A Terrible Take On Women's Bodies, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week’s characters include a micro-celebrity who likes likes to call women "mid," an old actor saying old-actor-racist things and a Twitter rando who deservedly got piled on for a take on womens' bodies that made no sense.

Sunday

Justin Murphy

The character: Justin Murphy, newsletter writer, big fan of overrating things

The plot: Murphy is a regular Twitter dilettante so it's only natural he looked at what was trending and tried to get in on the action. What did that get us? Well, Emily Ratajkowski was trending, and using the above formula, the contrarian thing would be to call her "mid" (i.e. not that attractive).

Without a doubt the most overrated woman in the world right now. She's pretty but c'mon. This is the definition of mid. pic.twitter.com/qkFaVjv6vP — Justin Murphy (@jmrphy) February 19, 2023

Murphy exists in the Twitter-grey space. With 32,000 followers it's very easy to understand why he thinks his online presence matters, but consider this take while looking out of the window and you'll realize how foolish everything is.

The repercussion: There is only one way to respond to takes like these: be a little mean.

Me trying to convince the other Greeks in Troy to go home: https://t.co/aoE1caYYzf — guys whats going on (@Smartguyy) February 20, 2023

We need to make men afraid of saying things like this https://t.co/fBzIoOwJeZ — thot choc (@shreyabasu003) February 20, 2023

Sorry . I hope you can find a celebrity that makes you more horny soon https://t.co/xLnl0Vx3z5 — Christin (@hexprax) February 20, 2023

The way people on this site discuss looks, it's like they imagine only some objective elite 1% of bodies are capable of being found attractive. Your parents probably found each other attractive. You've probably been attracted to people you know. "Pretty but mid" is gibberish. https://t.co/MWd2mGLnUw — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) February 20, 2023

everyday i get on this app and i'm forced to see dudes ranking the attractiveness of women who would never look in their direction unless by accident https://t.co/kcgOOI2zWo — — , (@seintlaurent) February 21, 2023

being called “mid” by an insecure man at this point is the strongest proof that you are objectively hot https://t.co/R7TxJoqr9A — leigh (@daughter_ion) February 20, 2023

men’s audacity needs to be studied https://t.co/iG5grkpswd — hania ⵣ (@regrttes) February 21, 2023

Adwait Patil



Tuesday

Ben Stein

The character: Ben Stein, speech writer, actor, game show host, conservative

The plot: You might know Ben Stein from a variety of places: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Win Ben Stein’s Money,” those clear eyes commercials, or just from cultural osmosis. But while his deadpan delivery and comedic style has done him well since the ‘80s, most people are not aware of his role in society and his conservative politics. He wrote speeches for Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, and shaped the anti-abortion discussion that led to the overruling of Roe v. Wade.

And now, he goes and says this:

Actor Ben Stein says he misses the good old days when “a large African-American woman” was on his syrup bottle, but woke corporate culture ruins everything. pic.twitter.com/WkSXUDbRIj — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 21, 2023

The repercussion: I guess some people are just big fans of racist depictions of fictional mascots. Damn us “woke” east coast liberal elites for being so “politically correct” and not racist.

Even some celebs called him out, like Ellen Barkin and DL Hughley.

To go out of your way to complain about not having the racist depiction of Aunt Jemima on a bottle of high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavoring and coloring railing shows the profound absurdity of latent racism that persists in many people like Ben Stein — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 22, 2023

Please don’t call Ben Stein an actor. It makes us all look bad. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 22, 2023

I'm curious how he'd feel if it was a blatantly racist picture of a Jewish person advertising a savings account. — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) February 21, 2023

Is anyone surprised that Ben Stein is a racist. Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? — 𝙱𝚘𝚋 𝙷𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚎 (@bobhille) February 21, 2023

The high point of his career was when he repetitively droned a surname in a John Hughes flick. — robert jon anderson (@RobAnderson2018) February 21, 2023

If you called #Kanye or #Kyrie anti semites but are silent about #BenStein saying he misses #AuntJemimah on the syrup bottle you’re a fucking hypocrite! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) February 22, 2023

Jared Russo



Friday

@dubthaprophet

The character: @dubthaprophet, guy who does not understand or deserve to be near women's bodies

The plot: Another day, another man on the internet giving his unsolicited opinions on a woman’s body. This time, a guy thinks this particular part of a woman — her stomach — ruins the outfits she wears.

this thing ruins outfits pic.twitter.com/BLT4cHgdnh — Therapy For The Streets 🧎🏿 (@dubthaprophet) February 17, 2023

The repercussion: Generally, garbage like this doesn’t deserve the time of day, but the backlash and mockery @dubthaprophet received as a result of his horribly incorrect take is too good not to share.

men ride into battle for this https://t.co/lG0R1DSiFp — rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) February 19, 2023

this thing makes me so horny 💯 https://t.co/p0QbuW6Wt4 — clay ^_^ ⛷️ (@hanfjob) February 19, 2023

Bro needs his girls built like a Barbie doll 💀 https://t.co/5krVe6yRej — _ ＷＯＭＩ_ (@_W0M1_) February 19, 2023

This “thing” is there for a reason, this “thing” is natural and this “thing” is sexy asl https://t.co/MG6FufLtln — ‏سِتّ شُمُوس الْكَوْن (@juiceadill) February 18, 2023

i’m convinced straight men don’t even like women lmao. that belly is so fucking sexy. — death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) February 19, 2023

I fixed your Twitter handle. You gotta be downright stupid to think that’s not fucking gorgeous pic.twitter.com/uXRXBk1xX0 — Kommander Karl (@kommanderkarl) February 20, 2023

Brb, adjusting the placement of my internal organs to fit an impossible beauty standard set by men who have more than likely, never seen a vagina in their entire life. — 🦊 Tati 🦊 - Sibling Arc (@StarliteKitsu) February 20, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

———

