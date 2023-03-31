An Aesthetic-Pilled Influencer Flexing An Uber X, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week’s characters include a TikTok influencer who is married to the game, the world's best basketball player with a profound quote, liquid trees, a Twitter user with a question about showering and glasses and more.

And here's a post-credits scene before the movie for you, AKA a shout out to characters we simply couldn't cover:

Sunday

The Dr. LeBron James of feet

The character: LeBron James? Technically, his feet? Or his foot doctor, not really sure who to pin this on…

The plot: This is just a really bizarre quote from LeBron James, who as you all know is one of the best basketball players in the history of the world. Not the best, mind you, but that doesn’t stop him from thinking that. Here’s the quote about going to multiple doctors for second and third opinions on his injured foot, which should require surgery.

Bron says he went to the “LeBron James of feet” after two doctors recommended season-ending surgery 😳 pic.twitter.com/R3fHCE5L4c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2023

The repercussion: If only he went to the Michael Jordan of feet, the actual GOAT. Then maybe his team wouldn’t be missing the playoffs for yet another consecutive year.

I think the biggest difference between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is that I can’t imagine MJ referring to a doctor as “the Michael Jordan of feet.” — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 29, 2023

"the lebron james of feet" pic.twitter.com/ZimyQY3SfV — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) March 27, 2023

LeBron James took LeBron James' feet to see the LeBron James of feet. https://t.co/LYehnvZT1w — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) March 27, 2023

So the LeBron James of feet isn’t the guy in my DMs every week asking what color is my pedicure? https://t.co/6MBF16WdPB — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 26, 2023

"LeBron James of feet" is a marvelous, albeit odd phrase, but it gets better knowing that LeBron is comfortable describing superb things by associating them with his own name. It truly is the Hector Diaz of analogies. https://t.co/0h2kqiOzpm — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) March 27, 2023

The Lebron James of feet?



You mean Quentin Tarantino? https://t.co/T01qw99h4B — Gabe Mollica (See “Solo”Off-Broadway!) (@GabeMollica) March 28, 2023

Jared Russo









Sunday

Liquid Trees

The character: Liquid Trees. No, I have no idea either, just keep reading

The plot: So scientists came up with a new thing that looks dumb, and the internet took it and ran with it. So many famous green oozes and slimes out there to make fun of “liquid trees” with, like “Flubber” or snot or the Lazarus pit from Batman. It’s nice that this helps fight air pollution but a green tank of dirty looking water is just ripe for memes.

Liquid trees are an experiment to work around lack of space in big cities: they contain 600 liter of water and work by using microalgae to bind CO₂ and produce pure oxygen through photosynthesis



[read more: https://t.co/1fvwSco3ND]

[📹 nanaibrahim2023]pic.twitter.com/a0UGJYPOOa — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 26, 2023

The repercussion: Why do I get the feeling a fraternity on a college campus is going to jokingly drink this and get someone killed?

Me after drinking all of the liquid trees https://t.co/EUSlzHct6g pic.twitter.com/ZLBkBVAYl4 — Ewan Paterson (@EwanRuinsThings) March 29, 2023

[looking at one of like 7 beautiful trees near me that provide a brief respite from the buildings and city life]

I wish this was a box of green slime. https://t.co/2d6TQsul6K — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) March 29, 2023

Scientists create Liquid Trees; a tank full of water and micro-algae that could be an alternative to trees in urban areas. pic.twitter.com/Ot9BiDh4HA — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) March 30, 2023

who wants to get fucked up on liquid trees? https://t.co/CEPF2D4pdG pic.twitter.com/BehSYvPyXg — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) March 30, 2023

"cassandra, whered the liquid trees go?"



me, with a comically large stomach that jiggles with every step and suspiciously liquid tree smelling breath: buuuuuurrrppp https://t.co/WXLlPUPOEY — cassandra🔆 (@cassterisk) March 30, 2023

You can tell that liquid tree thing will never happen as-is because it also provides non-hostile urban seating. — Joe Fourhman (@fourhman) March 29, 2023

Scientists create Liquid Trees; a tank full of water and micro-algae that could be an alternative to trees in urban areas. pic.twitter.com/HZdlzzp5vy — ian (@currentlyian) March 30, 2023

Jared Russo









Saturday

Teflon Tav

The character: Teflon Tav (@FreeTMaines), glasses wearer, frequent shower-er

The plot: An innocuous question turned Tav into an overnight sensation. He asked his 400-ish followers, "people that wear glasses exclusively, (no contact lenses) how do you shower?"

People that wear glasses exclusively, (no contact lenses) how do you shower??? — Teflon Trav (@FreeTMaines) March 25, 2023

What a, cough, shower thought. This take is so harmless and polite, and that made it impossible to dunk on. What it did though was awake the sleeping giant — 10,000 quote tweets puts you straight into the upper echelons on main character-ville.

The repercussion: People had to read the tweet twice to make sense of it. The exclusivity clause makes it even more complicated, rendering lens-wearers' opinions invalid, but that didn't stop it from turning it into a laughter spectacle.

