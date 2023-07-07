Every day, somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Saturday

Jacobin's 'Asteroid City' Review

The character: Jacobin Mag, socialist/marxist publication, roadrunner haters

The plot: There's being a hater, and there's being a hater. One requires surgical precision and a doctorate-level obsession with something to deliver a killer blow, the other can be simply passed off as irrelevant takes. A Jacobin writer decided to critique Wes Anderson's latest film "Asteroid City" by calling it an embodiment of the "sensibilities and values of the elite."

Wes Anderson’s films, even at their best, are affected and embody the sensibilities and values of the elite.https://t.co/nyAGchgKNz — Jacobin (@jacobin) July 2, 2023

It's very easy to miss movie reviews these days because of the sheer volume, and Letterboxd, so it must feel special when yours stands out.

The repercussion: Anderson's legion of fans is fervent yet would never bother defending his work, because it's not worth the engagement — but this take was so dull that even film normies chimed in.

this is getting so pathetic, i am embarrassed this is the state of film criticism in our largest socialist magazine — matthew ellis (@matthiasellis) July 2, 2023

very funny to have a strong enough response to a work that you arrive at a meaningful read of the creator's intent - and the way it extends to their entire oeuvre - only to then say, "nah. couldn't be!" https://t.co/c0OSu5O6BF pic.twitter.com/kCniMXmNRE — Hit Factory Podcast (@HitFactoryPod) July 2, 2023

I'm begging people to get a new angle on this guy - maybe get into why hyper-stylized live action is so viscerally upsetting to you? maybe try to engage with how he essentially works as a cartoonist but in live action film? https://t.co/fGtppjPo83 — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) July 2, 2023

my favorite kind of film criticism is the kind that’s like “maybe this director is using these filmmaking devices for some sort of reason…nah I think they just did it to piss me off” https://t.co/iFQLLYGhaD — David Sims (@davidlsims) July 2, 2023

we used to have a genuine strand of socialist feminist film criticism that could carry out deep and insightful analysis of a film and now we have jacobin just churning out some nonsense take on why something is either bourgeois or proletarian based on the writer's whims https://t.co/KYaCeBepsR — diot coke (@discoscooby) July 2, 2023

Actually, they embody the ideology of eco-fascism, and that's why they're good. https://t.co/U6fNo1tzJb — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) July 2, 2023

Every Jacobin film review is "this movie isn't leftist enough. F minus." https://t.co/l9w21tyuAO — Dan Simpson, Eyebrow Cinema (@danpgsimpson) July 2, 2023

This review (or rather this headline) is getting a lot of hate but deserves a more serious engagement from people who like (as I do) Wes Anderson. I'd start by saying he doesn't embody current elite (which is crass finance capital & tech) but imaginary elite of 1950s New Yorker. https://t.co/l4DaAwFQ8G — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 2, 2023

Wednesday

Gizmodo Bot

The character: Gizmodo's AI content bot, fan of lists not facts

The plot: Gizmodo's io9 published an article written by an AI. The simple, and ridiculously dull, idea was to chronologically list all the Star Wars movies and shows. Why? Who knows, but sure, okay, let's see if the AI can do it.

I see G/O Media's AI experiment is going well already pic.twitter.com/jFgMLW59vS — Carli Velocci 👻👽 (@velocciraptor) July 5, 2023

The repercussion: Dear reader, it could not. It had a ton of errors, wasn't in chronological order at all and brought no actual new information to the table. Thanks a lot, bot. i09's Deputy Editor also put out a statement saying he was unaware of the piece going live.

Hello! As you may have seen today, an AI-generated article appeared on io9. I was informed approximately 10 minutes beforehand, and no one at io9 played a part in its editing or publication.



