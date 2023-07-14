The Disney CEO Who Thinks Strikes Are 'Unrealistic,' And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day, somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Thursday

Jonathan Chang

The character: Jonathan Chang, UCLA alum, VC guy, average Europe enjoyer

The plot: Chang's definitely dropped the word wanderlust in more than one Instagram caption over the years. He used to be a videographer, but now is a VC who works with startups. It sounds generic and vague, because it is. On a recent trip to Europe (which part specifically, I can't tell) he was in awe of the "bustling" streets, "crafts markets" and people vibing out.

11pm in Europe - streets are bustling, there’s a crafts market still going on, people just starting their meals or grabbing drinks



Wish the US had this sort of night culture that wasn’t just focused on clubbing and drinking in major cities pic.twitter.com/lHyOTQZnAi — Jonathan Chang (@thechangj) July 6, 2023

"Wish the US had this sort of night culture that wasn’t just focused on clubbing and drinking in major cities," he wrote.

The repercussion: Considering Chang works with Gen Zs, it's safe to assume that he's part of the younger cohort of workers, a la boss babies. This isn't one of those attention-grab attempts, so I'm going to ask Chang to please take some time out to visit some European clubs (you don't have to drink at all) because they're quite fun too.

americans PLEASE stop saying “in europe.” are you in paris or sunderland. https://t.co/kxW9nIkxAb — 🇵🇱 (@WZG_89) July 10, 2023

all of these people have been waiting for the check since 9pm https://t.co/TUK6vPpT4e — Zack Kanter (@zackkanter) July 8, 2023

11pm in Newark, New Jersey - streets are bustling, there’s a crafts market still going on, people just starting their meals or grabbing drinks



Wish New York had this sort of night culture that wasn’t just focused on clubbing and drinking in major cities

pic.twitter.com/3ZpFNVBlxl — hot fitz summer (@CapocolloPapi) July 10, 2023

Look we have Waffle House what else do you want https://t.co/fUjPKzybGT — such great HEISTS (@roto_tudor) July 10, 2023

This is so funny to me because they're absolutely going clubbing after this. Dinner at 10pm then the clubs pop off in Tomato Europe from 2am- 6am 😂 https://t.co/9Elcorxtlm — Sandra Townsend (@SandraSaysSmile) July 10, 2023

Tuesday







Tuesday

The FBI

The character: The Federal Bureau of Investigation, or more specifically, whoever runs their Twitter account "FBI Washington Field"

The plot: In his award winning comedy special, Bo Burnham and his sock puppet Socko once famously sang “and the FBI killed Martin Luther King.” I think about that line a lot, especially since the FBI now has several Twitter accounts that tweet quite often. One particular tweet spawned a lot of funny replies and quote retweets, because why not have a little bit of fun at the expense of a government agency?

go away fbi https://t.co/sWIc1mNnvp — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) July 11, 2023

The repercussion: This is just an extremely weird and funny thing for the FBI to tweet out. Superman? Like, what? And is that a Taylor Swift reference?

Here are the funniest replies we could find. Don’t take this one too seriously; there were a lot of very serious people commenting on this tweet that either leaned super left or right, and clearly that’s not the point of this exercise. It’s always fun to take the FBI down a peg (please don’t dox me if you’re reading this please).

Have you arrested anyone from the Epstein client list? — Tonya 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 USA (@TonyaHa86548106) July 11, 2023

Id like to report the United States Government — Forest Mommy❤🌲🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) July 11, 2023

i fully support the fbi… will def be calling if i see any white collar crimes for sure 😏 — danielle(taylors version) ERAS TOUR PHILLY 💜 (@swiftdiablo) July 11, 2023

We did it Swifties. We are America 😎 — 😇 (@MegSevinth) July 11, 2023

Sunday







Sunday

Guy Fieri

The character: Guy Fieri, mayor of Flavortown, fan of Trump

The plot: Guy Fieri fans on Twitter were saddened this week to see photos of Fieri buddying up to Donald Trump at the UFC in Las Vegas over the weekend.

