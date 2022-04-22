Trending
A Journalist Who's Outraged That The Person He Doxxed Got Doxxed, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

This week, we've also got a statistician who keeps forgetting he's not a virologist, a parent surprised to find themselves being asked to parent and a cartoonist who just keeps getting $50,000 stolen from him.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include a cartoonist who’s had a very literally unbelievably eventful life, a statistician who keeps forgetting he’s not a virologist, a parent who found themselves in the unfortunate position of having to parent and a renowned journalist who doesn’t understand what “doxxing” is.



Sunday

Scott Adams

The character: Scott Adams, “Dilbert” creator, guy pretending to be the world’s biggest “Dilbert” fan, supporting character in the Matt Gaetz saga, unlucky crime victim.

The plot: On Sunday, Adams inexplicably began a long Twitter rant sharing various “Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation”-type moments from his life in which he’d been stabbed, burgled and other horrifying incidents.



The repercussion: Adams’s lengthy tweetstorm itemizing all the harrowing experiences in his life went viral but perhaps not in the way he had intended as netizens began roasting the cartoonist for his uproariously histrionic tweets.



James Crugnale



Monday

Nate Silver


The character: Nate Silver, expert statistician, amateur poker player, “not a virologist”

The plot: Nate Silver likes numbers. I’m pretty sure he’s good at what he does, sometimes, but even the best of us need to take breaks, especially from Twitter. This week, the CDC’s mask mandate  in indoor public transportation settings was overturned by a federal judge, prompting opinions from experts, and Silver.

“The average American spends something like 5 hours per year on a plane,” Silver tweeted. “The mask mandate might be good or bad at the margin, but it is very unlikely to make a major difference in the overall course of the coronavirus.”



It’s hard to tell what Silver gains from this take. Is Silver fed up with masks, or those who police the use of masks in public places and transport? Does he not understand that there are other forms of public transport, like trains and buses, which are used by thousands of people on a daily basis in some of America’s biggest cities that this affects too? When’s the last time you rode the bus, Nate?


The repercussion: Either way, Silver is used to being mocked, and that’s exactly what people did. At this point, it’s hard to tell when we reach peak Nate Silver, but this take was dunked on by his blue-check contemporaries too, clearly indicating that Silver was “back on his bullsh*t.”



And Silver couldn’t help but offer up one more prediction regarding all of this.



Adwait Patil



Heron Greenesmith

The character: Heron Greenesmith, academic, foster parent, sufferer of a severe case of “online brain”

The plot: On Monday, Twitter user Heron Greenesmith took to the app to complain about the difficulties of parenting. Not so bad right? Being a parent can be tough. Except Heron was equating giving advice to their 18-year-old foster son to “emotional labor”.



“How do I tell the 18yo that using me as a therapist and a crisis counselor isn't healthy for either of us?” they asked the Twitterverse.

“He has no consistently supportive adult voices in his life except ours,” they wrote. “But I'm conscious of the femme labor paradigm it's reinforcing that I'm the ‘parent’ confidant.”


The repercussion: It’s true that emotional labor is a kind of work (often underappreciated) that involves keeping other people comfortable and happy — but, as many people pointed out, that’s part of your job as a parent, too.

Hordes of Twitter users responded to Heron’s tweet, criticizing their use of phrases like “emotional labor” and “femme labor paradigm” in a conversation about caring for children that they chose to bring into their home. Others took issue with Heron taking to Twitter at all, arguing that issues surrounding the child in their care should not be posted online.



The next day, Heron set their account to private, saying the tweet had “blown up in a bad way” and that they’d received “a lot of death threats” (it goes without saying that the latter is not OK). Then, on Wednesday, Heron reopened their account to post the following statement:



“What I was expressing in the tweet that has caused this pile-on was that parenting is tough!” they wrote. “I wish I knew a better way to suggest the 18-year-old access a therapist.” “We talk frequently about his sadness, his anger, his hopes, and his dreams. But I am not trained in cognitive or dialectical behavioral therapy.”


Darcy Jimenez



Tuesday

Glenn Greenwald

The character: There are two, kind of: 1. Glenn Greenwald, esteemed journalist-turned-Fox News talking head, guy who self-yeeted from his post at The Intercept, and 2. a large portion of Twitter that seems to have trouble with reading comprehension

The plot: There’s a lot of background that helps contextualize what has been a longstanding beef between journalists Taylor Lorenz and Glenn Greenwald (and other like-minded journalists). Here’s a good video of recent events that can help get you up to speed, and a quick summary:

Lorenz has faced a lot of online criticism over the years, and her complaints about the online harassment she receives have often been met with even more harassment. After Greenwald criticized her on Twitter to his considerably large following, harassment of Lorenz increased precipitously. MSNBC interviewed her and she spoke about the kinds of messages she’s received, including people finding photos of her family and tweeting them at her as implicit threats of some kind.

