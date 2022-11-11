A Man Who Thinks We Should Spend More Time On Our Knees, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week’s characters include a brewery that took a misguided and very loud stand against injustice, a God-fearing man who takes his family to Hooters, a God-loving man who thinks we should spend more time on our knees, a man practicing “political celibacy” by turning in an empty ballot and a crypto guy who really, really fucked up.

Monday

BrewDog

The character: BrewDog, Scottish brewery, anti-World Cup crusaders

The plot: BrewDog, a Scottish brewery, decided to take a stand against the upcoming Soccer World Cup in Qatar, because of the host nation’s terrible human rights record. Admirable.

We're donating all profits made from Lost Lager sold during the World Cup to causes fighting human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/5OTA9Gn71G — BrewDog (@BrewDog) November 7, 2022

The repercussion: The brewery did all this without thinking about its own past actions — or rather, thinking that people wouldn’t bring it up. They have fan locations set up for the tournament, and could even possibly be available there. Not to mention that one trade union called Brewdog the worst employers in history.

BREWDOG: We're taking a stand against the corruption and human rights abuses this World Cup stands for.



EVERYONE: Right, so are you gonna to stop showing the matches in your pubs?



BREWDOG: Almost did, mate. Almost fucking did. https://t.co/DerDyBLXSx pic.twitter.com/SQ92LEN4vm — Richard Cook (@[email protected]) (@cookywook) November 8, 2022

scottish brewer BrewDog are opportunistic headline chasers who roleplay as a socially conscious company. they *could* refuse to broadcast the world cup 🤷



after their 'we'll plant a forest' campaign ended with a barren field I'd love to know exactly where these profits are going https://t.co/QOesHa7d4p — the Narcissist Cookbook (@NarcissistCook) November 7, 2022

Saying 6,500 workers died building stadiums isn't factually correct and makes the whole thing feel like a bantz PR game. Get the facts right if you're going to make the many legitimate criticisms of Qatar, especially if you're doing it to sell lager. https://t.co/1TsYcRXf5a — Joey D'Urso (@josephmdurso) November 7, 2022

This is so on-brand for BrewDog, fake as fuck non-activism for Lib Dems https://t.co/3e13Qevwhr — Skull Dukat (@TrincaJamie) November 7, 2022

Adwait Patil



Nick Adams

The character: Nick Adams, Trump-endorsed author, self-proclaimed “alpha male,” Hooters patron, Australian by birth

The plot: Oh boy. Where to begin with this one? Nick Adams is someone I only became, unfortunately, familiar with because he started showing up on my timeline tweeting a whole lot of nonsense about “alpha males” versus “beta males,” declaring that you can either be an American or a Democrat but not both, that Democrat women aren’t women and a whole lot more.

But what really got the timeline fired up this week was a tweet in which he described being at Hooters when he overheard servers talking about which way they were planning on voting.

I was at Hooters over the weekend when I overheard two stunning waitresses discussing their plans to vote on Tuesday.



They both were undecided but said they were leaning Republican because of the cost of gas and groceries.



I pray those two lovely ladies make the right call! — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 7, 2022

Twitter exploded with comments about the irony of not just a family man and a Christian visiting Hooters, but a self-proclaimed “alpha male” needing to seek some kind of sexual gratification from a business.

What was remarkable about this is that as many responses, criticisms and jokes came in reply to Adams’s tweet, Adams himself tweeted almost as many additional tweets about his love for Hooters — so many that to include them all here would probably prevent this page from loading. But here are some of the highlights — including the tweet where he doubled down by saying a true American and alpha male also brings his family to Hooters with him.

Alpha males eat wings and drink beer at Hooters with the boys, Beta males nibble on tapas at Spanish Vegan cafes with their wives. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 7, 2022

Hooters is a safe space where Alpha males can bond together and be alphas without the socialist feminist beta left getting in the way. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 7, 2022

I am sick and tired of beta males and feminists trying to guilt alpha males out of eating at Hooters.