I open the windows when I’m going through a car wash. — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) March 26, 2023

... How big is your shower? My eyesight is terrible but I can see far enough to make a shower work — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) March 26, 2023

Echolocation — Josh Sawyer @ BAFTAs (@jesawyer) March 26, 2023

I have an old pair that I wear in the shower. I take them off to wash my hair and face and then put them back on for the rest of the shower — Y’all Are Annoying (@hairy_fraud) March 25, 2023

me using echolocation to find the shampoo bottlepic.twitter.com/aAgMSoH1gF https://t.co/3ri4wH1ASY — ar (@CRlTERION) March 28, 2023

Every person with glasses showers with one of these on. If one of us tells you differently, we're lying. https://t.co/tftQk6InPh pic.twitter.com/uisYLL2TMY — Jingalls (@Jinga11s) March 27, 2023

how the inside of my shower looks is simply none of my business https://t.co/SIMDSPU5u6 — Tori (@torigates) March 28, 2023

Adwait Patil







Thursday

Jill Bennett

The character: Jill Bennett, host of the Jill Bennett Show, design thinking expert

The plot: Bennett, a radio show host from Vancouver, Canada, found herself making a discovery on evening. Bennett had found a repeat offender, "⁩ this is second incident I’ve seen caused by these useless "slow street" barricades installed last month. They don’t slow down traffic; they cause crashes and traffic chaos," she wrote complaining to the city about a SUV that was stuck on a speed barrier.

Hey @CityofVancouver⁩ this is second incident I’ve seen caused by these useless ‘slow street’ barricades installed last month. They don’t slow down traffic; they cause crashes and traffic chaos. pic.twitter.com/A4xZOwMCGi — Jill Bennett (@jillreports) March 23, 2023

Is Bennett playing 4D chess? Does she secretly want more of these barriers and is double-agent showing off how effective they are? Or is this just an obtuse take on road safety infrastructure?

The repercussion: Bennett's take was the perfect invitation for road safety Twitter and anti-SUV twitter to join hands and alongside the regular circus of clowns clowning on a bad take, there's still some good left in the world.

Too bad the barricade couldn’t slow down this tweet Jill — Brian Firenzi (@mrbrianfirenzi) March 24, 2023

It just came out of nowhere. — Tim Courtney (@timcourtney) March 24, 2023

It's so unsafe for it to be using earbuds while on the road too! pic.twitter.com/uHyFw8EtTN — ʞɐʇsoɥs qoɹ 🔶 (@Robonto) March 24, 2023

lmao that doesn't look like the barricade's fault. pic.twitter.com/sx2xbh3LWP — Alex Ungerman (@AlexUngerman) March 24, 2023

Adwait Patil







Thursday

@winta_zesu

The character: @winta_zesu, influencer, severely TikTok-poisoned

The plot: This Main Character is one of the most severe cases of “social media brain” we’ve seen yet. TikTok user @winta_zesu (shown in the video; they’re not the person who posted the tweet below) shared a video of herself keeping her Uber driver waiting because she wanted to leave her apartment building the “aesthetic way.” That’s a thing, apparently.

all that to get in an uber x…? pic.twitter.com/2q4t9p2HOR — ♍︎ (@jhilikeye) March 23, 2023

The Uber driver can be seen approaching the foyer, wondering why the person who ordered the ride is refusing to move and get in the car. It’s because @winta_zesu thinks it’s totally un-chic to exit a building if other people are walking near her. Mind-boggling stuff.

The repercussion: I can’t wrap my head around why the person filming and the concierge appear to find the whole thing funny, and the TikToker’s behavior normal. It is absolutely not.

What’s more, her walk to the car — when she finally decides the coast is clear enough — is decidedly underwhelming, and people on Twitter wasted no time pointing that out.

I’ll of that just to walk like ur feet hurt?! Bye — shop normalculture.com (@JeLaminah) March 23, 2023

Is the aesthetic way in the room with us https://t.co/281MUxyYPC pic.twitter.com/nLfCiRa6pL — jaja (@torinaintwt) March 25, 2023

influencer syndrome. Ppl literally wanna curate every thing about their lives, no matter who it inconveniences or how silly they look behind the scenes. — Montel Hardin (@coachmontel) March 23, 2023

She getting absolutely smoked in the comments. Deservedly. pic.twitter.com/3QAE3GOby2 — A Phizer A (@Aqua174) March 23, 2023

Yeah let’s go ahead and wrap up this period in time — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) March 24, 2023

When we say be kind, I think alot of people translate it as “don’t beat someone up” or “don’t kill” “don’t bully” but this.. being selfish and deliberately obtuse and obnoxious is very unkind. https://t.co/dd7miEtrVh — Lota Chukwu Elixir (@TheLotaChukwu) March 25, 2023

What type of nonsense is this? — Kayode Modupe-Ojo (@kayodemodupeojo) March 24, 2023

he’s better than me because i would have selected “customer never showed” and left her — Via⁷ 🍊 (@pockettangerine) March 23, 2023

I would have just stayed in the car and charged her for every minute I had to wait pic.twitter.com/K4uhhIRG3M — L💙ver*B☯️y*Tay (@Iety_6_wave) March 24, 2023

Mind you she dressed like the Babadook https://t.co/aKT7QPEX6v — Honey Ma 🖤 (@TheHoneyMa) March 24, 2023

just get an uber black because hopping in a grey rav 4 isn't even the aesthetic she was looking for. gotta be a black escalade or suburban 4/10 — Mark Clennon. (@thisismarkc) March 23, 2023

and the walk didn’t even give…i would’ve drove off so quickly https://t.co/DdvWgs6Vn5 — deja’ ミ☆ JS1 coming soon (@dejadenile) March 23, 2023

You should probably hire a private car. He’s trying to make a living driving as many rides as possible. — DaQueenSpeaks (@DaQueenSpeaks) March 24, 2023

"I made a working class person suffer for my content" is a thing people shouldn't brag about, and yet https://t.co/MC8ZsEiehJ — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 24, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a new nepo baby, a chef who thought spicing things means "gentrifying," Vogue magazine with an absurd take and an American service worker brave enough to fight the Europeans over their tipping habits.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]