The US Marines Debut Gay Bullets, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

This week's characters include the questionably LGBT-friendly US Marines, the “Pirates of the Caribbean”-loving House GOP and ABC News.

Wednesday

The US Marines

The character: The US Marines, LGBTQ+ allies??

The plot: Well, it finally happened. The US Marines brought this meme to life:

With this tweet on June 1st, the official start of Pride:

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

The repercussion: People piled on in the responses to the tweet, because on top of the fact that corporations plastering rainbows across their social media profiles for Pride month does nothing for queer people, there’s something bleak in announcing that you now have new and improved queer representation to do war crimes.

Also, didn’t US forces quite recently really, really not want gay people in their ranks? Well, no matter: guess they do now!

i’m so glad we have gay bullets now, this does a lot for representation — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) June 1, 2022

pic.twitter.com/ZSQlONjljw — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) June 1, 2022

Y’all. The bullets. https://t.co/BMHKbsuPcQ — Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) June 2, 2022

My family was killed by a yassified dronestrike slayyy https://t.co/gCe5dfBliy — Pukicho (@pukicho) June 2, 2022

Molly Bradley

The House GOP

The character: The House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account, political party that’s still crushing on Captain Jack Sparrow

The plot: After six interminable weeks of a highly public celebrity trial in which ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sued each other for defamation (Depp first, then a countersuit by Heard), the verdict came down: the jury found that Heard had indeed defamed him in a single sentence in an op-ed that said she was “a public figure representing domestic abuse” that didn’t mention him by name.

The publicness of the trial was unsavory to begin with, but it got dark fast as the internet largely turned against Heard, making ungenerous and sexist jokes and memes about the actress. Throngs of people waited outside the courthouse every day to wave and scream for Johnny Depp, and whoever was left when Amber came out jeered at her.

It’s one thing for random people to apply stan culture to a person who had already been found culpable for domestic abuse. Individual Johnny Depp fans seem highly misguided and acted in poor taste, but it’s their prerogative, I guess, if they want to mock one party in a trial involving domestic abuse that they personally know nothing about. But what was not, as they say, on our bingo cards for this trial was the Twitter account for the GOP to tweet an embarrassing message of celebration following the verdict:

The repercussion: People rightly came down hard on the GIF tweet that made it seem as though a starstruck thirteen-year-old were running the account.

Wow, from the movie! — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) June 1, 2022

are you drunk — occupy alternative rock (@Eve6) June 2, 2022

He’s still not gonna vote for you, gym — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 1, 2022

this is a huge win for wife beating rich guys everywhere — lauren (@NotABigJerk) June 1, 2022

Tell me your party's entire moral compass is off without telling me... https://t.co/OFh5g2ZXWx — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) June 2, 2022

Me, for years now: The MAGA crap has led to an influx of meme-bros who don't know anything about crafting policy or moving legislation.



The House GOP Judiciary Committee: https://t.co/w62xgBNPGh — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 2, 2022

An official government account tweeting a fan gif after an abuse trial we are not in reality https://t.co/e36th1SwAz — valentin (@gayIittlemiya) June 1, 2022

Molly Bradley

ABC News

The character: ABC News, news-gathering division of the American Broadcasting Company

The plot: On Wednesday night, former Dallas Cowboys Runningback Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by Frisco, Texas police.

ABC News reported the news of Barber’s death by observing the unflattering fact that he had “scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season.”

The news division blasted out the uncomplimentary detail, sourced from the opening paragraph of a syndicated Associated Press obituary, in a breaking news tweet to their 17.5 million followers.

JUST IN: Marion Barber III, the former Dallas Cowboys running back who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday. He was 38. https://t.co/VF35lExbpb — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2022

The repercussion: ABC News’s tweet highlighting Barber’s shortcomings on the field in the announcement of his death was ratioed into oblivion as hundreds of football fans called out the heretofore respected news service’s surprising lack of sensitivity and editorial oversight.

USA Today’s Doug Farrar questioned why NFL obituaries had become so unfeeling, asking “why are we making this part of Barber’s life a headline after his death?”

Many other fans cried foul that the tweet remained up hours later.

What is wrong with y’all https://t.co/J7gNarMeg1 — Kofie (@Kofie) June 2, 2022

Media outlets don’t disrespect someone as soon as they die for no reason (impossible challenge). https://t.co/9ZdRrJxJiT — RB (#1 Celtics Fan) (@RyB_311) June 2, 2022

Once again, unless a person is a monster, there's no reason to neg them in their obituary https://t.co/Y8mZPc7gtF — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 2, 2022

This is nottttt how you write a tweet about Marion Barber’s death. C’mon, y’all. These are human beings. Leave the stats out of it. https://t.co/Ba2JL9HBbH — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) June 2, 2022

The most bizarre headline I’ve ever seen. What are we doing here??? https://t.co/t9hLQA8edh — J Moyer (@JMoyerFB) June 2, 2022

How in the world is this allowed to be the headline and still be online 9 hours after it was initially written. https://t.co/JKLEVuFosn — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 2, 2022

Really important to make sure you sneak the meaningless statistical context into this tweet. https://t.co/ViKSkRn0RM — Phil Mackey 🎙 (@PhilMackey) June 2, 2022

What a bizarre obit to send 17.5 million followers. https://t.co/YdIYTNHjCq — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) June 2, 2022

Yuck.



The fact journalists, and especially journalists at respected establishments like ABC News, continue to fumble the simplest of tasks with wild disrespect is unacceptable



It almost seems intentional. In which case, are you really using a death to farm outrage engagement? https://t.co/pllqAyxbVy — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) June 2, 2022

how is this still up — David Helman (@HelmanDC) June 2, 2022

James Crugnale

———

