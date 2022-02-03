Trending
A Solid Gold Cube Art Installation In Central Park That Nobody Asked For And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Submitted by James Crugnale

This week's characters also include a guy with the most spectacularly disastrous website launch ever after appearing to sell unauthorized non-fungible tokens of musician's songs and more.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include a guy who united the entire music community against him with the worst website launch ever, a award-winning author's take about Jewish husbands that left everyone scratching their head and a big dumb gold cube.


Tuesday

Rory Felton

The character: Rory Felton, the proprietor of HitPiece, a digital music company that managed to unite the entire music community against it.

The plot: Felton's website, HitPiece, emerged out of the woodwork this week after a bunch of musicians, from indies to majors, found copies of their recorded work seemingly being offered for sale on the music NFT marketplace.

According to Felton's website, "HitPiece lets fans collect NFTs of your favorite songs. Each HitPiece NFT is a One of One NFT for each unique song recording. Members build their Hitlist of their favorite songs, get on leaderboards, and receive in real life value such as access and experiences with Artists."

Netizens observed that songs such as Elton John's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" (as flagged by Mashable's Amanda Yeo) appeared to be offered on the platform.



The repercussion: Numerous artists cried foul on Twitter, quote-tweeting HitPiece, calling Felton's operation an apparent scam and asking for it to be taken down.










Some were quick to produce cease-and-desist letters, while others dug up dirt on Felton.






The service was quickly shut down with Felton writing a long mea culpa, sort of.

"Clearly we have struck a nerve and are very eager to create the ideal experience for music fans. To be clear, artists get paid when digital goods are sold on HitPiece. Like all beta products, we are continuing to listen to all user feedback and are committed to evolving the product to fit the needs of the artists, labels, and fans alike."



Adwait Patil


Wednesday

Joyce Carol Oates

The character: Joyce Carol Oates, author, poster of gross feet pics, frequent bad take-haver.

The plot: Of all weeks to tweet an odd take related to Judaism, Oates chose this particular week to tweet one of her most inscrutable, but probably somehow bad, takes yet:



If, upon reading this tweet, you feel as though you lack context, you’re not alone. There was no context, nor prompt. There’s precious little I can do to help you understand this tweet, because the reactions to the tweet were specifically along the lines of not understanding it, and yet feeling very bad about what it might possibly mean.



The repercussion: Not only was Oates’s tweet quote-tweeted to oblivion, there was a flurry of conversation among people both wanting to dissect it and people hoping to avoid any further engagement with the tweet entirely.











Molly Bradley


Thursday

Gold Cube

The character: A 410-pound gold cube, valued at $11.7 million, that was placed on the ground in New York's Central Park.

The plot: According to ArtNet's Dorian Batycka, the gold cube was the brain child of German artist Niclas Castello, who installed it in effort to "create something that is beyond our world — that is intangible."

It also was part of a publicity stunt to raise awareness for a new cryptocurrency called Castello Coin.

A gallerist, apparently completely serious, also told Batycka, "The cube can be seen as a sort of communiqué between an emerging 21st-century cultural ecosystem based on crypto and the ancient world where gold reigned supreme."



The repercussion: New Yorkers were not amused by the bizarre art installation, calling it an exercise in extreme poor taste, all to hype a "scammy-seeming cryptocurrency."










One keen-eyed netizen observed that the photographer had used forced perspective to make the gold cube seem much larger than it really is.


Matt Levine also made the sharp observation that Artnet had buried the lede in the sixth paragraph: the gold cube is in fact hollow.



Motherboard's Tim Marchman summarized the cube as "everything that's bad about the world combined in one single story."



James Crugnale


———


