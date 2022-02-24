A Woman Who Really Hates 'Ted Lasso' Fans And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a guy with a unique perspective on quote-tweets, a CEO who took credit for another company's work, a woman who really hates "Ted Lasso" fans and a guy who is weirdly — and erroneously — confident that the Queen of England is dead.

Saturday

Sriram Krishnan

The character: Sriram Krishnan, tech dude, Venture capitalist and Twitter revisionist

The plot: Last week Sriram Krishnan, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, tweeted a galaxy-brain take that flew quite under the radar. Krishnan called quote-tweeting “ directly analogous to staking/slashing.” I mean, yes. Play stupid games and win stupid prizes, that’s how everything works, but his follow up truly set the scene.

Quote tweeting is directly analogous to staking/slashing.



You quote tweet someone amazing and you win soft reputation. You quote tweet something bad and your reputation gets slashed. Maybe a hard reflection on follower count as well.



Will be interesting to see web3 version. — Sriram Krishnan - sriramk.eth (@sriramk) February 21, 2022

“Will be interesting to see web3 version.” he added.

Krishnan, who’s worked at FB, Snap and Twitter among other places, belongs to an insular group of Silicon Valley “peeps” who still use Clubhouse. Unfortunately, when you run in that circle, which is more or less divorced from the real Twitter (when was the last time you willingly read an Elon Musk tweet? Exactly) your hot takes need to be an absolute scorcher so that it burns through and permeates all the layers. Otherwise you end up like Krishnan. A nobody being piled up on by a bunch of other nobodies for an asinine take, and rightly so.

The repercussion: Well, in this case, the quote-tweet jokes write themselves.

a16z is smoking on some shit we've never even heard of https://t.co/8VzZLbLeWY — Jathan Sadowski (@jathansadowski) February 21, 2022

With all due respect…. What https://t.co/KDlE3w6KzP — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 21, 2022

web3 will fix poster fragility https://t.co/hKc4nLDZmG — Francis Jervis (@f_j_j_) February 22, 2022

this dude really said 'i can't wait to see you dunk on me on the blockchain' https://t.co/Ptg2SQAhW7 — belrose. (@AbbieBelrose) February 22, 2022

Adwait Patil

Monday

Brian Armstrong

The character: Brian Armstrong, CEO of crypto exchange platform Coinbase, solipsist

The plot: Coinbase bought ad time at the Super Bowl to employ a unique strategy: their ad was simply a QR code bouncing around a black screen — yes, like the the DVD screensaver of yore (here’s 10 hours of it, if you care to watch for nostalgia’s sake). If nothing else, the ad was effective: Coinbase’s app crashed from the onslaught of traffic following the ad’s broadcast.

Cut to Monday, when Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong decided to tweet a self-congratulatory thread about how the ad came to be.

2/

- we bought it not knowing what we would do

- initially an outside agency pitched us a bunch of standard super bowl ad ideas

- I didn't like any of them (standard super bowl ads tend to be gimmicky, celebrity cameo driven, going for a laugh etc) — Brian Armstrong - barmstrong.eth (@brian_armstrong) February 21, 2022

Totally fine to explain the creative process behind a successful ad campaign — except when it wasn’t your creative process. Kristen Cavallo, CEO of The Martin Agency — an ad agency with a strong reputation — cut into the thread to point out that, contrary to his claims, Armstrong had not, in fact, simply rejected “a bunch of standard super bowl ad ideas” and come up with the bouncing QR code all by himself:

It was actually inspired by presentations our agency showed your team on 8/18 (pages 19-24) and 10/7 (pages 11-18) with ad concepts for the Super Bowl with floating QR codes on a blank screen. — Kristen Cavallo (@Cavallokristen) February 21, 2022

Later in his thread, Armstrong did acknowledge “the creative firm” that Coinbase apparently worked with, Accenture Interactive — in order to say that, well, he was throwing them in at the end of the thread there only because he forgot he had not actually mind-melded with the firm to become one creative entity, but that AI had in fact played some part in the creation of the ad.

12/

Although we didn’t work with a traditional ad agency I’d be remiss not to mention the creative firm we worked with who actually created the ad, commissioned the song, got the clearances etc etc. Honestly, felt like we were all one team so I didn’t fully realize it, thank you! — Brian Armstrong - barmstrong.eth (@brian_armstrong) February 21, 2022

Needless to say, people brought attention to Cavallo’s tweet and its very specific citations to call Armstrong out for trying to take credit for not only someone else’s work, but the work of a female CEO at an established ad agency.

