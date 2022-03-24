A Woman Who Apparently Didn't Clean Her NYC Apartment In The 10 Years She Lived There And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a guy with a poorly received take about a Japanese movie, an already-notorious woman who left her NYC apartment in shambles while owing $40K in rent, a guy who is apparently desperate for any excuse to say the n-word and a financial publication with a hot take about millennial home buyers.

Saturday

Patrick Sandberg

The character: Patrick Sandberg, creative director, amateur blogger, Japanese cinema police.

The plot: With awards season just around the corner, Patrick Sandberg, a blue check account I'd never heard or seen before, tweeted an opinion that perhaps even an AI trained with days worth of Film Twitter banter wouldn't be able to come up with. Sandberg wrote: "The film "Drive My Car" is torture. Everyone who claims to love it is delusional. It is the opposite of what a movie should be." The Ryusuke Hamaguchi-directed film "Drive My Car," a road drama based on a Haruki Murakami short story, is nominated in four Oscar categories and is widely expected to do well at the award show, adding to multiple accolades it has received since its release last year.

I rarely go this far but for the sake of Japanese cinema I think it’s important to not mince words. The film “Drive My Car” is torture. Everyone who claims to love it is delusional. It is the opposite of what a movie should be. — ᴘᴀᴛʀɪᴋ sᴀɴᴅʙᴇʀɢ (@PatrikSandberg) March 20, 2022

The repercussion: Film Twitter is never short of hot takes. In fact, one can argue that Film Twitter banter keeps the bird app alive with jokes, but sometimes there are takes that fly too close to the sun. Sandberg's tweet caught a lot of people by surprise. Who was he and why did he have so much hate for a single movie and its fans? People roasted him and it looks like Sandberg knows the Internet well. He didn’t bother fighting and instead plugged his Letterboxd.

It's the last week before the Oscars! Time to post your most unhinged, over-reaching, egocentric take on the nominees! First up— https://t.co/ZoKsoK8wi6 — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) March 21, 2022

Difficult to craft a tweet with so many dumb phrases in it, but "for the sake of Japanese cinema" has to be the winner here. https://t.co/0e2Y9XcRAf — Luis Camara (@grillo_camara) March 21, 2022

patrik sandberg putting on those wooden samurai sandals and kicking them up on the coffee table. about to decide how best to serve the legacy of japanese cinema — gunnar (precident of mensa) (@GunEraserhead) March 21, 2022

red-haired blue-eyed person named something like Patrik Sandberg: my country, Japan, yearns for cinema https://t.co/t1OtG62Yh4 — heroic dose of Milo's sauce (@burger_enjoyer) March 21, 2022

you're not gonna believe this https://t.co/VdiFdlDzem pic.twitter.com/h0NyNUjcJE — heroic dose of Milo's sauce (@burger_enjoyer) March 21, 2022

everyone who doesn’t have the same bland taste in film as me is delusional https://t.co/cizWn9VXq1 — bethany (@fiImgal) March 21, 2022

If Drive My Car is the opposite of what movies should be, then clearly it is movies that are wrong. https://t.co/daFwOh3uB9 — Mr. Thank You (@c0mmunicants) March 21, 2022

New spokesperson for Japanese cinema just dropped https://t.co/VhkG0RBzGj — harsh (@Batwayne_) March 21, 2022

I'm one of the few critics to give it a negative review, and even I think this is an overreaction. 😀 https://t.co/jZ52U0cECj — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) March 21, 2022

Adwait Patil

Monday

Caroline Calloway

The character: Caroline Calloway, erstwhile Instagram darling, partially Natalie Beach, self-proclaimed scammer, Anna Delvey redux

The plot: There's so much to say about Caroline Calloway that if you don't know her whole deal, it'd be hard to catch you up in a succinct paragraph — though the links above can help. Here's a brief summary: she made herself a minor influencer by taking #adventuregrams and writing long captions about her travels abroad and time studying at Cambridge, she got a book deal off the back of her Instagram fame, the book never materialized, it came out that her friend Natalie Beach had ghostwritten much of the writing that made her famous, she launched a series of workshops that many attendees found lackluster and left them feeling scammed, she sold a bunch of paintings she made called "Dreamer Bbs" that were just Matisse rip-offs, she became a kind of meta-influencer by capitalizing on her controversial reputation, she moved to Florida for a portion of the pandemic to take care of her grandmother and launch a literary-themed OnlyFans account, and then she moved back to New York (with a cat named, aptly, Matisse) — and, most recently, moved out of the West Village studio apartment she's leased for 10 years, in order to move back to Florida.

