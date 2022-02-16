A Guy Who Declared The NFL 'The League Of Sexual Anarchy' And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a New York Times editor who thinks we can’t trust CDC guidance on mask mandates because of their conservative views about salt intake, a successful and renowned magazine that thinks a salary of $40K in New York City for an above-entry-level position is reasonable, a conservative pundit who announced that the NFL is “the league of sexual anarchy” and a guy who thinks we should replace music with podcasts for… reasons.

Friday

David Leonhardt

The character: David Leonhardt, NYT editor, anti-expert expert

The plot: David Leonhardt loves writing threads. It’s what he’s paid to do at the New York Times every morning. Their newsroom likes to call it “The Morning.” Leonhardt, who writes Times’ flagship daily newsletter, often backs up his morning dispatches with threads, in an old-school attempt to fortify his online brand. On one such occasion, Leonhardt, who I can only presume is fed up with masking (who isn’t, bro?), took his rage out on the CDC, of all people, because they also have recommendations about salt intake and medium-rare burgers.

If you're waiting for the CDC to tell you how to think about masks, here's something to consider: Do you eat more than a teaspoon of salt a day? The CDC says you should not.



Experts are enormously valuable, but we can't expect them to tell us how to live. https://t.co/scbGweSgC2 — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) February 11, 2022

The repercussion: People were quick to point out that Leonhardt’s take was conflating different things and mixing causation and correlation (data journalism 101?), pointing out that he could’ve made a more marked critique of the agency and not a blanket one against the “science.”

And to think - over 900,000 Americans have died of raw cookie poisoning in just two years! https://t.co/7F7uDk5725 — Laura Marsh (@lmlauramarsh) February 11, 2022

I remember when my friend Doug ate a medium rare hamburger and then I caught hamburger from him and was in the ICU for a week. https://t.co/O816fVuwiE — Mild Dave Anthony (@daveanthony) February 11, 2022

US cookie dough deaths on Feb 10 (unverified): 0



US Covid deaths on Feb 10: 3,261 https://t.co/BEk7L6Lbxs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2022

It's a reminder that "follow the science" isn't a helpful way to think about many worker safety issues.



What does the science say about the value of a statistical life? Many things, but we know it's near zero.https://t.co/dFQaRGzsKX — Justin Feldman (@jfeldman_epi) February 11, 2022

went looking for the goalpost this morning--wasn't where I remembered seeing it--and lo and behold I found it way over yonder in a field marked "in the end there's no way to know if preventing fatalities was worth it, given the non-lethal harms the prevention caused others" https://t.co/mqfHswxK1J — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) February 11, 2022

Adwait Patil

Saturday

Harper’s Magazine

The character: Harper’s Magazine, storied literary magazine, famed signature collector

The plot: Last week Harper’s Magazine shared a full-time Assistant Editor job posting on Twitter, an assistant editor position offering a salary of $40,000/per year.

Now in terms of honesty, well done. Admitting that they will severely underpay this candidate is the least an established magazine can do. It turns out that Harper’s also tried to boost this posting with the help of usual suspects on Twitter like certain writers’ groups and journalist communities. Signal-boosting your underpaid gig isn’t a great idea, though, and the internet let Harper’s know why.

The repercussion: Many people, including those experienced in the industry, pointed out that the amount was low, especially for a New York City based full-time role, and that it was tone-deaf and counterintuitive to seek diverse applicants and tag various organizations.

This job pays 40k. It's below what MIT Living wage calculator puts a living wage for a single person with no dependents in NYC. The only way most people can make this work without outside $$ is living with family rent free. https://t.co/vzZc6xEKI1 — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) February 12, 2022

Harper’s Magazine hiring assistant editor for $40,000, which in NYC means you’d have to eat cold mac and cheese someone threw out their Uber window leaving the bar. At least it’s Gouda tho. Biggest barrier breaking into this journalism is you basically need generational wealth https://t.co/PR1hNnsb2H — Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 13, 2022

This job pays the same — $40K — as my starting salary at the New York Daily News 22 years ago. Back then you could rent a one-bedroom apartment for $900/month. https://t.co/N0WL0hDGVj — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) February 13, 2022

40,000/yr in New York is not livable. When I was making 10k more than that annually I lived with five roommates. https://t.co/LXh8rAHu26 — Gita Jackson (@xoxogossipgita) February 13, 2022

$40k to edit in New York isn’t even the worst job listing at this corncob employer https://t.co/b2XACWRqVu pic.twitter.com/h0pTY0Fkn1 — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 12, 2022

We were not asked to be tagged in this Tweet & do not endorse it. For NAJA job postings that we do endorse, visit the job board on our website https://t.co/XAzwXARj3V. @Harpers, tag us again when you can offer our members a living wage for NYC. https://t.co/eZdEn9HhEW — Native American Journalists Association (@najournalists) February 14, 2022

Adwait Patil

Sunday

Charlie Kirk

The character: Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, fact-challenged conservative pundit, guy frequently mad about stuff.

