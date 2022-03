Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Saturday

Jon Stewart

The character: Jon Stewart, celebrated TV host, ardent friend to corporations

The plot: Jon Stewart, the veteran TV host, has recently returned to the screen via Apple’s streaming platform, and now hosts a show called “The Problem.” Stewart invited fossil fuel companies to the debate (group chat?) table and called them “frenemies.” Not in spirit. Quite literally. He used a word that no one had read or seen since Obama was president.

We should hold fossil fuel companies accountable, but they are not our enemies. They are our frenemies. https://t.co/7cFHtrEmjh pic.twitter.com/WozngxyOaU — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) March 14, 2022

The repercussion: It’s safe to say that Stewart no longer commands a strong legion of fans. In fact, some might say that the scales of his favorability have turned completely since he handed over “The Daily Show” and moved on. He achieved a modest quote-tweet ratio on Twitter, which shows that there are still enough people out there who have time to spare from their schedules to scold him.

It’s official, Jon Stewart got ratio’d. https://t.co/UIAmLaZ2XC — Nandini Requests You Read Her Work (@nandelabra) March 16, 2022

how much did this dude get from the fossil fuel industry? are they holding his goats hostage? https://t.co/I3ihsF0JpG — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 15, 2022

"Brought to you by ExxonMobil and Shell" https://t.co/TFXgqpnf7z — Alexander The Meh (@Alexand3rTheMeh) March 16, 2022

Your coworker who occasionally hogs the printer and tells long winded stories is a frenemy. The farmer who occasionally takes home the blue ribbon over your prize squash is a frenemy.



The megacorp who knew about environmental devastation and didn't tell you is not https://t.co/mWRDw6bGRz — Zane Schacht - Voice Goblin (@VoicesByZane) March 15, 2022

This is why people should just go out on top, retire and stay retired. This man is ruining his legacy. https://t.co/mUQAYDhSYn — Mari (@Ramarion85) March 16, 2022

I think I've found "the problem" with Jon Stewart https://t.co/akSThszXfA — Daniel🌹🐌 (@escargotpro_) March 15, 2022

Adwait Patil

Sunday

Jane Campion

The character: Jane Campion, award-winning director, award-winning faux pas-maker

The plot: The 27th Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday night. Unfortunately, one of the most prominent moments of the night wasn’t a win — like Bong Joon Ho winning the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020, among other Oscars — or a wholesome moment, like Bong Joon Ho making his Oscars kiss.

Instead, it was when Jane Campion, who directed “The Power of the Dog,” got up to accept her award for Best Director and gave a speech in which, upon seeing Serena and Venus Williams in the crowd, she said, “Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys — like I have to.”

The repercussion: No one, of course, was having it. There were plenty of reactions to Campion’s deeply ignorant and insulting comment, but the best one came from Venus Williams, whose uncomfortable grimace said it all.

It was also a swift pivot for Campion from calling out Sam Elliott’s homophobic comments about “The Power of the Dog” on Marc Maron’s podcast last week to, well, this.

jane campion milkshake duck'd so fast they didn't even get to make any quirky tshirts with her face on them — Aaron West (@oeste) March 14, 2022

On Twitter, people called Campion out for her comment, and also pointed out that the Williams sisters have, in fact, had to fight for equality amongst men in their industry.

jane taking time out of her best director speech to tell two Black women that she is more oppressed than them is PEAK white feminism. — Jodie (@MissJodie) March 14, 2022

Not only did Jane Campion ignore the racism and sexism the Williams sisters face from every corner of an overwhelmingly white sport, but they absolutely compete against men. Hell, Venus was the first female tennis champion to receive a payout equal to her male counterparts. So… pic.twitter.com/jKlxuTg054 — Ashley Jordan (@AshActually) March 14, 2022

The funny thing about Jane Campion's unnecessary victory dance on Venus & Serena Williams' backs is Venus & Serena have had to fight both white men & women constantly denigrating them & they've never said a bad word about a random woman. — Cipher of the Golden Spatula (@snarkylicious) March 14, 2022

