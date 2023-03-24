Popular
An American Service Worker Who Hates Europeans, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

A filmmaking dynasty might've found its new star, a chef who needs to read the dictionary, Vogue magazine with a confounding take and an American service worker who took on Europeans and their tipping habits.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include a new nepo baby, a chef who thinks spicing things means "gentrifying," Vogue magazine with an absurd take and an American service worker brave enough to fight the Europeans because of their tipping habits.



Wednesday

Eric Rivera

The character: Eric Rivera, food hustler, needs to read the dictionary

The plot: Eric Rivera, a pop-up chef according to his bio, used the word gentrify to chide Bon Appétit's Food Editor Kendra Vaculin for using za'atar to spice up saltine crackers. It's hard to understand what got Rivera so worked up. Bon Appétit as an institution have made plenty of mistakes in the past, but saying someone is "gentrifying saltine crackers" with za'atar is a bit extra.


It's unfortunate that Rivera, who was mostly an unknown identity before this, got piled on for using the word gentrify in this context — but it just doesn't fit. No matter how you look at it. Also turns out that Rivera himself is a bit of an expert in the matter, as people found out that he runs a shop that sells expensive sauces. What's that old saying, the outrage economy always sells? It's not. I just made that up, but you get the point.


The repercussion: When you make fun of someone on Twitter, make sure there aren't any clown skeletons in your closet. The people will find them.


Adwait Patil  



Wednesday

Vogue Magazine

The character: Vogue Magazine, big fan of arms.

The plot: Arms. You know, the things attached to your shoulder socket that has the elbows and hands. You might be using them right now, in fact! Vogue Magazine, a historic and iconic media entity, had the bravery and courage to ask the most important question facing civilization and society right now:


The repercussion: Are arms the new legs? Are they? Why won’t anyone tell me? This goofy premise and question instantly became the butt of the joke. Or, the armpit of the joke, I guess.


Jared Russo  



Tuesday

Romy Croquet Mars

The character: Romy Croquet Mars, auteur baby, one hit wonder

The plot: Romy Croquet Mars is the child of Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars. Her parents are both quite famous (mom loves making movies and dad is one of France's coolest rockers), so it makes sense when they wouldn't want Romy to document her life on social media apps like TikTok. However, a clip of Romy did make its way to the Internet, and a star was born.


There are way too many layers to this, and to fully understand what's going on here I reckon it'd take experts weeks, if not months, to fully comprehend what we've witnessed. Is this an audition tape, or a cry for help — I don't know.


The repercussion: What did happen though is that Romy Mars now has one of the most hard-hitting pop cultural debuts, and a follow-up, (she did end by teasing a part two, but the video has since been deleted) will be judged to the highest of standards, by the harshest of critics. This one received love, and obviously a quick blog cycle.


Adwait Patil



Sunday

@madison_tayt

The character: @madison_tayt, US service worker, hater of Europeans

The plot: There are a lot of differences between the US and Europe, but one of the things that apparently divides them the most is tipping. This tweet by @madison_tayt on Monday, in which she complains about a table of Europeans tipping her $70 on a $700 check, highlights how vastly different Americans’ and Europeans’ stances are on the appropriate amount to tip waiting staff.


The repercussion: In the US, a standard tip is 20 percent — whereas in somewhere like the UK, it falls between 10 and 15 percent. Responses to the above tweet are a mix of Americans sharing the OP’s outrage at Europeans’ perceived stinginess, Europeans saying a 20 percent tip is unreasonably high, and people arguing that US service workers should be paid a wage decent enough that they don’t have to rely on tips to make a living.


Darcy Jimenez



———

