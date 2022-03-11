Trending
A Self-Driving Car Proponent Who's Suddenly Not So Sure About Cars In General, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Submitted by Molly Bradley

This week's characters also include a very predictable opinion column, a woman who doesn't have a firm grasp on the meaning of the word "consequences" and someone who is very wrong about cats.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include a self-driving car proponent who’s starting to question the notion of cars, a notorious paper’s most recent extremely predictable opinion column, a woman who doesn’t understand what “Actions, meet consequences” actually means and an anonymous person with a very wrong opinion about cats.



Saturday

Elon Musk

The character: Elon Musk, meme thief, underground tunnel fan

The plot: It’s not often you see Elon Musk, who recently became father to a second child with Grimes (congratulations) — a guy who keeps on tweeting about mundane and inane stuff at such a high clip it’s rarely worthing noting — on this list. Musk, who is a perennial main character, likes to be perceived, all the time. But this time something was off. Musk, who wants to make underground tunnels for cars, in addition to the ones that exist for trains, had a revelation this past week.

Musk admitted that traffic was the real villain, one that “even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat,” he wrote.



The repercussion: While his fans took this as some kind of signaling of the autonomous world he’s trying to build, his regular detractors began to wonder if Musk had started to see the light at the end of his (boring) tunnel.



Adwait Patil



Monday

The NYT Op-Ed Section

The character: The New York Times’s Opinion section, which is, well, a whole mess

The plot: Monday saw the publication of an opinion piece by Emma Camp, a student at the University of Virginia, entitled, “I Came to College Eager to Debate. I Found Self-Censorship Instead.”



The repercussion: There were a lot of negative reactions to this op-ed, many calling out problems with it: its lack of clear examples of what the author described; the lack of meaningful data on “self-censorship,” the question of what Camp really wanted from her college experience — if she sought to come head-to-head with students with different opinions than hers, she got it — and more.

But the main problem with the op-ed is endemic to the New York Times’s opinion section as a whole: that it keeps publishing opinion pieces by conservatives (or, fine, “left-leaning centrists”) in an attempt to try to maintain a wide audience. In doing so, they keep publishing pieces that do things like play down climate change, advocate for sending in the National Guard to shut down Black Lives Matter protests and argue that education has created insurmountable class divides in the US that are exemplified by an anecdote about a person with a high-school education getting overwhelmed by Italian sandwich meats.

Which is all to say: some of the best and most succinct responses to this particular opinion piece were ones that rightly pinned the responsibility here on the New York Times for publishing op-eds that most often reflect neither reality nor particularly impartial or relatable experiences.



Molly Bradley



Nicki Smith

The character: Nicki Smith, self-described "tree-hugging, granola-crunching, whale-saving liberal democrat,” enthusiastic fan of the phrase “actions meet consequences”

The plot: On Monday, the news broke that Lithuania was canceling a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh after they abstained from voting to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Smith praised the move in an ostentatiously worded tweet, punctuated with a winky face emoji.

“BOOM! #Lithuania has canceled a planned shipment of 440,000 #COVID19 #vaccines to #Bangladesh after that country refused to join other nations at the UN in condemning #Russia for its invasion of #Ukraine,” she wrote. “Actions, meet Consequences.”



The repercussion: Smith’s tweet gloating about Lithuania withholding vaccines to one of the world’s most impoverished nations, whose citizens had no say in the United Nations vote, was widely excoriated for being heartlessly giddy over a move with hugely negative implications. The Southeast Asian country has lagged behind many other developed countries in COVID-19 immunization.



After the thorough drubbing she received on Twitter, Smith took her account private and limited commenting on her offending tweet.



James Crugnale



Anonymous Cat-Hater

The character: An anonymous tweet posted by the account @anon_opin, person very wrong about the subject of cats as relates to Zoom video calls

The plot: It’s always beautiful to see Twitter come completely unanimously together to agree that one person’s opinion is simply objectively wrong. That happened on Monday, when an account that tweets out anonymous opinions posted the following:



The repercussion: No one agreed.



Molly Bradley


Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included two guys who aren’t aware that there have been several wars around the world in the last four decades, a guy who thinks the Ukraine war is happening because of nonbinary millennials and an actor who forgot he’s not actually a cowboy..

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