But after the interview, Lorenz criticized MSNBC for the way they presented the segment, pointing out the hypocrisy of including the voices of people who smeared her as a pedophile. She asserted that the result of the segment about online harassment led to more online harassment directed at her, which indicated a job poorly done on MSNBC’s part.

All this unfolded in late March and early April. Fast forward to this week, when Lorenz published an article in The Washington Post about a TikTok account called @LibsofTikTok, identifying the woman behind the account and unpacking the very real damage that the account has done, from sowing malicious misperceptions of trans people to influencing right-wing discourse.



Lorenz writes:

The anonymous account’s impact is deep and far-reaching. Its content is amplified by high-profile media figures, politicians and right-wing influencers. Its tweets reach millions, with influence spreading far beyond its more than 648,000 Twitter followers. Libs of TikTok has become an agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse, and the content it surfaces shows a direct correlation with the recent push in legislation and rhetoric directly targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

To wit: public figures and publications with significant followings like Meghan McCain, Joe Rogan, the New York Post, the Federalist and even Greenwald himself have promoted content from the account. The person behind the account, as Lorenz writes, “boasts that several teachers have been fired as a result of being featured on the account.”

Lorenz identifies the woman behind the account as Chaya Raichik and traces the history of her TikTok account, which began as a personal profile where Raichik minimized COVID, questioned election results, amplified misinformation about sex trafficking and began to veer into QAnon territory. She also claimed to be on the ground in DC for the January 6 Trump rally. Her account’s handle changed frequently, from iterations of her real name to attempts at parody accounts like @houseplantpotus (when she pretended to be a houseplant living in the White House). In April 2021, she chose the name “Libs of TikTok.” In a matter of months, her following increased dramatically after Joe Rogan praised her account on his podcast.



In the Washington Post piece, Lorenz details her process of trying to confirm Raichik’s identity as the woman behind Libs of TikTok. Though Raichik has endeavored to remain anonymous since she changed her account name to @LibsofTikTok away from her real name, Lorenz says, “When registering the domain LibsofTikTok.us last October, she used her full name and cellphone number linked to her real estate salesperson contact information.” Then:

When a reporter called the phone number registered to Raichik’s real estate profile and LibofTikTok.us, the woman who answered hung up after the reporter identified herself as calling from The Washington Post. A woman at the address listed to Raichik’s name in Los Angeles declined to identify herself. On Monday night, a tweet from Glenn Greenwald confirmed the house that was visited belonged to Raichik’s family.

This was the part of the article that a large swath of Twitter misunderstood. From some people’s point of view, this was proof of Lorenz’s hypocrisy: calling her harassers out for causing her harm by doxxing her, and then turning around and causing someone else harm by doxxing them.

But the facts of the situation are: Lorenz is a reporter whose goal for this story was to unmask an account that boasted about pushing right-wing misinformation in order to get people fired. The point of the piece was to demonstrate the real harm being caused by Libs of TikTok and identify the person responsible for that harm. Lorenz did not publish this person’s address or phone number in this article — she describes visiting Raichik’s address herself to fact-check her own reporting.  Besides, as Lorenz says, this isn’t a matter of targeting an unsuspecting individual: Raichik willfully chose to shape her account into a brand, promoting misinformation to a large public and contributing her voice to right-wing programming.



The repercussion: Ultimately, there was no reason for doxxing to emerge as the focus of conversation around this story. But in the backlash to people’s accusations of Lorenz doxxing Raichik, a lot of other people have pointed out that if anyone in the situation doxxed anyone else, it was Greenwald, who confirmed on Twitter that the address available in public records was indeed Raichik’s address.


Of course, Greenwald begged to differ.



But it seems, frankly, like this is a mess Greenwald can’t quite spin himself out of. And look: it seems like an honest mistake. But it’s hard to be generous to a guy doubling down so hard and making himself look worse and worse.



Taylor Lorenz herself nailed the bottom line, though:



But wait, there’s more!

On Twitter, Libs of TikTok claimed that leftists had ultimately officially doxxed her, and pelted her home with “eggs, paint, and dog feces” while “chanting ‘gays rule!’”



Which would be, if not something to feel sympathetic about, exactly, then an unfortunate realization of all the fear-mongering about what might happen if Raichik were doxxed (which, again, she wasn’t).

But in a truly beautiful plot twist, it appears that the photos were simply the first ones that show up when you Google house-eggings.



Molly Bradley



———