Jane Campion, daughter of famous New Zealand theatre director Richard Campion & actress Edith Campion MBE, explains the challenges of being a white woman from an established family to Venus and Serena Williams. https://t.co/7IhXlrNIBw — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) March 14, 2022

That clip of Jane Campion should be used in anti-racism spaces as an example of what daily racism looks like. — Shay Stewart Bouley (@blackgirlinmain) March 14, 2022

We’ve all worked with or for a Jane Campion. pic.twitter.com/iCYsaFN5Sy — Kimberly Drew (@museummammy) March 14, 2022

Fuck Jane Campion and fuck everyone who laughed at her comment about Venus and Serena. There is literally nothing funny about a old white woman raising herself & her accomplishments up by stepping on black women & their accomplishments pic.twitter.com/ZiAgPIHLuE — angelfireeast (@angelfireeast24) March 14, 2022

After the backlash flooded in, Campion issued a statement apologizing to the Williams sisters, saying, “I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes.”

Molly Bradley

Wednesday

Peter Schiff

The character: Peter Schiff, stock broker, enthusiastic advocate for investing in gold, guy who correctly predicted the 2008 economic crisis, guy who incorrectly predicted how the internet would react to this tweet

The plot: On Wednesday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of the United States Congress, where he pleaded with representatives to assist his country as they continued to defend themselves from the onslaught of Russian invaders.

During his virtual speech, Zelenskyy was seen wearing his trademark military green t-shirt, which drew the ire of Schiff, who questioned the appropriateness of the president’s casualwear.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?” he opined.

“I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt,” he added. “I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites [sic] States.”

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

The repercussion: Schiff’s hot take about Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s sartorial choices while addressing Congress earned a ratio of epic proportions — perhaps not seen since the great Bean Dad fiasco of 2021.

"This is one of your worst all time takes,” @QTRResearch replied sharply. “The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him. Also you spelled 'United States' wrong."

This is one of your worst all time takes. The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him. Also you spelled "United States" wrong — Quoth the Raven 🇺🇦 (@QTRResearch) March 16, 2022

It's only March, but you, sir, have just posted the dumbest thing I'll see on Twitter all year. — John Law (@JohnLawMedia) March 16, 2022

it's a little early in the day for me to issue this honor, but.. pic.twitter.com/XUCaemiNrC — 🇺🇸🇺🇦✨Juniper Stands With Ukraine✨🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@JunipersBird) March 16, 2022

Maybe since his city and nation is being shelled, bombed, and attacked by cruise missiles it's a little hard to get his dry cleaning.



Priorities. https://t.co/CH4LK0thiA — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 16, 2022

He's wearing the right suit for the job. pic.twitter.com/a79FgsHi27 — Max Shields (@Max_Shields) March 16, 2022

The longer Schiff’s tweet stayed up, the more netizens began to fully recognize the historic quote-tweet count he was racking up.

"It's impossible to unite Twitter".

"The ratio record cannot be broken"@PeterSchiff: Watch me. pic.twitter.com/jCxsSn52cL — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 17, 2022

this maybe the most quote tweet ratioed tweet on this platform and i’m obliged to +1 it.



such a bad take. https://t.co/T1o9jhKXZC — 💧simon holmes à court (@simonahac) March 16, 2022

Congratulations to Peter Schiff, who is trending toward an all-time ratio with this one https://t.co/zBeM1r0Sar — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) March 16, 2022

Others mercilessly dunked on the investor as he kept on digging his heels in.

I'm ready for Zelensky to troll Peter Schiff by wearing a tan suit. https://t.co/T5rj78XMft — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 16, 2022

“I understand Russia has invaded your country, but a tie would be nice.” https://t.co/KTTjtmW11C — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 16, 2022

[Jesus Christ descends to earth and addresses all of humanity]



Peter Schiff: “Wow. Sandals? Really?” — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) March 16, 2022

Despite being excoriated by seemingly the entire internet, Schiff continued to double down on his criticism of Zelenskyy’s clothing, arguing, “He would not have had to press a suit. I’m sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar.”

He would not have had to press a suit. I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

And he was quite insistent.

No, I think they would understand their president was addressing a joint session of the U.S. Congress and representing the Ukrainian people. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

James Crugnale