Here is a statement I have sent to G/O Media, alongside a lengthy list of corrections. pic.twitter.com/xlROmxmupA — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) July 5, 2023

you know what actually if I had to write up industry news about a website running an hilariously incorrect Star Wars listicle I'd at least use top art of some of the battle droids from Clone Wars being dumbasses instead of ROTS Yoda, actually



that's the Human Touch, baby — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) July 5, 2023

I am being sincere when I say Jim Spanfeller, the CTO, and editorial director of G/O Media should all resign. They've already done enough harm to the publications under their stewardship and it's clear they offer nothing of value to the publishing industry or their readers. https://t.co/VDL9ZqMsCl — Wes Fenlon (@wesleyfenlon) July 5, 2023

Staff at G/O Media aren't pleased with today's rollout of AI-generated content. From G/O Slack today: pic.twitter.com/e8soQmMBVW — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 5, 2023

Along with management’s use of AI being disrespectful and disheartening, the blatant errors and misreporting in the pieces that went up today undercut any criticism they’ve ever made about the editorial staff’s journalistic integrity. https://t.co/ZbgcLLQRgg — Kady Ruth A (@kady_ruth) July 5, 2023

io9 is maybe my favorite website on Al Gore’s internet. It deserves so much better than this. https://t.co/dWMdz4cLm2 — Bryant Francis (@RBryant2012) July 5, 2023

G/O management ignored our letter and proceeded with publishing AI-generated content on our sites. This is unethical and unacceptable. If you see a byline ending in “Bot,” don’t click it. https://t.co/mJIwsk9EKG — GMG Union (@gmgunion) July 5, 2023

Thursday

Zama Doma

The character: "Cannabinoid Deficient," not a fan of reading in public

The plot: Doma's a tweeter from South Africa, and decided to shake things up on American independence day by saying that reading in public is performative. "I don't care what you say," Doma appended.

Reading a book in public is performative I don’t care what you say. — Zama Doma (@zamadoma) July 4, 2023

TBF Doma's not wrong. It is performative, much like reading when no one's watching is too.

The repercussion: Book twitter's little soldiers still exist and decided that even asinine takes like this needed to be clowned.

That’s the purpose of reading. — Zama Doma (@zamadoma) July 5, 2023

Dude reasons like Matilda's parents https://t.co/jwGPRtVTKk — bareback contessa (@_theekword) July 5, 2023

it’s hard to avoid some degree of performativity when you have a life https://t.co/0AIXeTSKPm — JP (@jpbrammer) July 5, 2023

So is this tweet 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/JciRCN1A8Y — Matthew D. Morrison (@DrMaDMo) July 5, 2023

Yes i perform the action of reading a book https://t.co/7FpreRn4zP — Nathan rd (@nrduford) July 5, 2023

If so please some of you perform harder https://t.co/yDwXDa2TzE — Harmony Holiday (@Harmony_Holiday) July 5, 2023

You’re right. It’s performing “Leave me the fuck alone and let me read my book.” https://t.co/5oaBYyIICF — Caleb Niggles (@ThaCalebDume) July 5, 2023

here come the paperback po po https://t.co/vYCNzoSj5e — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) July 5, 2023

Friday

Trad West

The character: Trad West, conservative, longing for the past

The plot: From trad wives to trad health food influencers, traditionalist, conservative-leaning accounts have cropped up all over social media, seemingly out of nowhere. One such account is Trad West, which shared the below tweet detailing their idea of the "perfect community."

The perfect community:



-Church is the center of the town;

-Cemeteries close by to remember the past;

-Homes with unique builds and character;

-Nature is incorporated, not destroyed;

-Local economy, with local food supply;

-Everyone knows eachother.



What would you add? pic.twitter.com/mepfIs959N — Trad West (@trad_west_) June 29, 2023

The repercussion: People wasted no time making fun of Trad West's old-fashioned city planning by letting him know what they would add to it. They also kindly pointed out that the image he'd used to make his point was in fact of Strafford, Vermont — an overwhelmingly pro-Democrat town.

dildo factory, powered by coal — ⚠️ (@somewheresy) June 29, 2023

13 vape shops — wyatt (@turntretarded) June 29, 2023

High rises, halal carts, a dispo, central bank — L3 Tweet Engineer (@MegaBasedChad) June 29, 2023

pic.twitter.com/fwoimpFuJA — The 90s Were A Mistake: A Novel (@the_90s_mistake) June 30, 2023

-4 teenage girls dealing with the murder of their best friend

-a mysterious person who knows all their secrets threatening them via text https://t.co/qCPLNi6Dgd — jodie (@jodieegrace) June 30, 2023

The perfect community:



-Geometrically harmonious;

-Moat & star structure defend against cannons;

-Six avenues lead through dedicated markets;

-Provveditore's palace, duomo, grand market are central;

-Built in the middle of nowhere;

-Populated by criminals.