Her current Main Character status concerns the aforementioned apartment. Just two weeks after Curbed published a piece on Calloway’s final nights in the apartment, many outlets reported that her landlord had filed a lawsuit claiming Calloway owed $40,000 in unpaid rent.

But that wasn’t even what elevated Calloway to Main Character. It was the photos filed to the court along with the lawsuit, that show the interior of the apartment after Calloway left.

OH MY GOD THESE PHOTOS OF CAROLINE’S APARTMENT FILED WITH THE COURT HOLY FUCK pic.twitter.com/xfWKw8omg5 — dr. ppyajunebug, phd (@ppyajunebug) March 19, 2022

Which is honestly weird, because in both these photos and in a series of now-deleted TikToks, Calloway appeared to be making an effort to clean the apartment, or paint over some patches, or at least return it to a respectable state before she left.

The repercussion: The internet had so, so many questions about these four photos. And now that Calloway has absconded to Florida and seems to have wiped her Instagram and TikTok clean, it seems we may never get answers.

the very same — 𝖋𝖎𝖛𝖊 𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖚𝖘𝖆𝖓𝖉 (@bigfivethousand) March 20, 2022

This fr https://t.co/n7v38dWtK1 — HIP HOP FACTS (@jesusdersupajew) March 20, 2022

How the fuck do you end up painting the microwave but not finishing the cabinets? — Neil DeGrassi Highson (@funkpwer) March 20, 2022

This is a great account! I hadn’t heard of it before, but looked into it based on your recommendation and I like it. It can also be very helpful for people who don’t have places messier than that, but just put off tasks a little too often. — Zac Stevens (@Zac_Stevens) March 22, 2022

The thing that does not surprise me about these images is that she does fridge magnet poetry. — Teen People Podcast (@TeenPeoplePod) March 22, 2022

What influencers want you to think their lives look like v what their actual apartment looks like. Second pic was apparently filed in court proceedings: Caroline Calloway was $40k behind on rent pic.twitter.com/gkO9BThkg9 — Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) March 22, 2022

Calloway has not publicly commented on the photos/the state of her apartment, but she did post this around the time the news of the lawsuit broke:

She remains somewhat active on Twitter, and as of this writing, had retweeted a NSFW post from three hours ago about which I have truly no comment.

Molly Bradley

Wednesday

Andrew Sullivan

The character: Andrew Sullivan, author of The Dish substack, Barack Obama's favorite blogger, guy who Ben Smith can't defend, Bell Curve fan

The plot: Terrell Jermaine Starr, a Black American reporter situated in Ukraine who has seen his star rise in the past month, revealed to his Twitter followers that he had just started identifying as queer over the past 4 months. When he clarified that he identified as queer but not gay, Sullivan popped up in his mentions with an unsolicited question.

Excited to see where things go from here... pic.twitter.com/6Kykc4ihWz — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 23, 2022

Sullivan asked, “Would it be ok if a white person identified as an n-word?”

Would it be ok if a white person identified as an n-word? — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) March 23, 2022

The repercussion: Sullivan’s non-sequitur response about the n-word drew widespread derision as numerous respondents asked what he meant by that.

this has got to be the one of the most insane twitter threads of all time pic.twitter.com/OV4vbcCA5t — juniper (@meowmeowmeuw) March 24, 2022

lol he's at it again pic.twitter.com/tziYcHi5Ku — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) March 23, 2022

Hey quick q why wouldn’t you just write “black person” — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) March 23, 2022

lmao why did he say "n-word" and not Black, no part of this analogy called for a slur https://t.co/zwaW6GTIa7 — Q. Anthony Omene (@qaomene) March 24, 2022

Take this: "Explain why Andrew Sullivan is awful in one sentence" challenge.



