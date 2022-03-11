A Self-Driving Car Proponent Who's Suddenly Not So Sure About Cars In General, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a self-driving car proponent who’s starting to question the notion of cars, a notorious paper’s most recent extremely predictable opinion column, a woman who doesn’t understand what “Actions, meet consequences” actually means and an anonymous person with a very wrong opinion about cats.

Saturday

Elon Musk

The character: Elon Musk, meme thief, underground tunnel fan

The plot: It’s not often you see Elon Musk, who recently became father to a second child with Grimes (congratulations) — a guy who keeps on tweeting about mundane and inane stuff at such a high clip it’s rarely worthing noting — on this list. Musk, who is a perennial main character, likes to be perceived, all the time. But this time something was off. Musk, who wants to make underground tunnels for cars, in addition to the ones that exist for trains, had a revelation this past week.

Musk admitted that traffic was the real villain, one that “even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat,” he wrote.

Self-driving car will amplify traffic to insane levels, as you won’t feel the pain of driving yourself — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022

The repercussion: While his fans took this as some kind of signaling of the autonomous world he’s trying to build, his regular detractors began to wonder if Musk had started to see the light at the end of his (boring) tunnel.

This is absolutely correct.



I guess a even a blind squirrel sometimes finds a nut. https://t.co/TG8wkK01XI — Not Just Bikes 🇳🇱 (@notjustbikes) March 6, 2022

how the fuck am I as a pedestrian supposed to cross this road? 😭 https://t.co/63NAzmiWT1 — Gugu👗 (@Gugullig) March 6, 2022

He just ... tweeted it out. https://t.co/HL7AwKOjXE — Fred Scharmen (@sevensixfive) March 6, 2022

Grateful and humbled to announce that I am one of the most powerful humans in the world https://t.co/z6eVcg5JIX pic.twitter.com/Upw9ag1CrM — Lava Sunder (@LavanyaSunder) March 6, 2022

Adwait Patil

Monday

The NYT Op-Ed Section

The character: The New York Times’s Opinion section, which is, well, a whole mess

The plot: Monday saw the publication of an opinion piece by Emma Camp, a student at the University of Virginia, entitled, “I Came to College Eager to Debate. I Found Self-Censorship Instead.”

“I went to college to learn from my professors and peers,” says @emmma_camp_. “I welcomed an environment that champions intellectual diversity and rigorous disagreement. Instead, my college experience has been defined by strict ideological conformity.” https://t.co/SmlihsGrd7 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) March 7, 2022

The repercussion: There were a lot of negative reactions to this op-ed, many calling out problems with it: its lack of clear examples of what the author described; the lack of meaningful data on “self-censorship,” the question of what Camp really wanted from her college experience — if she sought to come head-to-head with students with different opinions than hers, she got it — and more.

But the main problem with the op-ed is endemic to the New York Times’s opinion section as a whole: that it keeps publishing opinion pieces by conservatives (or, fine, “left-leaning centrists”) in an attempt to try to maintain a wide audience. In doing so, they keep publishing pieces that do things like play down climate change, advocate for sending in the National Guard to shut down Black Lives Matter protests and argue that education has created insurmountable class divides in the US that are exemplified by an anecdote about a person with a high-school education getting overwhelmed by Italian sandwich meats.

Which is all to say: some of the best and most succinct responses to this particular opinion piece were ones that rightly pinned the responsibility here on the New York Times for publishing op-eds that most often reflect neither reality nor particularly impartial or relatable experiences.

i am self-censoring myself by not reading the nyt op-ed that everyone is yelling about — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) March 7, 2022

Always curious what other op-ed pitches the NYT has to reject to have room for exactly the same debate about elite college life day after day — Steven White (@notstevenwhite) March 7, 2022

I don't want to pile on the young woman in today's NYT op-ed, for her folk would use that as self-justification of their alleged victimhood. I do want to criticize the editor who exploited her youthful naïveté for the sake of contrarian clicks. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) March 7, 2022

Someone should write an NYT college op-ed about how they are paying $70k a year to have half their classes taught by 34 year olds hopping apartments making $20k per year — matthew ellis (@matthiasellis) March 7, 2022

Imagining a magical world where the NYT prints an op-ed I actually want to read/share https://t.co/lThnjHXwXo — 🙏🌎☄️🌏🙏 (@verbalucid) March 10, 2022

We've all been there pic.twitter.com/srXreyNmmi — Sam McQueen (@samuel_mcqueen) March 8, 2022