The Coinbase CEO wrote a long thread discussing how their super bowl commercial came about and suggesting there are lessons in being non-traditional and not listening to ad agencies. But then he gets called out lol. pic.twitter.com/BbzCQbK8gB — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) February 21, 2022

The repercussion: Now, we’re not rooting for ad tech over crypto tech — well, when it comes down to it, that’s a real tough call. But we are rooting for calling people out when they take credit for your ideas — especially when they bring receipts.

The CEO of Coinbase wrote a self-promoting, masturbatory thread about how his firm came up with the idea for its Super Bowl ad.



Then the CEO of the ad agency they stole the idea from called him out on it…



You go, @Cavallokristen. https://t.co/E1MuL2q7EF — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 22, 2022

Heres a corrected backstory: An agency presented the concept of a floating QR Code. We thought: thats a great idea but why pay them for it. Literally all we got to do is create a QR code and stick it on the screen. So we did it ourselves and it worked! (well, sort of). — Muted noise | mutednoise.eth (@HadrienPi) February 22, 2022

The Coinbase CEO tried to right click save an ad idea lol https://t.co/SJQxMF3DCG — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) February 22, 2022

They said blockchain technology would bring unprecedented transparency into corporate dealings… https://t.co/sH5Ar8iTP6 — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) February 22, 2022

This is exactly what it feels like to be a woman in a group project with a bunch of shitty male STEM majors https://t.co/puKgnfhN3p — shannon (@shanniej18) February 22, 2022

The following day, Kate Rouch, the Chief Marketing Officer at Coinbase, responded to Cavallo to tell her that Coinbase had not actually jacked her idea, but rather, many different ad agencies had presented the idea of using a QR code in an ad, but since they only adopted the idea once it was presented by Accenture Interactive, The Martin Agency’s pitch just… didn’t count?

Thread 🧵

1/5: Hi @cavallokristen - The Coinbase team and I deeply value our partners. The fit with our creative partner Accenture Interactive (AI) was seamless - so much to that extent our CEO actually thought we were a single team when presenting work. — Kate Rouch (@kate_rouch) February 22, 2022

3/5: Only when AI onboarded and came up with the idea of inserting a QR code in a popular meme did we green light the idea. The meme as a conceptual underpinning was creative genius and a unique use of the QR code and was what unlocked our SB success. — Kate Rouch (@kate_rouch) February 22, 2022

It was a weird defense, and one that didn’t do much for damage control. Maybe they should try contacting this person:

Hey Brian - U need crisis comms help now! I'm a multi-award-winning PR & crisis comms person w/30 yrs exp & can help Coinbase out of the hole u just dug. Jocelyn

646-248-7787 — JBLHComms (@JBLHComms) February 22, 2022

Molly Bradley

Megan Beth Koester

The character: Megan Beth Koester, stand-up comedian, chief “Ted Lasso” fan antagonist

The plot: On Monday, apropos of nothing, Koester proceeded to kick up a hornet’s nest on Twitter by firing off a snarky missive targeting the fans of the beloved award-winning fish-out-of-water sports comedy starring Jason Sudekis, celebrated for being considered television’s “nicest show.” (Perhaps maybe a little too nice?)

“I’ve never seen an episode of Ted Lasso but its fans have big ‘childless adult whose entire personality is predicated on their love of Disneyland’ energy” Koester tweeted.

I’ve never seen an episode of Ted Lasso but its fans have big “childless adult whose entire personality is predicated on their love of Disneyland” energy — Megan Beth Koester (@bornferal) February 20, 2022

The repercussion: Koester’s joke dunking on the fans of the show backfired badly as the tweet ended up striking a serious nerve, prompting hundreds of netizens to clap back at the comedian, making the show trend for all the wrong reasons in the process.

I don't know... I'm 84 years old with three children and a grandchild who is probably older than you, and I LOVE Ted Lasso with an absolute passion. I turned my grandson onto it and now he loves it too.

So I guess it's just you. — Ramona Grigg (@RamonaGrigg) February 20, 2022

This tweet has big “shit on other people’s likes to seem cool” energy. — I Said What I Said (@the_mod_woman) February 21, 2022

You never have to watch Ted Lasso. No one has to watch anything. The show is about support & openness. characters embrace each other’s quirks & struggles & personalities. The villain of the show would be a person who judged a group of people for finding something that brought joy — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) February 21, 2022

I have zero opinion on Ted Lasso and am too cynical to make Disneyland my personaliry, but can we please stop using "childless" as some sort of insult? Cheers. https://t.co/k37XBTF42J — Kelly M ✨ 'This Is Where the Fun Begins' (@Kello_Ren) February 21, 2022

I mean I have a family with awesome kids and I love Ted Lasso, but since you haven’t seen an episode, I’ll consider you an expert. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 21, 2022

