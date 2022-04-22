A Journalist Who's Outraged That The Person He Doxxed Got Doxxed, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a cartoonist who’s had a very literally unbelievably eventful life, a statistician who keeps forgetting he’s not a virologist, a parent who found themselves in the unfortunate position of having to parent and a renowned journalist who doesn’t understand what “doxxing” is.

Sunday

Scott Adams

The character: Scott Adams, “Dilbert” creator, guy pretending to be the world’s biggest “Dilbert” fan, supporting character in the Matt Gaetz saga, unlucky crime victim.

The plot: On Sunday, Adams inexplicably began a long Twitter rant sharing various “Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation”-type moments from his life in which he’d been stabbed, burgled and other horrifying incidents.

Number of times a real gun has been pointed at my head: 5 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 17, 2022

The repercussion: Adams’s lengthy tweetstorm itemizing all the harrowing experiences in his life went viral but perhaps not in the way he had intended as netizens began roasting the cartoonist for his uproariously histrionic tweets.

the human mind does not simply conjure a being such as Dogbert without the cold steel of a loaded Glock 19 pressed firmly against its housing, the specter of impending death summoning life eternal in art. https://t.co/TRWO7sQ2Yh — sean clements (@SeanClements) April 18, 2022

DANNY OCEAN: Alright guys here’s the score. There’s $50,000 in unmarked bills at scott adams house. you know the drill we’ve already done this like 5-7 times — aLec robBins (@alecrobbins) April 18, 2022

If it were me, I would be asking myself why I am constantly being put in these absolutely insane situations. https://t.co/dYuNdfRqhc — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 18, 2022

Number of times I have been strangled between an assassin’s thighs: 6-8



Number of times I’ve been targeted by jewel thieves: 14



Number of times I’ve been decapitated: 5 — MKupperman (@MKupperman) April 18, 2022

When the history is written, future generations will see that that the existence against all odds of the comic strip Dilbert is one of the great miracles, and Scott Adams overcoming near-daily assassination attempts to create it one of the great heroic feats, of this age. — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) April 18, 2022

“You can’t shoot me in the head! I created Dilbert!” - Scott Adams on five separate occasions in his life — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) April 18, 2022

Sorry I kept robbing and trying to kill Scott Adams. In hindsight, not cool of me at all. But I really fucking hate Catbert. — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) April 18, 2022

This thread is approximately 100,000 times funnier than all the Dilbert strips combined. Adams has truly found his comedic voice. https://t.co/g1QyTVOaiO — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) April 18, 2022

James Crugnale

Monday

Nate Silver

The character: Nate Silver, expert statistician, amateur poker player, “not a virologist”

The plot: Nate Silver likes numbers. I’m pretty sure he’s good at what he does, sometimes, but even the best of us need to take breaks, especially from Twitter. This week, the CDC’s mask mandate in indoor public transportation settings was overturned by a federal judge, prompting opinions from experts, and Silver.

“The average American spends something like 5 hours per year on a plane,” Silver tweeted. “The mask mandate might be good or bad at the margin, but it is very unlikely to make a major difference in the overall course of the coronavirus.”

The average American spends something like 5 hours per year on a plane. The mask mandate might be good or bad at the margin, but it is very unlikely to make a major difference in the overall course of the coronavirus. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 19, 2022

It’s hard to tell what Silver gains from this take. Is Silver fed up with masks, or those who police the use of masks in public places and transport? Does he not understand that there are other forms of public transport, like trains and buses, which are used by thousands of people on a daily basis in some of America’s biggest cities that this affects too? When’s the last time you rode the bus, Nate?

The repercussion: Either way, Silver is used to being mocked, and that’s exactly what people did. At this point, it’s hard to tell when we reach peak Nate Silver, but this take was dunked on by his blue-check contemporaries too, clearly indicating that Silver was “back on his bullsh*t.”

