The Disney CEO Who Thinks Strikes Are 'Unrealistic,' And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
If you think Europeans don't like drinking and partying, you've never truly been to Europe.
Every day, somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week, we have disappointing photos of Guy Fieri, the FBI posting a bizarre tweet and the CEO of a major corporation being unsympathetic to strikers (shock horror).



Thursday

Jonathan Chang

The character: Jonathan Chang, UCLA alum, VC guy, average Europe enjoyer

The plot: Chang's definitely dropped the word wanderlust in more than one Instagram caption over the years. He used to be a videographer, but now is a VC who works with startups. It sounds generic and vague, because it is. On a recent trip to Europe (which part specifically, I can't tell) he was in awe of the "bustling" streets, "crafts markets" and people vibing out.

"Wish the US had this sort of night culture that wasn’t just focused on clubbing and drinking in major cities," he wrote.


The repercussion: Considering Chang works with Gen Zs, it's safe to assume that he's part of the younger cohort of workers, a la boss babies. This isn't one of those attention-grab attempts, so I'm going to ask Chang to please take some time out to visit some European clubs (you don't have to drink at all) because they're quite fun too.


Adwait Patil



Tuesday

The FBI

The character: The Federal Bureau of Investigation, or more specifically, whoever runs their Twitter account "FBI Washington Field"

The plot: In his award winning comedy special, Bo Burnham and his sock puppet Socko once famously sang “and the FBI killed Martin Luther King.” I think about that line a lot, especially since the FBI now has several Twitter accounts that tweet quite often. One particular tweet spawned a lot of funny replies and quote retweets, because why not have a little bit of fun at the expense of a government agency?


The repercussion: This is just an extremely weird and funny thing for the FBI to tweet out. Superman? Like, what? And is that a Taylor Swift reference?

Here are the funniest replies we could find. Don’t take this one too seriously; there were a lot of very serious people commenting on this tweet that either leaned super left or right, and clearly that’s not the point of this exercise. It’s always fun to take the FBI down a peg (please don’t dox me if you’re reading this please).


Jared Russo



Sunday

Guy Fieri

The character: Guy Fieri, mayor of Flavortown, fan of Trump

The plot: Guy Fieri fans on Twitter were saddened this week to see photos of Fieri buddying up to Donald Trump at the UFC in Las Vegas over the weekend.


The repercussion: Some people expressed heartbreak, some weren’t surprised at all, and some just made fun of the guy claiming he had been trying to warn us all about Guy Fieri this whole time.


Darcy Jimenez



Thursday

Bob Iger

The character: Bob Iger, Disney CEO, method-striking fan

The plot: Iger, the newly returned, very rich CEO of Disney, was upset that the people he paid to make money for his corporation were striking — something he finds "unrealistic."

Iger said the strikers' expectations were disruptive, which is as poetic as it gets.


The repercussion:

It's not tough to hate a one-percenter who says dumb things.


Adwait Patil



Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a dude who thinks reading in public is like putting on a show, Keke Palmer's insecure boyfriend, very bad AI bots and a rando who longs for the past.


Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Comments

