CABIN PRESSURE

The Adult Man Who Yelled At A Baby, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

The Adult Man Who Yelled At A Baby, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Two types of baby drama on a plane, another weekly bigot and a man who clearly needs to be introduced to a financial planner.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include a two babies — one who made a mess and another who caused a grown man to meltdown — a bigoted writer and a flex that includes a very expensive lighter.

And here's a post-credits scene before the movie for you (AKA, a shout out to characters we simply couldn't cover):



Tuesday

Madeleine Kearns

The character: Madeleine Kearns, National Review and staff writer

The plot: This article and premise might be a contender for One Main Character of the Year by the end of the year. Words like yikes and woof are not strong enough to portray the cringe, disgust and anguish one gets from reading the headline, let alone the entire article. The blatant transphobia and attack on trans individuals is getting worse everyday.


The repercussion: I personally have no words. Just the height of stupidity and cruelty and evilness and naivety and a lack of brain power everywhere, by everyone involved. To quote Mrs. White from the film "Clue," I will just say that I hated this tweet so much… it flamed, flames. Flames… on the side of my face… breathing… breathle… heating breath…

Angry Mad GIFfrom Angry GIFs

Jared Russo



Sunday

Anthony Bass

The character: Anthony Bass, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, designated group picture taker

The plot: Baseball player Bass shared a picture of his kids and the mess they made in-flight after dropping a bunch of popcorn, and said that his wife was asked to "get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess left by my youngest daughter."


The repercussion: While one former crew member thought it was unlikely someone would say that to his wife, others were less sympathetic to the family's situation.


Adwait Patil  



Monday

Gavin Mayo

The character: Gavin Mayo, grindset guy, reckless spender of cash

The plot: If you’ve spent any time on Twitter in recent months, you’ve probably noticed that new breed of guy that is obsessed with making money, thinks he's cracked the code to becoming massively wealthy and, usually, wants you to pay him to teach you how. One of those guys is Gavin Mayo, who recently tweeted that he’d spent $7,000 on a fancy lighter.

Listen, I get why these people do these things: they want to show people that they can afford expensive stuff. That doesn’t stop it from being completely stupid, though. The purchases people flex on Twitter are, like, cars or houses. Not lighters. Who’s going to be even remotely envious of that?


The repercussion:


Darcy Jimenenz



Tuesday

The 'Shut that baby up' Southwest Passenger

The character: A guy who thinks parents make babies cry on planes for fun

The plot: During a turbulent Southwest flight, a baby was crying in the cabin, like a baby presumably would do. A passenger was filming on his phone, and another co-passenger burst out in an expletive-filled rant about how the baby should "shut up."

I'm yet to experience this kind of behavior on a flight, I don't really fly much so I'm out of luck, but from what I've seen this looks far too hectic. Politely conveying annoyance is toeing the line when it comes to showing your displeasure towards crying babies, going on a rant is quite, how do you say, unhinged.


The repercussion: Baby parents, fans and defenders all logged on to tell this man what a dunce he is. The next time you see him in your cabin, make sure to start crying yourself, or have a YouTube compilation ready to blast through the loudspeaker.


Adwait Patil



———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a person who thinks San Francisco should resort to public hangings for criminals, a politician who does not value human life equally, a techie who wants to extend human life indefinitely and an unwanted opinion from a man on the internet.


Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

