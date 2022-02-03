A Solid Gold Cube Art Installation In Central Park That Nobody Asked For And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a guy who united the entire music community against him with the worst website launch ever, a award-winning author's take about Jewish husbands that left everyone scratching their head and a big dumb gold cube.

Tuesday

Rory Felton

The character: Rory Felton, the proprietor of HitPiece, a digital music company that managed to unite the entire music community against it.

The plot: Felton's website, HitPiece, emerged out of the woodwork this week after a bunch of musicians, from indies to majors, found copies of their recorded work seemingly being offered for sale on the music NFT marketplace.

According to Felton's website, "HitPiece lets fans collect NFTs of your favorite songs. Each HitPiece NFT is a One of One NFT for each unique song recording. Members build their Hitlist of their favorite songs, get on leaderboards, and receive in real life value such as access and experiences with Artists."

Netizens observed that songs such as Elton John's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" (as flagged by Mashable's Amanda Yeo) appeared to be offered on the platform.

The repercussion: Numerous artists cried foul on Twitter, quote-tweeting HitPiece, calling Felton's operation an apparent scam and asking for it to be taken down.

this site “hitpiece” is selling nft’s of our band and MANY others without permission. if you’re in a band click the link you may be on here. cease and desist motherfuckers. nft’s are fraud https://t.co/BKOUieVenK — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) February 1, 2022

hey you stupid fucks @joinhitpiece we don't have any deal with you or any NFT site and there SURE DOES LOOK like an active auction going on for a speedy ortiz song



hope everyone's reporting this garbage to [email protected] as a few folks have recommended @GoDaddy https://t.co/VFg4gq5wVK — speedy ortiz ÷ sad13 ÷ sadie dupuis ÷ haunted guy (@sad13) February 1, 2022

Before anyone gets the wrong idea, I am NOT selling NFTs of my songs on @joinhitpiece. HitPiece has stolen my art and music and listed it for their own gain and I am fully against this. You can count on me that I will never do NFTs. If HitPiece read this, take my shit down. pic.twitter.com/H14B5yTosl — Icosahedron (@letsmoo06) February 1, 2022

any bleachers NFTs are fake. at the moment i do not believe in NFTs so anything you see associated with me isn’t real. and thanks to M for sending me this bullshit :) i’m on one today! — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) February 1, 2022

apparently a lot of my music's been stolen and put up as NF*s on this platform called hitpiece. fuck this! pic.twitter.com/t03Mjs81U8 — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) February 1, 2022

Music twitter going after hitpiece like pic.twitter.com/18815SZYwl — 𝖉.𝖓𝖔𝖙𝖎𝖛𝖊 // "CHIMERA" EP out NOW (@dnotive) February 3, 2022

Hitpiece is the most amazing launch failure in the history of IT.



I've never seen anything like this before.



Absolutely no one involved understood anything but HTML markup. — The Call is Coming from Inside the Nash (@Nash076) February 2, 2022

rory felton hitpiece type beat pic.twitter.com/GN71BoC2U2 — :: blind equation :: (@BlindEquation) February 1, 2022

Some were quick to produce cease-and-desist letters, while others dug up dirt on Felton.

We got an email if anyone needs it



privacy @ hitpiece dot com https://t.co/ZD8t5sHiH2 — Sunday Dinner Records (@sundaydinnerecs) February 2, 2022

for any of you wanting to sue pic.twitter.com/WCvxY7dm6o — Producer boi (@producer_nu) February 2, 2022

THIS IS THE DUDE THAT RUNS HITPIECE. https://t.co/FdmL8Hoin4 — 🦇MUST DIE! 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@MUSTDIEmusic) February 1, 2022

Did a deep dive on the guy below, R*ry Felt*n, the co-founder of Hitpiece. I don't think we totally know what we're dealing with here, and I'm actually a little alarmed. A thread. 1/X — The Human Fly (@thehumanfly_) February 2, 2022

The service was quickly shut down with Felton writing a long mea culpa, sort of.

"Clearly we have struck a nerve and are very eager to create the ideal experience for music fans. To be clear, artists get paid when digital goods are sold on HitPiece. Like all beta products, we are continuing to listen to all user feedback and are committed to evolving the product to fit the needs of the artists, labels, and fans alike."

Adwait Patil

Wednesday

Joyce Carol Oates

The character: Joyce Carol Oates, author, poster of gross feet pics, frequent bad take-haver.

The plot: Of all weeks to tweet an odd take related to Judaism, Oates chose this particular week to tweet one of her most inscrutable, but probably somehow bad, takes yet:

when I was first married to my (Jewish) husband two Jewish women friends of mine took me aside & said with wry smiles: "Welcome to the club." soon, I knew what they meant. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 2, 2022

If, upon reading this tweet, you feel as though you lack context, you’re not alone. There was no context, nor prompt. There’s precious little I can do to help you understand this tweet, because the reactions to the tweet were specifically along the lines of not understanding it, and yet feeling very bad about what it might possibly mean.