It's very fun reading the responses. https://t.co/trt9nTxQgL — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 24, 2022

You've likely seen a screen shot of the Andrew Sullivan tweet, but trust me when I say you need to see it in the context in which it was delivered to truly appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/odb7zCpE8z — Schrödinger's Sneetch Belly (@RTodKelly) March 23, 2022

oh this’ll end so well for everybody https://t.co/m1vgMYuDMm — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 23, 2022

Jamelle Bouie, New York Times opinion columnist, declared it “somehow simultaneously the worst tweet and the perfect tweet.”

you’ll never guess the context for this pic.twitter.com/kbbyJckMcb — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 23, 2022

people hate this website but i am personally thankful it gives us such wonders — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 23, 2022

Another day, another god-awful tweet from Andrew Sullivan — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 23, 2022

But the coup de grace came as Starr said he blocked the writer. “I don’t really know who he is, but he seems like a real asshole.”

I blocked that Andrew Sullivan dude. I don’t really know who he is, but he seems like a real asshole. — Terrell Jermaine Starr (@terrelljstarr) March 24, 2022

James Crugnale

Dishonorable Mention

Bloomberg Wealth

The character: Bloomberg Wealth, a news vertical about personal finances that likes to remind you that you should have bought that house you couldn't afford when you were 16.

The plot: On Wednesday, the vertical tweeted a story by Paulina Cachero and Ella Ceron about why millennials couldn't afford to buy a home with a teaser that left a lot of people shaking their heads: "In hindsight, it's easy to say that millennials should have bought a home when prices were depressed after the 2008 financial crisis."

In hindsight, it's easy to say that millennials should have bought a home when prices were depressed after the 2008 financial crisis. But even then, they were saddled with debt https://t.co/F6dlzHVmf4 — Bloomberg Wealth (@wealth) March 23, 2022

The repercussion: Bloomberg Wealth's tweet got buried in an avalanche of quote-tweets as dozens of millennials found the financial publication's hot take that high school and college-aged home buyers should have pulled up their bootstraps and somehow put a down payment on a property while "prices were depressed" quite bonkers.

In 2008 I had $30 in my bank account and was worried about passing my freshmen English class. In hindsight, I should’ve bought a house. https://t.co/GpKCFV66XA — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) March 23, 2022

Uh Bloomberg @wealth?



(1) There was a credit crunch and lending was constrained from 2007-2012



(2) The oldest millenials were 27 years old.



(3) Unemployment



(4) And yeah debt. https://t.co/jmzSEhWZkB — 🏳️‍⚧️🍂 Autumn Florek 🍂🏳️‍⚧️ (@PlanningAutumn) March 24, 2022

idk what clues you needed in order to figure out that most people could not take advantage of something called a "financial crisis" https://t.co/GFVlcgLwM8 — Arif Hasan, silenced hexagon (@ArifHasanNFL) March 24, 2022

Can’t believe I was supposed to buy a house while I was in high school….damn who knew https://t.co/v8NPuSyaF4 — Mel🍑Pandæmoanium (@potato_crisp) March 24, 2022

Ah yes, the classic millennial mistake of “not already being wealthy” https://t.co/VBqUeDIcPY — Eve Harms (@EveHarmsWrites) March 24, 2022

Buying a house with the $13 I had in the bank after I graduated college in 2009 https://t.co/60YlCBvqyH — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) March 24, 2022

You idiots don't know how old millenials are, like at all. https://t.co/2zR5yQ8jmD — Poe's Law : 3.33 You can (not) redo (@LivingScribe) March 25, 2022

Also some of us were literally children lmao https://t.co/D3vlgmGJG0 — Trung @ WonderCon, wandering around (@Trungles) March 24, 2022

I was 16, Bloomberg Wealth. https://t.co/qkzB1sma6Q — Edgar Allan Bitch (Saf) - Tea-Fuelled Vampire (@edgar_a_bitch) March 24, 2022

Man, I really should've bought a house when I was a freshman in high school https://t.co/IO0maHHRuO — witch of the midwest (@Ope_sneakpastya) March 25, 2022

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a once-beloved TV host who got chummy with Big Oil, a stock broker who thinks the president of Ukraine should be more concerned with his looks right now and a movie director who milkshake-ducked herself faster than it took you to read this sentence.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]