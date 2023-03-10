A Husband Who Wants His Wife To Pay For The 'Luxuries' Of Childbirth, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week’s characters include a a terrible husband trying to split the hospital bill — of his child's birth — with his wife, funnyman Seth Rogen who can't take criticism anymore, a MRA whose friend is dateless and a politico from Oklahoma who dreamed of becoming an astronaut.

Tuesday

Seth Rogen

The character: Seth Rogen, a funny man pivoting to brutal honesty

The plot: This week Rogen, an acclaimed comedic mind of the 21st century, went on a podcast called "The Diary Of A CEO," and allowed himself a moment of vulnerability. Rogen said he wished that critics' would realize that their negative reviews hurt the filmmakers. "It's devastating," he said.

“I think if most critics knew how much it hurts the people that made the things that they are writing about, they would second guess the way they write these things.” https://t.co/jFaVzLhtsu — Variety (@Variety) March 7, 2023

The repercussion: Rogen has been a part of some iconic shows and films, and has cemented himself as Hollywood's go-to stoner dude now. While he did mention on the pod that "life goes on," probably alluding to the fact his career hasn't stalled in anyway because of the harsh criticism his work has gotten, the quote was enough fodder for the masses to dunk on him. It's not everyday you get to quote tweet and teach a stoner a lesson; they're usually the nonchalant ones.

It is actually part of a critic's job not to care about this. https://t.co/d0hfQBmh5H — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) March 7, 2023

This kinda comes off as nothing should be criticized. Like we should all just say “The Green Hornet was incredible piece of cinema” for fear of hurting feelings. Idk man, athletes, politicians, & everyone in between gets criticized for their jobs. Way it is. Movies no different. — Sling (@setrinople) March 7, 2023

If Hollywood actors knew how poor film critics are maybe they would shut up & grow some backbone while in their mansions. Making work means being vulnerable & you have to deal with that, not get angry at people who don't like it.



Anyway, big fan of OBSERVE AND REPORT😘😘 https://t.co/91qVPOUY8y — gina telaroli (@GinaTelaroli) March 8, 2023

I wish Seth Rogen was this sympathetic when that guy got his car stolen.



"lol, dude your car got stolen?? it's called living in the big city. huehuehue" https://t.co/WOl1Yr4o0y pic.twitter.com/BoCt4zBOzS — Ricky (@NobleAtlas88) March 8, 2023

Adwait Patil



Wednesday

BowTiedKong

The character: BowTiedKong, an anon men's right activist

The plot: We haven't had one of these in a while, so I'm glad BowTiedKong took the time out of his week to tweet the perfect piece of main character bait. A self-described MRA (or enthusiast as they say), BowTiedKong tweeted out the plight of a good friend who couldn't get dates despite his $300K yearly salary. "Modern women are broken," he wrote.

Good friend is late 30's. In shape, makes over $300k/year, has a condo overlooking a great downtown.



He gets consistently ghosted, ignored for days, or is told after a date or two that "this isn't working."



Modern women are broken. — BowTiedKong (@BowTiedKong) March 8, 2023

The repercussion: Consider it BowTiedKong's lucky week, because on any other day, an anon account with less than 1,500 followers (still, at the time of writing) would never get this much traction. But, what can we say, it's been a slow week. The format and point he was trying to make in the tweet is too easy a dunk to pass up, and that's probably why it was quote tweeted more than 7,500 times.

And is this “good friend” in the room with us right now? https://t.co/hc5G6zs0Bu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 9, 2023

A true modern day Mr. Collins. He has a good living and the patronage of Lady Catherine de Bourgh!



What more could a woman ask for?! https://t.co/5KGH0YzxOW — Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) March 9, 2023

Kinda funny how manosphere discourse changed from "women are shallow gold diggers" to "women are broken cause they're not automatically attracted to a rich guy"... https://t.co/4hEX6OaknC — Christoph Breuer (@chribreuer) March 9, 2023

maybe he's a massive twat x https://t.co/SIFrJ7LTzh — Elle Rudd (@ElleRudd_) March 9, 2023

you fuck him then damn.... https://t.co/pH0UG96WzC — megan (@chismosavirus) March 9, 2023

Adwait Patil



Friday

Kevin Hern

The character: OK01 Representative Kevin Hern, wannabe astronaut

The plot: There are confusing tweets. And there are self owns. And then there is this tweet:

After the Challenger tragically exploded, my dreams of being an astronaut were cut short.



But I did what I had to do – including hog farming – to purchase my first McDonalds in 1997.



Today, I am honored to represent #OK01 in the U.S. Congress.



Never EVER give up. pic.twitter.com/ZfN1n9EOBJ — Rep. Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) March 3, 2023

Never before have we encountered such a wild ride where every single word is more bizarre than the last one. You’d never know where this was going based on the first paragraph, to the last one.