The repercussion: Not only was Oates’s tweet quote-tweeted to oblivion, there was a flurry of conversation among people both wanting to dissect it and people hoping to avoid any further engagement with the tweet entirely.

For those already successful in their fields, this app mainly provides a standing opportunity for them to diminish their own reputations by accident, in the space of a few seconds, while in line at the grocery store. Yet they just…keep on tweeting. https://t.co/VzDe6SPt6z — Mimi Marianna (@MimiMarilee) February 2, 2022

Hi Joyce! As a Jewish woman who has had a Jewish husband, what exactly do you mean? https://t.co/JvjMvXxL87 — Danni (@DanniBrener) February 2, 2022

Praying that Joyce refuses to add any clarifying information and is just walking away from this tweet like a live grenade. https://t.co/8UANEinWky — Alex (go bills) (@dogshit95) February 2, 2022

this is like one of those pictures that simulate what it's like to have a stroke https://t.co/FsmhYOabav — Eva Cantor, account haver (@LetheRiverBand) February 2, 2022

you're not allowed to know unless you're in the club — Miles Klee (@MilesKlee) February 2, 2022

If you’re not following her you’re missing out on the absolute best in the Twitter game rn. It’s not close. https://t.co/YnwKvifr0M — Liam Bright (@lastpositivist) February 2, 2022

when i was first reading this (this) tweet two replies took me aside and said with wry smiles: “don’t try to understand it.” soon, i knew what they meant. — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) February 2, 2022

"soon 😏" - Joyce Carol Oates — CCCPD ☭ (@thischarmingham) February 2, 2022

Just one Jew’s opinion here but maybe everyone could just … not — Helen Rosner (@hels) February 2, 2022

Molly Bradley

Thursday

Gold Cube

The character: A 410-pound gold cube, valued at $11.7 million, that was placed on the ground in New York's Central Park.

The plot: According to ArtNet's Dorian Batycka, the gold cube was the brain child of German artist Niclas Castello, who installed it in effort to "create something that is beyond our world — that is intangible."

It also was part of a publicity stunt to raise awareness for a new cryptocurrency called Castello Coin.

A gallerist, apparently completely serious, also told Batycka, "The cube can be seen as a sort of communiqué between an emerging 21st-century cultural ecosystem based on crypto and the ancient world where gold reigned supreme."

New in NYC: A cube made from $11.7 million worth of solid gold is sitting in Central Park—and has its own security detail: https://t.co/DTsqhgCcbc pic.twitter.com/5kXUDSVnS9 — Artnet (@artnet) February 2, 2022

The repercussion: New Yorkers were not amused by the bizarre art installation, calling it an exercise in extreme poor taste, all to hype a "scammy-seeming cryptocurrency."

I think we can all agree that what the world needs now is an $11 million medium-sized cube that has something to do with cryptocurrency https://t.co/fPCYISHed2 — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) February 3, 2022

Nearly 1 in 3 New York City children live below the poverty line https://t.co/xEd1b0StoK https://t.co/TjC7ihuINk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 3, 2022

they put a gold cube with security detail in the park where homeless people regularly freeze to death pic.twitter.com/dP5P2AbSFZ — Timothy / Conquest of Dread (@dreadconquest) February 3, 2022

i hate it when people litter in the park https://t.co/FH5KXnY9gj — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) February 3, 2022

More than 100,000 NYC students are homeless https://t.co/lwdrukb4Ve https://t.co/rvnibIbyYS — Rachel Holliday Smith (@rachelholliday) February 3, 2022

There are 129 unsheltered residents of Central Park, according to the 2020 United States Census. https://t.co/rH8wvRYtei — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 3, 2022

Over 6 million children in the US suffered from food insecurity in 2020 https://t.co/94pglvZFdR https://t.co/g3CAziaVqM — Adriel Wallick (@MsMinotaur) February 3, 2022

So what I’m hearing is: some asshole just dumped enough money to change a life into Central Park, one of few places you can enjoy yourself for FREE, where low income & unhoused people can see it, then put armed security around it to make sure they know it will never be for them. https://t.co/RDw05c79b8 — A. FLECK (@aimeefleck) February 3, 2022

One keen-eyed netizen observed that the photographer had used forced perspective to make the gold cube seem much larger than it really is.

Forced perspective made this seem like it was huge but the real thing is the size of a backpack and I can't stop laughing https://t.co/kEiwULpnDL — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) February 3, 2022

Matt Levine also made the sharp observation that Artnet had buried the lede in the sixth paragraph: the gold cube is in fact hollow.

my contribution to central park gold cube discourse is that in the sixth paragraph they admit that the cube is in fact hollow https://t.co/dYI8a1Ilz6 — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) February 3, 2022

Motherboard's Tim Marchman summarized the cube as "everything that's bad about the world combined in one single story."

An unimpressive and supposedly gold cube that functions as an ad for a scammy-seeming cryptocurrency attended a dinner with Wall Street fat cats. https://t.co/gKmAM5tPIn — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) February 3, 2022

James Crugnale

———