This tweet is killing me because how'd the virus get here? Mail? lol you want to do this another 3 years? https://t.co/KAvaGaMYNd — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) April 20, 2022

half a million Americans fly per day https://t.co/RhStbL0NTe — Seth Trueger (@MDaware) April 19, 2022

Okay so how much time do we spend on *all of public transit* — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) April 19, 2022

The average American spends 0 hours per year in school. Why do people care what happens there? https://t.co/zNHqbTmK5i — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) April 20, 2022

Evergreen tweet for ya bud https://t.co/MYPVzreyQn — Ryan Famuliner (@RyanFamuliner) April 19, 2022

The average American spends less than 1 hour per year in a hospital. Doctors washing their hands may be good or bad on the margin, but is very unlikely to make a major difference in US life expectancy.



(Just using the word margin doesn’t make it a logical cost-benefit analysis) https://t.co/zSQHeuooQu — Jon Levy (@jonlevyBU) April 19, 2022

President Abraham Lincoln spent fewer than 8 hours per year attending the theater, Nate. — c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance) April 19, 2022

And Silver couldn’t help but offer up one more prediction regarding all of this.

I've been around these parts a long time, and I can tell you the day SCOTUS rejects CDC's appeal is going to be The Worst Day In Twitter History. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 20, 2022

Adwait Patil

Heron Greenesmith

The character: Heron Greenesmith, academic, foster parent, sufferer of a severe case of “online brain”

The plot: On Monday, Twitter user Heron Greenesmith took to the app to complain about the difficulties of parenting. Not so bad right? Being a parent can be tough. Except Heron was equating giving advice to their 18-year-old foster son to “emotional labor”.

How do I tell the 18yo that using me as a therapist and a crisis counselor isn't healthy for either of us? He has no consistently supportive adult voices in his life except ours.



But I'm conscious of the femme labor paradigm it's reinforcing that I'm the "parent" confidant. — Heron Greenesmith, Esq. (@herong) April 18, 2022

“How do I tell the 18yo that using me as a therapist and a crisis counselor isn't healthy for either of us?” they asked the Twitterverse.

“He has no consistently supportive adult voices in his life except ours,” they wrote. “But I'm conscious of the femme labor paradigm it's reinforcing that I'm the ‘parent’ confidant.”

The repercussion: It’s true that emotional labor is a kind of work (often underappreciated) that involves keeping other people comfortable and happy — but, as many people pointed out, that’s part of your job as a parent, too.

Hordes of Twitter users responded to Heron’s tweet, criticizing their use of phrases like “emotional labor” and “femme labor paradigm” in a conversation about caring for children that they chose to bring into their home. Others took issue with Heron taking to Twitter at all, arguing that issues surrounding the child in their care should not be posted online.

I keep thinking about how phrases like "emotional labor" were invented for talking about how the bartender has to listen to you and say "that's rough, buddy" but now people are using it to describe having children who need advice. — Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) April 19, 2022

Referring to the act of parenting and emotionally supporting your own children as “emotional labor” is blood curdling — Yassified Vlad Tepes Portrait (@baalhisses) April 19, 2022

“i adopted a kid and im all he has, how many buzzwords can i put into my tweets in order to make it seem like he’s the problem here. also helping the other kid i adopted with her hair is emotional labor :/“



you’re too terminally online to be adopting children. log off. https://t.co/vvbAG65tpc — keel🌦 (@keelyclove) April 19, 2022

taking care of your kids isn't "emotional labor" and listening to your son isn't "femme labor" that's literally not what those words mean holy shit — Thibaut Nicodème (@TalysAlankil) April 19, 2022

When you sign up to be a foster parent and then you have to parent the kid you're fostering pic.twitter.com/4t5B7CY7Dy — The Beverly of Cheverly (@NickoGallo) April 19, 2022

Honey, not now, mommy is busy posting about you being an emotional burden that she despises on twitter. — gav, but 2021 (@BrookerHG) April 19, 2022

Woah. Tweeting about a traumatized youth in your care for 10k + people to see is certainly not healthy. I get that it is emotionally taxing and seeking advice is necessary, but putting those frustrations on a public platform at his expense is extremely violating. — Spam-I-Am (@_ungraceful_) April 18, 2022

Great news is, once your kid sees this, he won't feel like confiding in you ever again — sorry this is ziggy (@notahomunculus) April 19, 2022

The thing that really struck me is that asking this"question" publicly about a young man who 100% will see the tweet is just downright stupid and/or cruel & humiliating. Invest in a diary, some friends or a parenting group. pic.twitter.com/yryRD4RdNM — cool lisa simpson (@wikkybikky) April 20, 2022

why is the child i adopted expecting me to be their parent https://t.co/NQykfWcdcO — j (@gucciandior) April 19, 2022

