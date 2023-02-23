Popular
SILENCE IS GOLDEN

SILENCE IS GOLDEN

Adwait
Adwait
A Terrible Take On Women's Bodies, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Sometimes it's worth keeping things in the drafts, and another character's antics makes you wonder how many more days the outrage economy has left on Twitter.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week’s characters include a micro-celebrity who likes likes to call women "mid," an old actor saying old-actor-racist things and a Twitter rando who deservedly got piled on for a take on womens' bodies that made no sense.



Sunday

Justin Murphy

The character: Justin Murphy, newsletter writer, big fan of overrating things

The plot: Murphy is a regular Twitter dilettante so it's only natural he looked at what was trending and tried to get in on the action. What did that get us? Well, Emily Ratajkowski was trending, and using the above formula, the contrarian thing would be to call her "mid" (i.e. not that attractive).



Murphy exists in the Twitter-grey space. With 32,000 followers it's very easy to understand why he thinks his online presence matters, but consider this take while looking out of the window and you'll realize how foolish everything is.


The repercussion: There is only one way to respond to takes like these: be a little mean.


 

Adwait Patil  


Tuesday

Ben Stein

The character: Ben Stein, speech writer, actor, game show host, conservative

The plot: You might know Ben Stein from a variety of places: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Win Ben Stein’s Money,” those clear eyes commercials, or just from cultural osmosis. But while his deadpan delivery and comedic style has done him well since the ‘80s, most people are not aware of his role in society and his conservative politics. He wrote speeches for Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, and shaped the anti-abortion discussion that led to the overruling of Roe v. Wade.

And now, he goes and says this:



The repercussion: I guess some people are just big fans of racist depictions of fictional mascots. Damn us “woke” east coast liberal elites for being so “politically correct” and not racist.

Even some celebs called him out, like Ellen Barkin and DL Hughley.



Jared Russo  


Friday

@dubthaprophet

The character: @dubthaprophet, guy who does not understand or deserve to be near women's bodies

The plot: Another day, another man on the internet giving his unsolicited opinions on a woman’s body. This time, a guy thinks this particular part of a woman — her stomach — ruins the outfits she wears.



The repercussion: Generally, garbage like this doesn’t deserve the time of day, but the backlash and mockery @dubthaprophet received as a result of his horribly incorrect take is too good not to share.



Darcy Jimenez


———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included an ex-TV host with outdated views on what fashion should and shouldn't be, a sports commentator who needs another history lesson and a politician who hates dogs.


Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Comments

