A Woman Who Really Hates 'Ted Lasso' Fans And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Submitted by Molly Bradley

This week's characters also include a guy with a weird take on quote-tweets, a crypto CEO who took credit for someone else's Super Bowl ad idea and a media man who is absolutely certain the Queen is dead.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.


Saturday

Sriram Krishnan

The character: Sriram Krishnan, tech dude, Venture capitalist and Twitter revisionist

The plot: Last week Sriram Krishnan, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, tweeted a galaxy-brain take that flew quite under the radar. Krishnan called quote-tweeting “ directly analogous to staking/slashing.” I mean, yes. Play stupid games and win stupid prizes, that’s how everything works, but his follow up truly set the scene.



“Will be interesting to see web3 version.” he added.

Krishnan, who’s worked at FB, Snap and Twitter among other places, belongs to an insular group of Silicon Valley “peeps” who still use Clubhouse. Unfortunately, when you run in that circle, which is more or less divorced from the real Twitter (when was the last time you willingly read an Elon Musk tweet? Exactly) your hot takes need to be an absolute scorcher so that it burns through and permeates all the layers. Otherwise you end up like Krishnan. A nobody being piled up on by a bunch of other nobodies for an asinine take, and rightly so.

The repercussion: Well, in this case, the quote-tweet jokes write themselves.



Adwait Patil



Monday

Brian Armstrong


The character: Brian Armstrong, CEO of crypto exchange platform Coinbase, solipsist

The plot: Coinbase bought ad time at the Super Bowl to employ a unique strategy: their ad was simply a QR code bouncing around a black screen — yes, like the the DVD screensaver of yore (here’s 10 hours of it, if you care to watch for nostalgia’s sake). If nothing else, the ad was effective: Coinbase’s app crashed from the onslaught of traffic following the ad’s broadcast.

Cut to Monday, when Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong decided to tweet a self-congratulatory thread about how the ad came to be.



Totally fine to explain the creative process behind a successful ad campaign — except when it wasn’t your creative process. Kristen Cavallo, CEO of The Martin Agency — an ad agency with a strong reputation — cut into the thread to point out that, contrary to his claims, Armstrong had not, in fact, simply rejected “a bunch of standard super bowl ad ideas” and come up with the bouncing QR code all by himself:



Later in his thread, Armstrong did acknowledge “the creative firm” that Coinbase apparently worked with, Accenture Interactive — in order to say that, well, he was throwing them in at the end of the thread there only because he forgot he had not actually mind-melded with the firm to become one creative entity, but that AI had in fact played some part in the creation of the ad.



Needless to say, people brought attention to Cavallo’s tweet and its very specific citations to call Armstrong out for trying to take credit for not only someone else’s work, but the work of a female CEO at an established ad agency.



The repercussion: Now, we’re not rooting for ad tech over crypto tech — well, when it comes down to it, that’s a real tough call. But we are rooting for calling people out when they take credit for your ideas — especially when they bring receipts.



The following day, Kate Rouch, the Chief Marketing Officer at Coinbase, responded to Cavallo to tell her that Coinbase had not actually jacked her idea, but rather, many different ad agencies had presented the idea of using a QR code in an ad, but since they only adopted the idea once it was presented by Accenture Interactive, The Martin Agency’s pitch just… didn’t count?



It was a weird defense, and one that didn’t do much for damage control. Maybe they should try contacting this person:



Molly Bradley



Megan Beth Koester

The character: Megan Beth Koester, stand-up comedian, chief “Ted Lasso” fan antagonist

The plot: On Monday, apropos of nothing, Koester proceeded to kick up a hornet’s nest on Twitter by firing off a snarky missive targeting the fans of the beloved award-winning fish-out-of-water sports comedy starring Jason Sudekis, celebrated for being considered television’s “nicest show.” (Perhaps maybe a little too nice?)

“I’ve never seen an episode of Ted Lasso but its fans have big ‘childless adult whose entire personality is predicated on their love of Disneyland’ energy”  Koester tweeted.



The repercussion: Koester’s joke dunking on the fans of the show backfired badly as the tweet ended up striking a serious nerve, prompting hundreds of netizens to clap back at the comedian, making the show trend for all the wrong reasons in the process.




James Crugnale



Tuesday

Jason Lee

The character: Jason Lee, founder and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, guy who remains convinced the Queen of England is dead

The plot: On Tuesday, Hollywood Unlocked — publication created and helmed by Jason Lee — published quite the earth-shattering exclusive: they apparently had the inside scoop that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away.



Crazy news — and especially crazy that Hollywood Unlocked uniquely had this insider info, right??

TL;DR: the Queen of England is not dead. You can read more about what happened here, but the long story short: Instagram flagged Hollywood Unlocked’s post as false information, seeing as the information was extremely false.

However, CEO and guy behind this exclusive information, Jason Lee, disagrees.



On Instagram, too, Lee posted a Notes App statement:



Though a Twitter account called Hollywood Unlocked posted a retraction of the story, Lee claimed the account was fake, and that the story has not, in fact, been retracted.



A peculiar twist to the story: it’s possible that Lee might have misinterpreted news about Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan’s death on Tuesday as news of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Why? Because at the wedding Queen Elizabeth was supposedly going to attend — that of Edward Enniful, an editor at British Vogue — Lee said he witnessed a guest at the wedding taking a call, and that the person “reacted emotionally to a few people, and those people were informed that that’s what happened.” Per The Cut, other guests at the wedding were in some way connected to the ‘90s alt-rock scene, and so people are speculating that Lee overheard the news of Lanegan’s death and got it very, very twisted.


Regardless, Lee continues to stand firm in his conviction that Queen Elizabeth has passed on to the next realm.



The repercussion: People went wild with the “news” of the Queen’s passing — specifically, the source of the “news” of the Queen’s passing. And because it is pretty clear that — as far as we know — the Queen is alive and, aside from a case of COVID, generally well, there were some very good jokes and some very good dunks.



Molly Bradley