The next day, Heron set their account to private, saying the tweet had “blown up in a bad way” and that they’d received “a lot of death threats” (it goes without saying that the latter is not OK). Then, on Wednesday, Heron reopened their account to post the following statement:

My statement on the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/2ZCXoObHIX — Heron Greenesmith, Esq. (@herong) April 20, 2022

“What I was expressing in the tweet that has caused this pile-on was that parenting is tough!” they wrote. “I wish I knew a better way to suggest the 18-year-old access a therapist.” “We talk frequently about his sadness, his anger, his hopes, and his dreams. But I am not trained in cognitive or dialectical behavioral therapy.”

Darcy Jimenez

Tuesday

Glenn Greenwald

The character: There are two, kind of: 1. Glenn Greenwald, esteemed journalist-turned-Fox News talking head, guy who self-yeeted from his post at The Intercept, and 2. a large portion of Twitter that seems to have trouble with reading comprehension

The plot: There’s a lot of background that helps contextualize what has been a longstanding beef between journalists Taylor Lorenz and Glenn Greenwald (and other like-minded journalists). Here’s a good video of recent events that can help get you up to speed, and a quick summary:

Lorenz has faced a lot of online criticism over the years, and her complaints about the online harassment she receives have often been met with even more harassment. After Greenwald criticized her on Twitter to his considerably large following, harassment of Lorenz increased precipitously. MSNBC interviewed her and she spoke about the kinds of messages she’s received, including people finding photos of her family and tweeting them at her as implicit threats of some kind.

But after the interview, Lorenz criticized MSNBC for the way they presented the segment, pointing out the hypocrisy of including the voices of people who smeared her as a pedophile. She asserted that the result of the segment about online harassment led to more online harassment directed at her, which indicated a job poorly done on MSNBC’s part.

All this unfolded in late March and early April. Fast forward to this week, when Lorenz published an article in The Washington Post about a TikTok account called @LibsofTikTok, identifying the woman behind the account and unpacking the very real damage that the account has done, from sowing malicious misperceptions of trans people to influencing right-wing discourse.

From live tweeting from the Jan 6th insurrection to cosplaying as Joe Biden's houseplant, this is a story about how one woman's virality and influence spreads across the internet and warps our political discourse https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

Lorenz writes:

The anonymous account’s impact is deep and far-reaching. Its content is amplified by high-profile media figures, politicians and right-wing influencers. Its tweets reach millions, with influence spreading far beyond its more than 648,000 Twitter followers. Libs of TikTok has become an agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse, and the content it surfaces shows a direct correlation with the recent push in legislation and rhetoric directly targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

To wit: public figures and publications with significant followings like Meghan McCain, Joe Rogan, the New York Post, the Federalist and even Greenwald himself have promoted content from the account. The person behind the account, as Lorenz writes, “boasts that several teachers have been fired as a result of being featured on the account.”

Lorenz identifies the woman behind the account as Chaya Raichik and traces the history of her TikTok account, which began as a personal profile where Raichik minimized COVID, questioned election results, amplified misinformation about sex trafficking and began to veer into QAnon territory. She also claimed to be on the ground in DC for the January 6 Trump rally. Her account’s handle changed frequently, from iterations of her real name to attempts at parody accounts like @houseplantpotus (when she pretended to be a houseplant living in the White House). In April 2021, she chose the name “Libs of TikTok.” In a matter of months, her following increased dramatically after Joe Rogan praised her account on his podcast.

In the Washington Post piece, Lorenz details her process of trying to confirm Raichik’s identity as the woman behind Libs of TikTok. Though Raichik has endeavored to remain anonymous since she changed her account name to @LibsofTikTok away from her real name, Lorenz says, “When registering the domain LibsofTikTok.us last October, she used her full name and cellphone number linked to her real estate salesperson contact information.” Then:

When a reporter called the phone number registered to Raichik’s real estate profile and LibofTikTok.us, the woman who answered hung up after the reporter identified herself as calling from The Washington Post. A woman at the address listed to Raichik’s name in Los Angeles declined to identify herself. On Monday night, a tweet from Glenn Greenwald confirmed the house that was visited belonged to Raichik’s family.

