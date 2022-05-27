Popular
ADA LOVELACE WANTS A WORD

A Guy Who Thinks Women Should Make Babies, Not Write Code, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

submitted by Molly Bradley

This week we've also got a guy who thinks sports jerseys are dumb and a writer who feels like citation is cramping his style.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include a tech guy who thinks women have nothing to contribute to tech, a guy who thinks wearing sports jerseys is dumb and a writer who feels like citation is cramping his style.



Saturday

TechLead

The character: TechLead, YouTuber, ex-Google employee, misogynist

The plot: One of the great things about Twitter is that it provides a space to share your thoughts and feelings on any topic, and discuss them with others from all around the globe. One of the worst things about the platform, however, is that some people on Twitter have awful opinions, and we have to read them. On Saturday, instead of going out and doing something not horrible with his weekend, Twitter user TechLead tweeted that women should not code. His explanation? Coding is “brutal” and “mutually exclusive with motherhood”. I’d personally wager that someone who’s endured pregnancy, childbirth and parenting can probably handle the trials and tribulations of computer programming. And of course, no woman-hating tech bro’s rant would be complete without a reference to Elon Musk.



Ignoring the fact that there’s no reason a person with children can’t also work in the field, what about the women who don’t want to be mothers? It’s fine for them to work in coding, right? Actually, TechLead says not to bother — if he were interviewing you, he’d not only reject you immediately, but also checks notes trash your resume to your face, for some reason. Instead, TechLead recommends any aspiring women coders just go home and pop out some offspring (he also reassures us he’s smarter than literally all women, so this is advice you can trust).



The repercussion: You may have noticed that the above tweets are screenshots, rather than embedded posts, and that’s because TechLead has deleted all of the comments he originally felt so confident making. Why, you ask? Well, because he got absolutely dragged online.



Darcy Jimenez



Alvin Cowan


The character: Alvin Cowan, former Yale University quarterback, actor, fashion police

The plot: On Saturday, Cowan delivered an epic 15-tweet treatise outlining why grown men shouldn’t wear jerseys to sporting events, quipping “Dude, your playing days are over. I'm sorry. Truly. It's not easy.”

He went on to say, in addition, grown adults shouldn’t wear custom jerseys with their last names on it and that nobody wants to see a man’s “upper shoulder/arm hair” at an NBA game. He also said this included dressing in Tiger Woods’ famous red shirt to the Masters.

“Dress like a grown up,” he added. “Show you have a reasonable sense of style and capability to find/pick a decent outfit.”

He concluded, “I have no problem with people being a fan of their teams. Hell, I am one too. But for all our sake... Try a team hat.”

He was so proud of his thread, he pinned it to the top of his profile.



The repercussion: Cowan’s lengthy, 15-part manifesto opposing adults wearing jerseys of their favorite teams to games got ratioed into oblivion by thousands of sports fans who thought he was being such a huge buzzkill and that there was “absolutely nothing wrong with wearing your favorite sports teams jersey for games.” Some clapped back by posting their collection of jerseys they wore to sporting events.


               

James Crugnale



Sunday

Adam Davidson

The character: Adam Davidson, writer, plagiarism apologist

The plot: On Sunday, Academia Twitter got into it.

Adam Davidson, a writer whose work is in The New Yorker and This American Life, took a stand against the oppressive cult of [checks notes] citation.



Davidson’s argument comes as a response to a New York Times piece last week about the history of France profiting off Haiti at Haiti’s great expense. Historians and other academics called the Times and its writers out for writing the story as though they themselves conducted all the research at hand in order to surface a heretofore unknown history.

In fact, there has been extensive research and writing on this very subject, which the NYT’s writers opted not to cite, reference or acknowledge in any meaningful way.

Davidson makes the argument that, actually, citing the research and prior works off of which you have built your own work hinders the flow of the narrative. Horrifying! Won’t anyone think of the narrative?


The repercussion: A substantial crowd made very clear to Davidson why his spin on the NYT’s significant gaffe does not hold up.



Molly Bradley


———