There is absolutely NOTHING wrong with eating at Hooters on a weekly basis, EVEN with the family and kids. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 7, 2022

The beta male left can attack me all they want, I will NEVER apologize for being an alpha male who eats at Hooters. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 8, 2022

The left hates Hooters because they hate beautiful women. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 8, 2022

The repercussion: People had some straight-faced critiques of Adams’s tweetstorm as well as plenty of lighthearted ones.

Wouldn’t alpha males have access to their actual wife’s boobs, as opposed leering at the boobs of a Hooters server who thinks said “alpha male” is about as hot as their own dad? https://t.co/TWNwZp599I — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 7, 2022

As a former Hooters girl I can assure you only betas who liked to think they were 'alpha males' ate there.



And we all laughed when you left.

🍻 — Devanny Pinn (@DevannyPinn) November 7, 2022

Interesting, I would think an alpha male would be confident and secure enough to have a healthy relationship with their wife and eat at a Spanish cafe, maybe even have some wine with her. But what do I know — The Staff Junkie (@Mark74607365) November 7, 2022

Beta males hang out with their WIVES that they have SEX WITH.



Alphas males hang out with the BROS to get BONERS together at hooters.



🫡 https://t.co/5khTv4atzO — Marisa (@POKE_M0M) November 10, 2022

Alpha men only look at women, who have to be paid to be in their company.



Beta men have relationships.



You heard it here first. https://t.co/tAYPswoYVr — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) November 8, 2022

This is so homoerotic https://t.co/4i0XBTay8s — Emily Sears (@emilysears) November 9, 2022

The morning of Tuesday, November 8, AKA voting day, Adams posted this:

The best place to celebrate a red wave is at Hooters with the boys. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 8, 2022



RIP.

Molly Bradley

Tuesday

Timothy Keller

The character: Timothy Keller, founder of Redeemer, big fan of praying in church

The plot: This one is very childish. Prepare yourself for someone who clearly did not know what he was tweeting, Lord forgive him.

Why do we spend hours on the internet, but only minutes on our knees every day? — Timothy Keller (@timkellernyc) November 8, 2022

Oh Tim, you simple man. You do not understand what you have brought unto our timelines.

The repercussion: Gird your loins: these jokes are going to be very vulgar, and really only about one thing. Shame on all of you people making fun of this poor old man; find God! LOL JK rip him to shreds everyone, go to town.

i agree Tim. people need to be more like my friend Mia. always on her knees giving praise. pic.twitter.com/zsjVNQQHt3 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 8, 2022

It's 2022, we're sucking dick from behind instead of on our knees. https://t.co/ZbUFYt2Hpi — Jayo CPht (twitch.tv/queerjay) 🔞🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@queerjayphoto) November 9, 2022

Not me and the boys. We're always on our knees. https://t.co/RLOxyBdiBd — Angel Ray Ybarra (@AngelRayYbarra) November 9, 2022

im literally begging christians to stop saying "spending time on our knees" https://t.co/vpq7DpdT4r — 🍖Oogie Boogie fan account🍖 (@Hammy_VII) November 8, 2022

speak for yourself, Tim, some of us are 24/7 subs who are only allowed to use the internet on our knees https://t.co/4ldqmwTKUZ — Lina Dune (@AskASub) November 9, 2022

Because if we spend too hours on our knees everyday, our throats will be sore.😈 https://t.co/pB57vu1yd3 — mazpa_md (@mazpa_md) November 9, 2022

Jared Russo



Dave Orrick

The character: Dave Orrick, political reporter for Pioneer Press, celibate voter

The plot: In an act of both protest and journalistic integrity, and definitely not cowardice or showboating, Dave didn’t vote for a single person on his election ballot and just turned it in empty.

