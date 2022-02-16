Trending
ANARCHY IN THE USA

A Guy Who Declared The NFL 'The League Of Sexual Anarchy' And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Submitted by Molly Bradley

This week's characters also include an editor who distrusts the CDC because of its conservative views on salt intake, a renowned magazine offering a pitiful salary for an editorial job in NYC and a guy who thinks we should replace Mozart with Joe Rogan.

This week's characters include a New York Times editor who thinks we can’t trust CDC guidance on mask mandates because of their conservative views about salt intake, a successful and renowned magazine that thinks a salary of $40K in New York City for an above-entry-level position is reasonable, a conservative pundit who announced that the NFL is “the league of sexual anarchy” and a guy who thinks we should replace music with podcasts for… reasons.



Friday

David Leonhardt


The character: David Leonhardt, NYT editor, anti-expert expert

The plot: David Leonhardt loves writing threads. It’s what he’s paid to do at the New York Times every morning. Their newsroom likes to call it “The Morning.” Leonhardt, who writes Times’ flagship daily newsletter, often backs up his morning dispatches with threads, in an old-school attempt to fortify his online brand. On one such occasion, Leonhardt, who I can only presume is fed up with masking (who isn’t, bro?), took his rage out on the CDC, of all people, because they also have recommendations about salt intake and medium-rare burgers.



The repercussion: People were quick to point out that Leonhardt’s take was conflating different things and mixing causation and correlation (data journalism 101?), pointing out that he could’ve made a more marked critique of the agency and not a blanket one against the “science.”



Adwait Patil



Saturday

Harper’s Magazine

The character: Harper’s Magazine, storied literary magazine, famed signature collector

The plot: Last week Harper’s Magazine shared a full-time Assistant Editor job posting on Twitter, an assistant editor position offering a salary of $40,000/per year.



Now in terms of honesty, well done. Admitting that they will severely underpay this candidate is the least an established magazine can do. It turns out that Harper’s also tried to boost this posting with the help of usual suspects on Twitter like certain writers’ groups and journalist communities. Signal-boosting your underpaid gig isn’t a great idea, though, and the internet let Harper’s know why.


The repercussion: Many people, including those experienced in the industry, pointed out that the amount was low, especially for a New York City based full-time role, and that it was tone-deaf and counterintuitive to seek diverse applicants and tag various organizations.



Adwait Patil



Sunday

Charlie Kirk

The character: Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, fact-challenged conservative pundit, guy frequently mad about stuff.

The plot:  During the Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and others, Kirk decided to voice his discontent over the proceedings. It was unclear what he was offended by in particular as most of the performances were mostly anodyne, with the exception of Eminem taking a knee.

“The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy,” Kirk tweeted. “This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”



The repercussion: Kirk drew mockery from both sides of the political spectrum for his baffling halftime show criticism — though some folks really liked the sound of “sexual anarchy,” especially former Blink 182 rocker Tom DeLonge.



But perhaps the deepest cut came from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who simply called him a weirdo.



James Crugnale



Wednesday

John Pompliano

The character: John Pompliano, brother of Anthony Pompliano

The plot: This week, John Pompliano, who seems to be trying to make a name for himself tweeting sort of toothless and generic statements about crypto and human nature and stuff, tweeted a baffling triad of suggestions for, presumably, how people should spend their leisure time.



The repercussion: There is no lack of life-optimization recommendations on the internet, and they’ll never stop coming, but people seem to be hitting their limit for this kind of thing, as evidenced by people’s utter intolerance for this particular tweet of advice. Beyond the inherent absurdity of dismissing entire genres of art and entertainment, people were particularly confused about how John had reasoned that podcasts could be an apt replacement for music, outside of the fact that you ingest both with your ears.



Molly Bradley

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a guy lamenting that “Pulp Fiction” could never be made today.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

