OPEN YOUR THIRD EYE

A Woman Oblivious About Her Hot Husband, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

A Woman Oblivious About Her Hot Husband, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
The Mayor of Gotham makes a return to our column, and a Kentucky Fried Chicken gimmick that the Internet thinks it's time to retire.
· 5.3k reads
1

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include the indomitable Kentucky Fried Chicken, a journalist whose hot husband isn't getting the attention he deserves and the mayor of New York City with another bad quote.



Tuesday

Eric Adams

The character: Eric Adams, NYC Mayor, one-liner enthusiast

The plot: Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, has graced this column multiple times before, so it's glad to see him making a comeback. Adams, who behaves like he runs Gotham, loves one-liners, and in a recent talk, at an "interfaith breakfast," said: "when we took prayers out of schools, guns came into schools."



Adams's quotable quotes are cute the first three times, but after that they are jarring and quite tone deaf. Conflating the horrific epidemic of gun violence with a throwaway line to appease another section of the voting block is quite a low blow to your supporters and city's residents; not to mention those affected by gun violence daily.


The repercussion: Since Adams is a public figure, of a city that loves to be the main character itself, people dunking on him have to be polite-ish.


 

Adwait Patil  


Tuesday

Kentucky Fried Chicken

The character: KFC, fast food chain, no longer an acronym for Kentucky Fried Chicken

The plot: One of the most talked about, ridiculed, memed to death and infamous items ever offered by a fast food chain was the KFC Double Down. Which is essentially a chicken sandwich just without the bread buns. I remember having one and my fingers got burnt because holding a hot piece of chicken is a stupid idea. How can you hold this thing without something to protect your fingers? The entire idea is pointless otherwise.



The repercussion: People reacted to the Double Down’s return, and let’s just say that America’s health as a whole will be taken down a couple of notches. This is a dangerous game KFC is playing, there’s no telling how much (internal) damage they’re going to cause.



Jared Russo  


Saturday

Molly Gunn

The character: Molly Gunn, journalist, woman who wouldn’t know a hot husband if she lived with one

The plot: Columnists sharing intimate details about their romantic and married lives is nothing new, but this article recently published in the UK’s The Times has caused quite a stir online. The headline reads: “My husband used to be hot,” alongside a picture of the author sitting with her objectively very attractive husband.



The repercussion: Twitter users’ responses to the piece were mostly a mixture of two things: one, disbelief that the writer can’t seem to see how hot her husband still is; and two, sympathy for the husband, who is having his looks discussed (and seemingly disparaged) in a national newspaper.



Darcy Jimenez


———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a micro-celebrity who likes likes to call women "mid," an old actor saying old-actor-racist things and a Twitter rando who deservedly got piled on for a take on women's bodies that made no sense.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Comments