“childless adult” is such a needlessly cruel comment https://t.co/jMXqowWabK — ⚓️Imani Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 21, 2022

You're the kind of person who would benefit most from watching TED LASSO. https://t.co/pWRbuYTxBh — Joreen Belocura (@AgeofIrony) February 21, 2022

This tweet is bad for obvious reasons but also there is nothing wrong with being childless or being an adult who has fun at Disneyland. We gotta stop shaming people for living their best lives when it’s not hurting anyone else. https://t.co/HXXHu5yLFA — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 21, 2022

I mean I have a family with awesome kids and I love Ted Lasso, but since you haven’t seen an episode, I’ll consider you an expert. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 21, 2022

James Crugnale

Tuesday

Jason Lee

The character: Jason Lee, founder and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, guy who remains convinced the Queen of England is dead

The plot: On Tuesday, Hollywood Unlocked — publication created and helmed by Jason Lee — published quite the earth-shattering exclusive: they apparently had the inside scoop that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away.

Crazy news — and especially crazy that Hollywood Unlocked uniquely had this insider info, right??

TL;DR: the Queen of England is not dead. You can read more about what happened here, but the long story short: Instagram flagged Hollywood Unlocked’s post as false information, seeing as the information was extremely false.

However, CEO and guy behind this exclusive information, Jason Lee, disagrees.

We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 22, 2022

On Instagram, too, Lee posted a Notes App statement:

Y’all look at Jason Lee’s post from notes lol



He’s sticking to his Lizzie story 🥴 pic.twitter.com/QIN5polwtw — Etinaa (@BlackBerryTina) February 22, 2022

Though a Twitter account called Hollywood Unlocked posted a retraction of the story, Lee claimed the account was fake, and that the story has not, in fact, been retracted.

Woke up to some fake account posting a retraction. We do not know that account and we have not retracted our story. There has yet to be an official statement from the Palace. Staying tuned. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 23, 2022

A peculiar twist to the story: it’s possible that Lee might have misinterpreted news about Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan’s death on Tuesday as news of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Why? Because at the wedding Queen Elizabeth was supposedly going to attend — that of Edward Enniful, an editor at British Vogue — Lee said he witnessed a guest at the wedding taking a call, and that the person “reacted emotionally to a few people, and those people were informed that that’s what happened.” Per The Cut, other guests at the wedding were in some way connected to the ‘90s alt-rock scene, and so people are speculating that Lee overheard the news of Lanegan’s death and got it very, very twisted.

Regardless, Lee continues to stand firm in his conviction that Queen Elizabeth has passed on to the next realm.

The repercussion: People went wild with the “news” of the Queen’s passing — specifically, the source of the “news” of the Queen’s passing. And because it is pretty clear that — as far as we know — the Queen is alive and, aside from a case of COVID, generally well, there were some very good jokes and some very good dunks.

wym the queen died. and wym the source is jason lee. — melv. (@manizegos) February 22, 2022

I’m crying what member of the royal guard found the queen dead and ran to text Hollywood unlocked😭 — cam (@pIanetseulgi) February 22, 2022

hollywood unlocked reporter accidentally pressing publish on their queen elizabeth is dead draft pic.twitter.com/ZGImHLDti1 — ¹⁰ (@aaIiyaan) February 22, 2022

hollywood unlocked saying the queen died pic.twitter.com/CPQ9E6Gh3m — Charlotte (@colombochar) February 22, 2022

Do you think they had to explain to the queen who Jason Lee is? https://t.co/GYKoycLhYU — Daniel Kaluuya If You Are Reading This I Swallow (@WrittenByHanna) February 22, 2022

The queen hearing that she’s dead according to Hollywood Unlocked pic.twitter.com/0k9zzC6Glt — 🌧 (@Ryaign) February 22, 2022

The Queen to Jason Lee: pic.twitter.com/TXycJ6PAb9 — s • (@stefanbertin) February 23, 2022

The Queen to Jason Lee pic.twitter.com/3v37D04OCJ — TeeEff (@tee_eff_effect) February 22, 2022

Jason Lee in 3 years when the queen finally does die pic.twitter.com/9nozg7Oib6 — Harry Rees 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@HRees_) February 24, 2022

Jason Lee (Hollywood Unlocked): #QueenElizabeth is dead!



Royal Palace:

Queen Elizabeth is alive and well



Jason Lee: pic.twitter.com/nXcKjrwNCY — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) February 23, 2022

Jason Lee after saying that the Queen died pic.twitter.com/IwZSPWkE0G — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) February 23, 2022

Molly Bradley

