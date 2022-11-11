Popular
A Man Who Thinks We Should Spend More Time On Our Knees, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
A Man Who Thinks We Should Spend More Time On Our Knees, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week we've also got a brewery that took a misguided stand, a Christian who takes his family to Hooters, a man practicing "political celibacy" by not voting and a crypto guy who really f*cked up.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include a brewery that took a misguided and very loud stand against injustice, a God-fearing man who takes his family to Hooters, a God-loving man who thinks we should spend more time on our knees, a man practicing “political celibacy” by turning in an empty ballot and a crypto guy who really, really fucked up.



Monday

BrewDog

The character: BrewDog, Scottish brewery, anti-World Cup crusaders

The plot: BrewDog, a Scottish brewery, decided to take a stand against the upcoming Soccer World Cup in Qatar, because of the host nation’s terrible human rights record. Admirable.



The repercussion: The brewery did all this without thinking about its own past actions — or rather, thinking that people wouldn’t bring it up. They have fan locations set up for the tournament, and could even possibly be available there. Not to mention that one trade union called Brewdog the worst employers in history.



Adwait Patil  


Nick Adams

The character: Nick Adams, Trump-endorsed author, self-proclaimed “alpha male,” Hooters patron, Australian by birth

The plot: Oh boy. Where to begin with this one? Nick Adams is someone I only became, unfortunately, familiar with because he started showing up on my timeline tweeting a whole lot of nonsense about “alpha males” versus “beta males,” declaring that you can either be an American or a Democrat but not both, that Democrat women aren’t women and a whole lot more.

But what really got the timeline fired up this week was a tweet in which he described being at Hooters when he overheard servers talking about which way they were planning on voting.



Twitter exploded with comments about the irony of not just a family man and a Christian visiting Hooters, but a self-proclaimed “alpha male” needing to seek some kind of sexual gratification from a business.

What was remarkable about this is that as many responses, criticisms and jokes came in reply to Adams’s tweet, Adams himself tweeted almost as many additional tweets about his love for Hooters — so many that to include them all here would probably prevent this page from loading. But here are some of the highlights — including the tweet where he doubled down by saying a true American and alpha male also brings his family to Hooters with him.



The repercussion: People had some straight-faced critiques of Adams’s tweetstorm as well as plenty of lighthearted ones.



The morning of Tuesday, November 8, AKA voting day, Adams posted this:



  RIP.


Molly Bradley



Tuesday

Timothy Keller

The character: Timothy Keller, founder of Redeemer, big fan of praying in church

The plot: This one is very childish. Prepare yourself for someone who clearly did not know what he was tweeting, Lord forgive him.

 

Oh Tim, you simple man. You do not understand what you have brought unto our timelines.


The repercussion: Gird your loins: these jokes are going to be very vulgar, and really only about one thing. Shame on all of you people making fun of this poor old man; find God! LOL JK rip him to shreds everyone, go to town.


         

Jared Russo  


Dave Orrick

The character: Dave Orrick, political reporter for Pioneer Press, celibate voter

The plot: In an act of both protest and journalistic integrity, and definitely not cowardice or showboating, Dave didn’t vote for a single person on his election ballot and just turned it in empty.



The repercussion: The responses to this one were rough for a number of reasons. His colleagues called him out for the white privilege, and everyone else for the stupidity of posting the video to Twitter. And then he responded to the replies, and things got ugly real quick.


                         

Jared Russo  


Thursday

Sam Bankman-Fried

The character: Sam Bankman-Fried, former crypto billionaire, now crypto failure

The plot: I’ll try to keep this brief: Sam Bankman-Fried was a rising crypto star. He started FTX, a crypto exchange, and Alameda Research, a crypto quant trading firm. Over the past months, he raised a bunch of money and talked about donating a billion dollars to politics and whatnot.

However, it turns out that Bankman-Fried (whose parents are both lawyers and professors at Stanford) made some pretty egregious business and legal mistakes, including not disclosing that his two businesses were very closely financially entwined. Turns out those mistakes cost him his fortune and might end up ruining his customers, and everything’s pointing towards a firesale and a cautionary moment in crypto history.



The repercussion: People dunked on him and were quite perplexed that he decided to “tweet through it,” especially when that’s the last thing your legal advisers (or parents?) would recommend.



Adwait Patil  

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a journalist who is seemingly new to the concept of fiction, a tech mogul who introduced financial inequality to Twitter and a woman who literally throws away her kids’ Halloween candy.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Comments