I've been trying to tell you about guy fieri but a lot of you didn't want to listen. pic.twitter.com/1oH9vj2t3V — eric rivera (@ericriveracooks) July 9, 2023

The repercussion: Some people expressed heartbreak, some weren’t surprised at all, and some just made fun of the guy claiming he had been trying to warn us all about Guy Fieri this whole time.

Damn, Flavor Town a sun down town smh https://t.co/XQE7X8qHbf — Weighn (@iAmMrCarson) July 9, 2023

I feel sick. This is must be what it feels like to be served divorce papers out of the blue. https://t.co/hS3jrvDh8V — Jordan Zakarin (jordanz.bsky.social) (@jordanzakarin) July 9, 2023

flavortown has fallen https://t.co/HnO2i3d4r4 — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) July 10, 2023

“I’ve been trying to tell you about guy fieri” inherently one of the funniest things you can say https://t.co/Eo0qXSWpQ9 — Andrew (@Swordfish978) July 10, 2023

He's been trying to tell us about guy fieri but a lot of us didn't want to listen. https://t.co/Kqd1Fim7ka — mudman (black gf wanted) (@MUDM4NI4) July 10, 2023

He's just doing what he needs to win reelection. Flavortown is Trump +37, deep MAGA country https://t.co/LD8LjQINSR — Nikolaj🍦🇺🇦 (@nikicaga) July 10, 2023

I’ve been a Fieri hater for a v long time I feel vindicated https://t.co/oJPFJ6euLz — brittany 🪩🚗 (@brittttpop) July 10, 2023

why did any of you think that guy fieri would be a leftist https://t.co/Xm0dGQixs3 — francis wolf (@francisxwolf) July 10, 2023

this is a blatant lie, you never tried to tell me about guy fieri. i don't even know who you are https://t.co/OVFOfW9LLz — kimberlee biscotti (@kimberleeerose) July 10, 2023

Thursday







Thursday

Bob Iger

The character: Bob Iger, Disney CEO, method-striking fan

The plot: Iger, the newly returned, very rich CEO of Disney, was upset that the people he paid to make money for his corporation were striking — something he finds "unrealistic."

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Writers and Actors Are Not Being 'Realistic' With Strikes: 'It's Very Disturbing to Me' https://t.co/p5lTMJwrxW — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2023

Iger said the strikers' expectations were disruptive, which is as poetic as it gets.

The repercussion:

It's not tough to hate a one-percenter who says dumb things.

Bob Iger's $27 million annual salary is not realistic. It's very disturbing to me. — Elizzzabeth 👽👾 (@thebronzey) July 13, 2023

Oh no Bob sorry to disturb you by asking for a living wage https://t.co/0KTQ9wCK9J pic.twitter.com/hXZIhlpeQF — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) July 13, 2023

Bob Iger just gave himself a $5 million a year raise on his $27 million a year contract that he just extended through 2026, which is not realistic and very disturbing to me. https://t.co/3VLN7CsTOj — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) July 13, 2023

STUDIO EXECUTIVES: "We're not going to pay you. Hopefully computers can replace you. In fact, we're going to take things you've already made and make them disappear forever."



SAG & WGA: "That doesn't seem fair."



STUDIO EXECUTIVES: "Why are you bullying us?!" https://t.co/5KZr1SECCS — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 13, 2023

"Be realistic!" begs millionaire who keeps getting richer https://t.co/TKbYJtSstb — Connor Ratliff 🎭 (@connorratliff) July 13, 2023

Wanting to qualify for healthcare and not having to take a second gig while writing/acting on a TV show is unrealistic? https://t.co/Q4Ueps2HHk — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 13, 2023

Bobby, if we we want to talk about not being realistic... https://t.co/smrEZgQURs pic.twitter.com/cxNkWKD9ua — Spaghetti Chef Barbie (@shelbyboring) July 13, 2023

"I am realistic enough to know that life is a complex matter. You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality." -WALT DISNEY https://t.co/lYzQnh0ZrV — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) July 13, 2023









