DON'T MAKE ME FEEL BAD FOR A LANDLORD

A Woman Who Apparently Didn't Clean Her NYC Apartment In The 10 Years She Lived There And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we've also got a film critic with a poorly received take about a critically acclaimed Japanese movie, a guy who really, really wants to use the n-word and a business publication shaming millennials for not buying a house when they were kids.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include a guy with a poorly received take about a Japanese movie, an already-notorious woman who left her NYC apartment in shambles while owing $40K in rent, a guy who is apparently desperate for any excuse to say the n-word and a financial publication with a hot take about millennial home buyers.



Saturday

Patrick Sandberg

The character: Patrick Sandberg, creative director, amateur blogger, Japanese cinema police.

The plot: With awards season just around the corner, Patrick Sandberg, a blue check account I'd never heard or seen before, tweeted an opinion that perhaps even an AI trained with days worth of Film Twitter banter wouldn't be able to come up with. Sandberg wrote: "The film "Drive My Car" is torture. Everyone who claims to love it is delusional. It is the opposite of what a movie should be." The Ryusuke Hamaguchi-directed film "Drive My Car," a road drama based on a Haruki Murakami short story, is nominated in four Oscar categories and is widely expected to do well at the award show, adding to multiple accolades it has received since its release last year.



The repercussion: Film Twitter is never short of hot takes. In fact, one can argue that Film Twitter banter keeps the bird app alive with jokes, but sometimes there are takes that fly too close to the sun. Sandberg's tweet caught a lot of people by surprise. Who was he and why did he have so much hate for a single movie and its fans? People roasted him and it looks like Sandberg knows the Internet well. He didn’t bother fighting and instead plugged his Letterboxd.



Adwait Patil



Monday

Caroline Calloway


The character: Caroline Calloway, erstwhile Instagram darling, partially Natalie Beach, self-proclaimed scammer, Anna Delvey redux

The plot: There's so much to say about Caroline Calloway that if you don't know her whole deal, it'd be hard to catch you up in a succinct paragraph — though the links above can help. Here's a brief summary: she made herself a minor influencer by taking #adventuregrams and writing long captions about her travels abroad and time studying at Cambridge, she got a book deal off the back of her Instagram fame, the book never materialized, it came out that her friend Natalie Beach had ghostwritten much of the writing that made her famous, she launched a series of workshops that many attendees found lackluster and left them feeling scammed, she sold a bunch of paintings she made called "Dreamer Bbs" that were just Matisse rip-offs, she became a kind of meta-influencer by capitalizing on her controversial reputation, she moved to Florida for a portion of the pandemic to take care of her grandmother and launch a literary-themed OnlyFans account, and then she moved back to New York (with a cat named, aptly, Matisse) — and, most recently, moved out of the West Village studio apartment she's leased for 10 years, in order to move back to Florida.

Her current Main Character status concerns the aforementioned apartment. Just two weeks after Curbed published a piece on Calloway’s final nights in the apartment, many outlets reported that her landlord had filed a lawsuit claiming Calloway owed $40,000 in unpaid rent.

But that wasn’t even what elevated Calloway to Main Character. It was the photos filed to the court along with the lawsuit, that show the interior of the apartment after Calloway left.



Which is honestly weird, because in both these photos and in a series of now-deleted TikToks, Calloway appeared to be making an effort to clean the apartment, or paint over some patches, or at least return it to a respectable state before she left.

The repercussion: The internet had so, so many questions about these four photos. And now that Calloway has absconded to Florida and seems to have wiped her Instagram and TikTok clean, it seems we may never get answers.



Calloway has not publicly commented on the photos/the state of her apartment, but she did post this around the time the news of the lawsuit broke:



She remains somewhat active on Twitter, and as of this writing, had retweeted a NSFW post from three hours ago about which I have truly no comment.


Molly Bradley



Wednesday

Andrew Sullivan

The character: Andrew Sullivan, author of The Dish substack, Barack Obama's favorite blogger, guy who Ben Smith can't defend, Bell Curve fan

The plot: Terrell Jermaine Starr, a Black American reporter situated in Ukraine who has seen his star rise in the past month, revealed to his Twitter followers that he had just started identifying as queer over the past 4 months. When he clarified that he identified as queer but not gay, Sullivan popped up in his mentions with an unsolicited question.



Sullivan asked, “Would it be ok if a white person identified as an n-word?”



The repercussion: Sullivan’s non-sequitur response about the n-word drew widespread derision as numerous respondents asked what he meant by that.



Jamelle Bouie, New York Times opinion columnist, declared it “somehow simultaneously the worst tweet and the perfect tweet.”



But the coup de grace came as Starr said he blocked the writer. “I don’t really know who he is, but he seems like a real asshole.”



James Crugnale



Dishonorable Mention

Bloomberg Wealth

The character: Bloomberg Wealth, a news vertical about personal finances that likes to remind you that you should have bought that house you couldn't afford when you were 16.

The plot: On Wednesday, the vertical tweeted a story by Paulina Cachero and Ella Ceron about why millennials couldn't afford to buy a home with a teaser that left a lot of people shaking their heads: "In hindsight, it's easy to say that millennials should have bought a home when prices were depressed after the 2008 financial crisis."


The repercussion: Bloomberg Wealth's tweet got buried in an avalanche of quote-tweets as dozens of millennials found the financial publication's hot take that high school and college-aged home buyers should have pulled up their bootstraps and somehow put a down payment on a property while "prices were depressed" quite bonkers.

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a once-beloved TV host who got chummy with Big Oil, a stock broker who thinks the president of Ukraine should be more concerned with his looks right now and a movie director who milkshake-ducked herself faster than it took you to read this sentence.

