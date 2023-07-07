Popular
A Guy (Her Boyfriend) Who Tried To Shame Keke Palmer, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

If you're caught reading in public, watch out, there's someone shaming you on Twitter about it.
Every day, somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include a dude who thinks reading in public is like putting on a show, Keke Palmer's insecure boyfriend, very bad AI bots and a rando who longs for the past.



Saturday

Jacobin's 'Asteroid City' Review

The character: Jacobin Mag, socialist/marxist publication, roadrunner haters

The plot: There's being a hater, and there's being a hater. One requires surgical precision and a doctorate-level obsession with something to deliver a killer blow, the other can be simply passed off as irrelevant takes. A Jacobin writer decided to critique Wes Anderson's latest film "Asteroid City" by calling it an embodiment of the "sensibilities and values of the elite."

It's very easy to miss movie reviews these days because of the sheer volume, and Letterboxd, so it must feel special when yours stands out.


The repercussion: Anderson's legion of fans is fervent yet would never bother defending his work, because it's not worth the engagement — but this take was so dull that even film normies chimed in.


Adwait Patil



Wednesday

Gizmodo Bot

The character: Gizmodo's AI content bot, fan of lists not facts

The plot: Gizmodo's io9 published an article written by an AI. The simple, and ridiculously dull, idea was to chronologically list all the Star Wars movies and shows. Why? Who knows, but sure, okay, let's see if the AI can do it.


The repercussion: Dear reader, it could not. It had a ton of errors, wasn't in chronological order at all and brought no actual new information to the table. Thanks a lot, bot. i09's Deputy Editor also put out a statement saying he was unaware of the piece going live.


Jared Russo



Thursday

Zama Doma

The character: "Cannabinoid Deficient," not a fan of reading in public

The plot: Doma's a tweeter from South Africa, and decided to shake things up on American independence day by saying that reading in public is performative. "I don't care what you say," Doma appended.

TBF Doma's not wrong. It is performative, much like reading when no one's watching is too.


The repercussion: Book twitter's little soldiers still exist and decided that even asinine takes like this needed to be clowned.


Adwait Patil



Friday

Trad West

The character: Trad West, conservative, longing for the past

The plot: From trad wives to trad health food influencers, traditionalist, conservative-leaning accounts have cropped up all over social media, seemingly out of nowhere. One such account is Trad West, which shared the below tweet detailing their idea of the "perfect community."


The repercussion: People wasted no time making fun of Trad West's old-fashioned city planning by letting him know what they would add to it. They also kindly pointed out that the image he'd used to make his point was in fact of Strafford, Vermont — an overwhelmingly pro-Democrat town.


Darcy Jimenez



Wednesday

Darius Jackson

The character: Keke Palmer's boyfriend and son's father, strong opinion haver, big time shamer

The plot: Footage of Keke Palmer being serenaded by Usher at his show in Las Vegas went viral on the internet for the right reasons — two artists were caught in a moment having a great time. That is, until Darius Jackson, whose girlfriend and son's mother Keke Palmer was in the video, commented on it and shamed her for the behavior, saying that he believed in certain "standards & morals" for his family.

Jackson's insecure and stubborn take is one of the highest quote-tweeted ones we've seen in the post-Elon era.


The repercussion: Jackson's opinions reverberated and it drew mainstream news coverage by the evening. However, online people were more pointed and dug through his past tweets to check if this was out of (or in) character for him, and turns out that people got angrier as they found out more.


Adwait Patil



———