The plot: During the Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and others, Kirk decided to voice his discontent over the proceedings. It was unclear what he was offended by in particular as most of the performances were mostly anodyne, with the exception of Eminem taking a knee.

“The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy,” Kirk tweeted. “This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2022

The repercussion: Kirk drew mockery from both sides of the political spectrum for his baffling halftime show criticism — though some folks really liked the sound of “sexual anarchy,” especially former Blink 182 rocker Tom DeLonge.

Sexual Anarchy is a great name of a Punk Band https://t.co/GyVmqft5Ts — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) February 14, 2022

I’ve been trying to figure out what Charlie Kirk means by ‘sexual anarchy.’ I’m not exactly sure, but I think it’s probably better than whatever the opposite is. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2022

Sexual anarchy? Don’t threaten us with a good time Charlie pic.twitter.com/y2agVbrQkL — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) February 14, 2022

Sexual anarchy = some women in shorts dancing to hip-hop, I guess? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 14, 2022

bro is bricked up watching 50 cent https://t.co/ICFrTrvJjA — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 14, 2022

You tiny, tiny boy. How can we help you? https://t.co/KcuBpUCND7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 14, 2022

how is charlie kirk 28? no one under the age of 45 should be allowed to act like that much of a boomer. https://t.co/Cmw6aoH06G — hannah gais (@hannahgais) February 14, 2022

Did someone change the channel on Charlie's TV during the Halftime Show? https://t.co/OzEaKCop2c — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 14, 2022

But perhaps the deepest cut came from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who simply called him a weirdo.

James Crugnale

Wednesday

John Pompliano

The character: John Pompliano, brother of Anthony Pompliano

The plot: This week, John Pompliano, who seems to be trying to make a name for himself tweeting sort of toothless and generic statements about crypto and human nature and stuff, tweeted a baffling triad of suggestions for, presumably, how people should spend their leisure time.

Replace Netflix with books.



Replace music with podcasts.



Replace excuses with action. — John Pompliano (@JohnPompliano) February 16, 2022

The repercussion: There is no lack of life-optimization recommendations on the internet, and they’ll never stop coming, but people seem to be hitting their limit for this kind of thing, as evidenced by people’s utter intolerance for this particular tweet of advice. Beyond the inherent absurdity of dismissing entire genres of art and entertainment, people were particularly confused about how John had reasoned that podcasts could be an apt replacement for music, outside of the fact that you ingest both with your ears.

pic.twitter.com/Kx7iri93eQ — normalize being a lil stinker (@MattGrippi) February 16, 2022

are we sure we got all the lead out the paint? pic.twitter.com/uqZ63hmhc0 — taylor garron (@taylorgarron) February 16, 2022

wait do you think podcasts make you smart lol it’s just some guy — KELGORE (@KelgoreTrout) February 16, 2022

For real whats wrong with music why does this man want to replace mozart with joe rogan — Julia 🦑🌸 (@strictfp1) February 16, 2022

Did you know that the oldest human tradition can be replaced with 3 Guys talking about crypto in discord? https://t.co/m1ZNlUjrZg — Clabe. (@Caleb_ClawBee) February 16, 2022

music? i dont listen to that swill. i only engage in REAL art <puts on joe rogan episode 102649 where he interviews the disembodied spirit of mussolini and goes "wow thats crazy" when mussolini mentions what happened to his body> — ֍ ᶺᵑᵗʱʳᶺˣ⁺ ֎ (@anthraxplus) February 16, 2022

me when I wanna listen to 50 cent in da club but I remember I have to put on freakanomics instead https://t.co/4zmhWIlxCw pic.twitter.com/loCdg2uPCV — femboy never broke again (@tedcruzcontrol) February 16, 2022

Molly Bradley