This is the way I’ve voted in basically every election since I became a journalist: Blank ballot. Only because of the current climate do I feel like sharing publicly. #PoliticalCelibacy pic.twitter.com/g8FKR5spih — Dave Orrick (@DaveOrrick) November 8, 2022

The repercussion: The responses to this one were rough for a number of reasons. His colleagues called him out for the white privilege, and everyone else for the stupidity of posting the video to Twitter. And then he responded to the replies, and things got ugly real quick.

not only is he not voting, but he's submitting an empty ballot, which makes more work for other people. and he's tweeting it out like it's some sort of clever idea. so that's brainworms x3. https://t.co/MVJ6mCldgP — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) November 10, 2022

He presumably drove there to cast an empty ballot. Not just a waste of time, he added carbon to the atmosphere for no good reason. What in the world is this man good for https://t.co/YVlK4jpkaq — jaya rajamani (@timeforjaya) November 9, 2022

guy who goes to a polling place and submits an empty ballot for the sticker — leχi 🏳️‍⚧️(fae/it) (@N0_REALITY) November 9, 2022

why even show up to vote if you’re just going to give in an empty ballot? you’re wasting everyone’s time, including your own https://t.co/Q14otcZ9sv — benji ovich's therapist (@sappysapphic) November 9, 2022

Sir, I say this with respect: I've noticed the journalists who engage in this very strange, performative "I would never vote as a reporter" schtick almost always seem to be white men. It might be a good idea to question why that seems to be case. — [email protected] (@cmclymer) November 9, 2022

A pretty ridiculous thing to do, let along post publicly. Being a journalist shouldn’t mean you don’t have values — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2022

Why didn’t you write in “dweeb shit?” — Legendary demi-hottie Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) November 9, 2022

Abstaining from voting because you’re a journalist is misguided, foolish, and selfish, and I just felt the need to share that publicly. — Jamil Smith جميل كريم (@JamilSmith) November 9, 2022

Cool cool good job. I’m sure this won’t backfire. When you’re in jail for doing your job I hope your “impartial” refusal to defeat fascism will keep you warm inside your cell. https://t.co/19n7T6riCB — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) November 9, 2022

The absolute peak of white privilege. Try to disguise it as “journalistic integrity,” but it boils down to you admitting no policy will ultimately affect you personally. What a lack of empathy for others. — Shane (@shandrick) November 9, 2022

oh is the "current climate" one where you felt too respected and wanted to make sure everyone knew you were a complete and total dipshit? — maura quint (possibly parody sometimes depending) (@behindyourback) November 9, 2022

so publicly declaring you don't give a fuck. Gotcha. — Randi Mayem Singer had a blue check before 11-7-22 (@rmayemsinger) November 8, 2022

This tweet thread seems like it’s going really well for you. — Tinsley (@AgentTinsley) November 9, 2022

My eyeballs are rolling right out of my head. Congratulations on this incredibly noble act. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 9, 2022

Jared Russo



Thursday

Sam Bankman-Fried

The character: Sam Bankman-Fried, former crypto billionaire, now crypto failure

The plot: I’ll try to keep this brief: Sam Bankman-Fried was a rising crypto star. He started FTX, a crypto exchange, and Alameda Research, a crypto quant trading firm. Over the past months, he raised a bunch of money and talked about donating a billion dollars to politics and whatnot.

However, it turns out that Bankman-Fried (whose parents are both lawyers and professors at Stanford) made some pretty egregious business and legal mistakes, including not disclosing that his two businesses were very closely financially entwined. Turns out those mistakes cost him his fortune and might end up ruining his customers, and everything’s pointing towards a firesale and a cautionary moment in crypto history.

1) I'm sorry. That's the biggest thing.



I fucked up, and should have done better. — SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 10, 2022

The repercussion: People dunked on him and were quite perplexed that he decided to “tweet through it,” especially when that’s the last thing your legal advisers (or parents?) would recommend.

This is genuinely an unbelievable thing to tweet when you’re in serious legal and business jeopardy. It is a masterpiece. The Mona Lisa. https://t.co/5D5DQ8ZJNQ — Raffi Melkonian (@RMFifthCircuit) November 10, 2022

as your lawyer i would advise you to keep talking https://t.co/hcolB7w5OA — flglmn (@flglmn) November 10, 2022

FTX intentionally used their own token as infinite money generation, created the second biggest ponzi scheme in history, lost nearly as much money as Bernie Madoff did, and their response is "🥺🥺 my bad" https://t.co/PZPzny99mg — Lucas 🧡 (@PunishedLink) November 10, 2022

"Recklessness and deceit do not automatically excuse themselves by notice of repentance." - Louis Brandeis, 1936 https://t.co/kuPe3uEpyv — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 10, 2022

Adwait Patil



