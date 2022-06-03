Popular
THAT'S REPRESENTATION

The US Marines Debut Gay Bullets, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

submitted by Molly Bradley

This week we've also got a political party crushing on Captain Jack Sparrow and a news outlet that deemed it important to neg someone in their obituary.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include the questionably LGBT-friendly US Marines, the “Pirates of the Caribbean”-loving House GOP and ABC News.



Wednesday

The US Marines

The character: The US Marines, LGBTQ+ allies??

The plot: Well, it finally happened. The US Marines brought this meme to life:



With this tweet on June 1st, the official start of Pride:



The repercussion: People piled on in the responses to the tweet, because on top of the fact that corporations plastering rainbows across their social media profiles for Pride month does nothing for queer people, there’s something bleak in announcing that you now have new and improved queer representation to do war crimes.

Also, didn’t US forces quite recently really, really not want gay people in their ranks? Well, no matter: guess they do now!



Molly Bradley



The House GOP

The character: The House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account, political party that’s still crushing on Captain Jack Sparrow

The plot: After six interminable weeks of a highly public celebrity trial in which ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sued each other for defamation (Depp first, then a countersuit by Heard), the verdict came down: the jury found that Heard had indeed defamed him in a single sentence in an op-ed that said she was “a public figure representing domestic abuse” that didn’t mention him by name.

The publicness of the trial was unsavory to begin with, but it got dark fast as the internet largely turned against Heard, making ungenerous and sexist jokes and memes about the actress. Throngs of people waited outside the courthouse every day to wave and scream for Johnny Depp, and whoever was left when Amber came out jeered at her.

It’s one thing for random people to apply stan culture to a person who had already been found culpable for domestic abuse. Individual Johnny Depp fans seem highly misguided and acted in poor taste, but it’s their prerogative, I guess, if they want to mock one party in a trial involving domestic abuse that they personally know nothing about. But what was not, as they say, on our bingo cards for this trial was the Twitter account for the GOP to tweet an embarrassing message of celebration following the verdict:



The repercussion: People rightly came down hard on the GIF tweet that made it seem as though a starstruck thirteen-year-old were running the account.



Molly Bradley



ABC News

The character: ABC News, news-gathering division of the American Broadcasting Company

The plot: On Wednesday night, former Dallas Cowboys Runningback Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by Frisco, Texas police.

ABC News reported the news of Barber’s death by observing the unflattering fact that he had “scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season.”

The news division blasted out the uncomplimentary detail, sourced from the opening paragraph of a syndicated Associated Press obituary, in a breaking news tweet to their 17.5 million followers.



The repercussion: ABC News’s tweet highlighting Barber’s shortcomings on the field in the announcement of his death was ratioed into oblivion as hundreds of football fans called out the heretofore respected news service’s surprising lack of sensitivity and editorial oversight.

USA Today’s Doug Farrar questioned why NFL obituaries had become so unfeeling, asking “why are we making this part of Barber’s life a headline after his death?”

Many other fans cried foul that the tweet remained up hours later.



James Crugnale

———

Comments