The repercussion: So the framework of the tweet got memed to death, and on top of that people dug up some dirt on Hern for being a sleazy politician with some bad policies and bad history. So enjoy the dunks on him for a variety of reasons. But mostly for that Challenger line, like what in the hell dude…

YOU, a normal person: The Kevin Hern Challenger explosion tweet



ME, somebody who is maniacally determined to cultivate boutique opinions on everything: The “including hog farming” tweet — matt (@taquitoroller) March 5, 2023

Did you also dream of betraying democracy & our closest allies? pic.twitter.com/ImLmmMbOVf — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) March 4, 2023

I mean, there is A LOT going on here. 👨🏽‍🚀🚀🐷🍟 pic.twitter.com/tRmiOzrd8B — Lily Burana 🗽 (@lilyburana) March 4, 2023

After Milli Vanilli returned their Grammy due to lip synching, my dream of being a pop star ended....I did the next best thing.....opened a Cumberland farms. — dkbeach (@kopkebeach) March 4, 2023

24 year old kevin hern watching the challenger disintegrate 46,000 feet in the air:



"Me... this is about me." https://t.co/J1qSPBoHAi — scotus delenda est (@Troker61) March 4, 2023

Nobody:

Kevin Hern in 1986 watching the Challenger explode: https://t.co/LAkNgGakM8 pic.twitter.com/0MKsOdck6J — Julius Gagne (@JuliusGagne) March 4, 2023

SAD TRUTH: Kevin Hern doesn’t know how to fix the ice cream machine at McDonalds https://t.co/RVhmc3AJg3 — Okie Political Memes (@OKPoliticalMeme) March 7, 2023

Jared Russo



Saturday

An awful husband/person

The character: An awful husband/person

The plot: So many of Reddit’s “Am I The Asshole” posts have gone viral that you’d think by now it’d be impossible to shock us. Nope — this is a level of assholery that, judging by Twitter’s reaction, few people have previously encountered.

In the post, a woman writes about receiving an extortionate hospital bill ($8,000 after insurance) following the birth of her three-month-old baby. She goes on to say that her husband — who contributed to half of said baby’s existence, AND didn’t have to give birth to it — told her she should pay the full amount, for being a “princess” and for needing the “luxury” of an epidural during the delivery.

Sorry, I need a minute.

Are you all ready to hate someone pic.twitter.com/mmR9Ofu0kQ — tacos (@thiscassgirl) March 4, 2023

It’s truly despicable behavior — and to make matters worse, the OP says she went ahead and paid the full amount herself. How could she even consider that she could be the asshole in this situation?

The repercussion: People on Twitter shared the same opinion as us: her husband is the worst, and the way he’s treating her is 100 percent divorce-worthy. (That, and: why the hell does America make people pay to give birth?)

“EXTRA ADD ONS” MY DUDE IT WAS CHILDBIRTH NOT CHIPOTLE https://t.co/jrycnQtWqZ — snowglobe allie leading the midnights rug campaign (@reckedmaserati) March 5, 2023

Yeah sorry she needs to take that baby and go. They’ll do much better without that man — Jodie Humphries (@jodadi_o) March 4, 2023

I hope this is merely a creative writing exercise — Ezzalenko, you beauty! (@Ezzalenko) March 4, 2023

How terrifying to be married to someone for 7 years, have a child with them and they do this — Catty (@luxlazuli) March 4, 2023

I can’t even begin with the word “luxury” — Christine Gritmon ❤️ #ChatAboutBrand (@cgritmon) March 5, 2023

I love imagining this cheap, feeble loser paying waaaaaay more than $4k for divorce lawyers/movers/new furniture/new house — Caitlin Green (@caitiegreen) March 5, 2023

This is why I hate when y’all blame women who date sociopathic men who are terrible husbands and/or fathers with the “well you knew he was like this”.



Until a situation like this arises, we won’t know. https://t.co/AsyCqZKaG1 — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) March 6, 2023

Still shocked that some countries charge to give birth. — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) March 4, 2023

good for her, making a public record for the custody hearing down the road — Ben Adlin (@badlin) March 4, 2023

I have caught several flies with how long my jaw dropped for. https://t.co/lzrxMPdUVw — martha (@mxmsworld) March 7, 2023

They were a "team" as long as her needs didn't inconvenience him. The 50/50 split was his way of "compromising." Childbirth is NO walk in the park and it's obvious he thinks her physical pain, pain caused by birthing their baby, has NOTHING to do with him and that's...whew! — Golding (@GoldingGirl617) March 4, 2023

*plays Jojo "Get Out* on the loudest possible volume setting* pic.twitter.com/u0RZBysSuY — Anna Gifty (@itsafronomics) March 4, 2023

Kill your husband. Next question. https://t.co/KWEKeGIPTm — Evan Von Doom 💀 (@EvanReadsComics) March 6, 2023

she needs to serve him papers immediately — jourdain (@judysquirrels) March 4, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

———