What would you add? https://t.co/sWQmG88Hhp pic.twitter.com/USmyT11OA1 — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) July 3, 2023

The perfect community:



-Church is the center of the town;

-Cemetery close by to remember the fallen characters;

-Dungeons with unique builds and character;

-Nature is incorporated, not destroyed;

-Local economy, with local stress supply;

-Everyone hates eachother. https://t.co/WEEkayc6B8 pic.twitter.com/1Z9Thd9vLe — Нико пьет фемостон #нетвойне (@wowsocringy) July 4, 2023

Big ass Walmart with hella parking lots https://t.co/3FmRUPvuas — basil (@youngfishgod) June 30, 2023

Rainforest Cafe and a heroin epidemic https://t.co/htgDyQ3dgN — swag (@chillextremist) June 29, 2023

Trad accounts posting pictures of Vermont towns that voted heavily one sided for Biden will never get old https://t.co/gWjxiS7RLk pic.twitter.com/h2vrZCQb2H — Alan Fisher (@alanthefisher) June 29, 2023

That’s Stafford, VT you absolute piece of shit, and that’s not a church, it’s the town meeting house. The actual church, on the middle right, is a United Church of Christ which affirms all, celebrates pride, and is explicitly anti-racist. Get my state out of your filthy mouth. https://t.co/5QELUXZN8F — Flight Director, Basque Space Program (@mountainherder) June 30, 2023

Wednesday

Darius Jackson

The character: Keke Palmer's boyfriend and son's father, strong opinion haver, big time shamer

The plot: Footage of Keke Palmer being serenaded by Usher at his show in Las Vegas went viral on the internet for the right reasons — two artists were caught in a moment having a great time. That is, until Darius Jackson, whose girlfriend and son's mother Keke Palmer was in the video, commented on it and shamed her for the behavior, saying that he believed in certain "standards & morals" for his family.

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.



This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.



I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Jackson's insecure and stubborn take is one of the highest quote-tweeted ones we've seen in the post-Elon era.

The repercussion: Jackson's opinions reverberated and it drew mainstream news coverage by the evening. However, online people were more pointed and dug through his past tweets to check if this was out of (or in) character for him, and turns out that people got angrier as they found out more.

Darius Dalton: Keke they are flaming me on Twitter.



Keke on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/0Cmbquyypo — B E A N Z (@BeanzGotGamez) July 6, 2023

“The traditional man wants a woman to be subservient, but he never falls in love with subservient women. He’s attracted to independent women. He’s like an exotic bird collector,” she said. “He only wants a woman who is free because his dream is to put her in a cage.” Trevor Noah https://t.co/IoLdEFMcN3 — Feminist Witch 🌙 (@DonCorleANN) July 6, 2023

Respectfully, one father to another, you gotta be cognizant of the lane you’re in.



She’s not “showcasing booty cheeks” so much as she is an icon sharing the stage with an R&B living legend. She is Keke Palmer. You are a Philadelphia Eagles stan acct. https://t.co/2uXjaRkW6Q — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) July 6, 2023

but you can post shit like this..? https://t.co/IYzJBRs0gA pic.twitter.com/jYlZiRvioW — ny || mouring scira nabriel & luna. (@wintourfx) July 5, 2023

oh this checks out https://t.co/FtKu2tMw6T pic.twitter.com/K9nVRsIzAU — cyraxes | rhaenyra the cruel (@milfnyra) July 6, 2023

Okay, but would it not be healthier to tell Keke instead of bringing the drama to twitter?



Also being the father of her kid doesn’t mean you get to dictate her agency.



She’s still her own person. https://t.co/S0lueRcMmq — #LaidBarePodcast 🐝 (@Oloni) July 5, 2023

