Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

this sh*t is bananas

A Trader Joe's Hater, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
A Trader Joe's Hater, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
For some, calling Trader Joe's a "chip and dip store" amounts to slander.
· 2.7k reads
·
·
1
·

Every day, somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week, we've got someone who doesn't understand the Trader Joe's hype, discourse about bananas in America and a person who's having an existential crisis.



Sunday

Trader Joe's Hater

The character: Random Twitter user who hates the grocery store Trader Joe's

The plot: This guy hates Trader Joe's and will not stop tweeting about it!


The repercussion: A lot of people like Trader Joe's, as it turns out, and they did not stand idly by for the slander. Is there a cult around Trader Joe's? No. Will people not shut up about how great it is, likely triggering this dude's hot take? Perhaps. But they have cookie butter, which is excellent and I like very much. Okay, commence the dunking:


Jared Russo



Monday

Malcolm Harris

The character: Malcolm Harris, writer, historian, communist, banana man

The plot: Harris is a very cool cat. He's got a book out about a particular section of Silicon Valley and is an active banterer on Twitter. When he tweeted out a take about pro-growth lefties, and how "there just… won’t be bananas. Because it doesn’t make any other-than-capitalist sense to create a world-spanning daily banana infrastructure for people in Columbus, Ohio."

There's a lot going on, and the core issues being debated here, because of Harris, are de-growth leftism and pro-growth. The former is a more radical approach, while proponents of the latter have other ideas.


The repercussion: I'd like to eat my own words here and say that this one was a classic Twitter moment. Lasted days, involved people from all walks of life and spawned some wild tangential discussions.


Adwait Patil



Sunday

trash jones

The character: trash jones, Twitter user, person having an existential crisis

The plot: On Sunday, Twitter user trash jones sparked a site-wide debate after saying that people in their late twenties are experiencing existential crises because of the time they lost to the pandemic. They wrote that for themselves and their peers "relationships fast-tracked, careers faltered" and they "lost those core identity-building years."


The repercussion: The many responses to this take were mixed. Some people agreed, but most were of the view that the pandemic didn’t really steal three whole years of our lives, and that being in your mid-twenties feels like this for everyone, pandemic or no pandemic. Others also pointed out that the pandemic was inarguably a very sh—tty time, and we don’t need to be mean to someone whose experience of it was different or more difficult than ours.


Darcy Jimenez



———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which had disappointing photos of Guy Fieri, the FBI posting a bizarre tweet and the CEO of a major corporation being unsympathetic to strikers (shock horror).


Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].


[Image credit: Anthony92931]

Comments

  1. John Doe 35 minutes ago

    Trader Joe's is a junk food store with great marketing. Their packaged products are nothing but empty carbs and fat. And they sell garbage wine. My local bodega has healthier options.

    If you are more than 2-3 years out of college (or beyond college age) and you shop at Trader Joe's, you need to take a hard look at your life. It is the Shein of food.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular One Main Character Stories