This was the part of the article that a large swath of Twitter misunderstood. From some people’s point of view, this was proof of Lorenz’s hypocrisy: calling her harassers out for causing her harm by doxxing her, and then turning around and causing someone else harm by doxxing them.

But the facts of the situation are: Lorenz is a reporter whose goal for this story was to unmask an account that boasted about pushing right-wing misinformation in order to get people fired. The point of the piece was to demonstrate the real harm being caused by Libs of TikTok and identify the person responsible for that harm. Lorenz did not publish this person’s address or phone number in this article — she describes visiting Raichik’s address herself to fact-check her own reporting. Besides, as Lorenz says, this isn’t a matter of targeting an unsuspecting individual: Raichik willfully chose to shape her account into a brand, promoting misinformation to a large public and contributing her voice to right-wing programming.

The woman behind Libs of TikTok is an influencer who knows she operates a powerful online media brand. She's threatened copycats with takedowns (see below), filed a trademark for the name, and inked partnerships w/ other right wing media co https://t.co/gbL0P8H34f — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

The repercussion: Ultimately, there was no reason for doxxing to emerge as the focus of conversation around this story. But in the backlash to people’s accusations of Lorenz doxxing Raichik, a lot of other people have pointed out that if anyone in the situation doxxed anyone else, it was Greenwald, who confirmed on Twitter that the address available in public records was indeed Raichik’s address.

all the info in the Libs of TikTok piece was already publicly available online. but Taylor had one thing that no one else had which made the report possible…Glenn Greenwald accidentally confirming their identity lol https://t.co/SAsSGNIs0y pic.twitter.com/jE9sVwDh06 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 19, 2022

Of course, Greenwald begged to differ.

you unknowingly provided the key missing info: confirmation it was all accurate. her name was already out there online. i was tracking it all as it was developing. i noticed you gave it up last night before Taylor ever published anything. i couldn’t believe you just posted it! https://t.co/cBvOHS5cnP — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 19, 2022

she was working on a story & reached out for comment. you’ve never worked on a story that ended up not running? Taylor got nothing from whoever answered the door. there’s quite a few people with that same name out there. you provided the confirmation it was this person. — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 19, 2022

But it seems, frankly, like this is a mess Greenwald can’t quite spin himself out of. And look: it seems like an honest mistake. But it’s hard to be generous to a guy doubling down so hard and making himself look worse and worse.

always remarkable to see right-wing figures, who so often label opponents snowflakes, call a reporter knocking on a door — a very standard practice & part of due diligence! — "harassment," or call IDing influential political propagandists (Amy Mek, Carpe Donktum etc) as "doxxing" https://t.co/GFHODrGfgW — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 19, 2022

She went door knocking and … he just … tweeted it out. https://t.co/VG7qGwhFQH pic.twitter.com/E5mTVuqmAz — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) April 19, 2022

Still can't believe @taylorlorenz knocked on a door and cited openly available public records to report on a giant right-wing outrage account saying LGBTQ teachers groom children and directly influencing Republican policy. Have you no decency madam https://t.co/tn12T4hhfg — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) April 20, 2022

Taylor Lorenz herself nailed the bottom line, though:

Lots of convo about the “harm” of covering a powerful online figure, but not much abt the harm done to the average LGBTQ+ ppl the acct seeks to drive out of schools and public life. I hope people read this whole story and understand this account’s impact https://t.co/p5dNT7tHa3 pic.twitter.com/LMIwlRL3QR — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

But wait, there’s more!

On Twitter, Libs of TikTok claimed that leftists had ultimately officially doxxed her, and pelted her home with “eggs, paint, and dog feces” while “chanting ‘gays rule!’”

Which would be, if not something to feel sympathetic about, exactly, then an unfortunate realization of all the fear-mongering about what might happen if Raichik were doxxed (which, again, she wasn’t).

But in a truly beautiful plot twist, it appears that the photos were simply the first ones that show up when you Google house-eggings.

Passing off the first result of a google search as your own for clout is a bold move — Catholic Buddhist 🌜🌹🌛🇺🇦 (@ADayTaramember) April 20, 2022

Molly Bradley