You don't have to rage share the latest bad faith NYT op-ed. That gets it more traffic and encourages more of that rubbish from the editors. Instead, may I suggest the following and instead subscribing to/supporting local media. https://t.co/YoQz9vUWO5 — nate bowling (نيت بولينج) (@nate_bowling) March 7, 2022

Molly Bradley

Nicki Smith

The character: Nicki Smith, self-described "tree-hugging, granola-crunching, whale-saving liberal democrat,” enthusiastic fan of the phrase “actions meet consequences”

The plot: On Monday, the news broke that Lithuania was canceling a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh after they abstained from voting to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania canceled a shipment of 440,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh after it abstained from a UN vote condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



53% of Bangladesh's 164 million are fully vaccinated. Only about 40% of over 1 million Rohingya refugees there have gotten a dose. pic.twitter.com/rmi13zjjLs — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 8, 2022

Smith praised the move in an ostentatiously worded tweet, punctuated with a winky face emoji.

“BOOM! #Lithuania has canceled a planned shipment of 440,000 #COVID19 #vaccines to #Bangladesh after that country refused to join other nations at the UN in condemning #Russia for its invasion of #Ukraine,” she wrote. “Actions, meet Consequences.”

The repercussion: Smith’s tweet gloating about Lithuania withholding vaccines to one of the world’s most impoverished nations, whose citizens had no say in the United Nations vote, was widely excoriated for being heartlessly giddy over a move with hugely negative implications. The Southeast Asian country has lagged behind many other developed countries in COVID-19 immunization.

Imagine gloating about denying vaccines to one of the poorest countries in the world that has been hit hard by Covid.



If you've ever wondered how it's possible for people to support mass policies of violence, you're watching it unfold in real time https://t.co/5f5wzUSXMA — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) March 8, 2022

I am losing my mind. this is evil. what on earth is happening https://t.co/lnJWnFIJDH — Jennine #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan (@jennineak) March 8, 2022

This is absolutely sick. If you're gloating about some of the poorest people in the world not getting access to COVID vaccines because of a UN resolution, you need to rethink every single aspect of your life. Supporting Ukraine has nothing to do with this kind of depravity. https://t.co/v69tFJwegQ — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) March 8, 2022

“actions meet consequences” is absolutely insane bc most of the bangladeshi government is already vaccinated, this is just leaving poor citizens to suffer — suri (@mengerszhang) March 8, 2022

"Actions, meet consequences" only works if they're from and for the same person, you don't get to hit someone with a car because someone else took your parking spot pic.twitter.com/l6yvKPfzLZ — nathan ma (@nthnashma) March 8, 2022

no one in this country should ever be tweeting "actions, meet consequences" — abdullah elementary (@AShihipar) March 8, 2022

BOOM! America just NUKED 125,000 Japanese civilians after their nation's attack on Pearl Harbor! actions....meet consequences ;) — john (@johnsemley3000) March 8, 2022

After the thorough drubbing she received on Twitter, Smith took her account private and limited commenting on her offending tweet.





James Crugnale

Anonymous Cat-Hater

The character: An anonymous tweet posted by the account @anon_opin, person very wrong about the subject of cats as relates to Zoom video calls

The plot: It’s always beautiful to see Twitter come completely unanimously together to agree that one person’s opinion is simply objectively wrong. That happened on Monday, when an account that tweets out anonymous opinions posted the following:

Nobody wants to see your cat walking across camera in your work video call. It's not cute, it's annoying and unprofessional. — Listen, Alistair… 😡🗯 (@anon_opin) March 7, 2022

The repercussion: No one agreed.

Wrong — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) March 7, 2022

Nobody under 40 cares about what looks 'professional' any more and would rather have a little glimpse of a cat to distract from the mind-numbing misery of work and the state of the world — Ross Taylor (@themightyug) March 7, 2022

actually everyone wants to see the cat. that’s a foundational principle of the internet. — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) March 7, 2022

Yes they do. Yes it is. No it isn't and no it isn't.



But also - I would suggest that what's actually "unprofessional" is being the kind of person who could get so annoyed by a cat that it distracted them from their work meeting. What are you, five? — Nicholas Fitterson (@marquoth) March 7, 2022

Monsters also clearly do not understand that cats do not give a flying f*** what someone wants. If they want to walk somewhere, they are going to do it. No permission is asked. — Brian C. Bock (@BrianCBock) March 7, 2022

Was this written by a dog? — EJohnston (@EJohnston3) March 7, 2022

Molly Bradley

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included two guys who aren’t aware that there have been several wars around the world in the last four decades, a guy who thinks the Ukraine war is happening because of nonbinary millennials and an actor who forgot he’s not actually a cowboy..

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]