzzwords from a few years ago. Knowles’s ignorance was met with some mercy because of how weirdly honestly it read, while Higgins thought he went for the jugular with his potpourri callout, which netizens weren’t too kind about.


Knowles:


Rep Higgins:

But the harshest feedback for Higgins had to be from Dictionary.com.


Adwait Patil



Monday

Sam Elliott

The character: Sam Elliott, actor, not a cowboy

The plot: On Monday, comedian Marc Maron released an episode of his podcast “WTF” in which he had a long conversation with actor Sam Elliott, known for roles in movies like “Lifeguard,” “Roadhouse” and “The Quick and the Dead” and in TV shows including “Mission: Impossible” and, most recently, the limited series “1883.”

Hell yeah, right?! Well, no. There are a lot of things we’d love to hear Elliott talk about, but what listeners did not expect was for him to go on an extended rant about the movie “The Power of the Dog.” “You want to talk about that piece of shit?” he said to Maron, who reacted with surprise.

Elliott went on to compare the cowboys in the film to Chippendales dancers: “There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the fucking movie,” he said. (“I think that’s what the movie’s about,” Maron said, to no avail.) Of director Jane Campion, the actor said, “What the fuck does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west? And why in the fuck does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it was.’ That fucking rubbed me the wrong way, pal.”

The repercussion: Elliott’s ire toward “The Power of the Dog” perplexed listeners. On Twitter, many people pointed out that the movie directly grapples with characters’ repressed homosexuality. Maybe more to the point, people took issue with Elliott’s seeming claim over how the American west ought to be portrayed, seeing as the actor is originally from Sacramento, California.



Molly Bradley


———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a guy with a weird take on quote-tweets and a guy determined to convince us that the Queen of England died.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: