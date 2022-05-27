A Guy Who Thinks Women Should Make Babies, Not Write Code, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a tech guy who thinks women have nothing to contribute to tech, a guy who thinks wearing sports jerseys is dumb and a writer who feels like citation is cramping his style.

Saturday

TechLead

The character: TechLead, YouTuber, ex-Google employee, misogynist

The plot: One of the great things about Twitter is that it provides a space to share your thoughts and feelings on any topic, and discuss them with others from all around the globe. One of the worst things about the platform, however, is that some people on Twitter have awful opinions, and we have to read them. On Saturday, instead of going out and doing something not horrible with his weekend, Twitter user TechLead tweeted that women should not code. His explanation? Coding is “brutal” and “mutually exclusive with motherhood”. I’d personally wager that someone who’s endured pregnancy, childbirth and parenting can probably handle the trials and tribulations of computer programming. And of course, no woman-hating tech bro’s rant would be complete without a reference to Elon Musk.

Ignoring the fact that there’s no reason a person with children can’t also work in the field, what about the women who don’t want to be mothers? It’s fine for them to work in coding, right? Actually, TechLead says not to bother — if he were interviewing you, he’d not only reject you immediately, but also checks notes trash your resume to your face, for some reason. Instead, TechLead recommends any aspiring women coders just go home and pop out some offspring (he also reassures us he’s smarter than literally all women, so this is advice you can trust).

The repercussion: You may have noticed that the above tweets are screenshots, rather than embedded posts, and that’s because TechLead has deleted all of the comments he originally felt so confident making. Why, you ask? Well, because he got absolutely dragged online.

You know it was exclusively women who programmed the first fully electronic switching computers, right? — Adam Adair B. A. (@ghedipunk) May 21, 2022

Men shouldn't be in tech, as the irrational emotions produced by testosterone make them biologically predisposed to falling for dumb ideas like cryptocurrency — eevee (@eevee) May 21, 2022

Bro you sit in a gaming chair and bash out lines of text eating Cheetos you are not invading Berlin in 1945 — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) May 21, 2022

If you're struggling with coding so much why don't you leave it to us women, we seem to be doing fine — Katy Montgomerie 🦖🦕 (@KatyMontgomerie) May 22, 2022

Coding is easy. If it is hard for you maybe you should go into a different field like lawn care. Men are especially good at that. We definitely don’t want to have to debug your code. — Linda Stevens 🌎🌻 (@Linda__Stevens) May 21, 2022

A lot of words telling me you recently met a woman who is a better coder than you and it broke your ego — Hasti (@HastiPilates) May 21, 2022

Literally, women were among the 1st programmers. Ironically, it was considered a “natural career for women” until a combo of PCs + gaming + ads created this 🗑 narrative.



1950s: 30-50% of programmers were women



1986: 37% of compsci undergrads were womenhttps://t.co/YA3vTQzEa5 — EmilyTav (@EmilyTav) May 22, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

Alvin Cowan

The character: Alvin Cowan, former Yale University quarterback, actor, fashion police

The plot: On Saturday, Cowan delivered an epic 15-tweet treatise outlining why grown men shouldn’t wear jerseys to sporting events, quipping “Dude, your playing days are over. I'm sorry. Truly. It's not easy.”

He went on to say, in addition, grown adults shouldn’t wear custom jerseys with their last names on it and that nobody wants to see a man’s “upper shoulder/arm hair” at an NBA game. He also said this included dressing in Tiger Woods’ famous red shirt to the Masters.

“Dress like a grown up,” he added. “Show you have a reasonable sense of style and capability to find/pick a decent outfit.”

He concluded, “I have no problem with people being a fan of their teams. Hell, I am one too. But for all our sake... Try a team hat.”

He was so proud of his thread, he pinned it to the top of his profile.

Grown men who wear jerseys to games...



...need to stop.



A thread. — Alvin Cowan (@Alvincowan) May 21, 2022

The repercussion: Cowan’s lengthy, 15-part manifesto opposing adults wearing jerseys of their favorite teams to games got ratioed into oblivion by thousands of sports fans who thought he was being such a huge buzzkill and that there was “absolutely nothing wrong with wearing your favorite sports teams jersey for games.” Some clapped back by posting their collection of jerseys they wore to sporting events.

Terrible take…absolutely nothing wrong with wearing your favorite sports teams jersey for games or whenever you want. Sports is an escape from real life for a few hours let people enjoy how they want https://t.co/oslXgzmhYS — Mike Brown (@DieselHokie08) May 23, 2022

Grown men who tell other grown men what to wear at games need to shut the hell up https://t.co/iwR1guOdKQ — Shukri Wrights (@ShukriWrights) May 23, 2022

Alvin, your opinion is noted thank you. I have my attire picked out for my next baseball game: https://t.co/tMreOlsWcf pic.twitter.com/xbcaIXigSj — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) May 23, 2022

Imagine being this much fun. https://t.co/G5uzvwUr9W — Ryan Kessler (@RyanKGlobal) May 23, 2022

What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. https://t.co/scvFi6WTF9 — Bri Alyssa (@brie_alyssa) May 23, 2022

This is a ridiculous assessment. Wear whatever u wanna wear. Especially your fav players jersey. https://t.co/SOnIMIbl0L — PER4ORM (@PER4ORM) May 23, 2022

Anyways folks drop your favorite jersey(s) you own here I’ll start https://t.co/ZEHEpjP5SO pic.twitter.com/foqnALbGMg — Andrew (@based_shesty) May 23, 2022

You be you! I'll be me. I can guarantee you that I will always be much happier than you will be. I dress by my own standards, not anybody else's. Don't you dare tell me what to wear to games, or to anywhere else ... https://t.co/noy9Xa2iQD pic.twitter.com/Afpshxjhrl — Dan Clynick (@dclynick66) May 22, 2022

What's weirder, wearing a jersey to a game or caring THIS MUCH about what other people wear to a game? https://t.co/dqMjfPYRGO — James (@OaklandAboveAll) May 22, 2022

Counterpoint: fans should wear whatever they want to games. Just enjoy the game and if you are unsure as to how to best conduct yourself in life, just don't be anything like Alvin here. https://t.co/xUjvvdZfMI — Eric Cole (@leprekhan) May 22, 2022

The ratio of replies to likes tells me everything I need to know.



This guy sucks. https://t.co/uH12ymghNI — Bucket Hat Kyle (@KylesArtillery) May 23, 2022

They putting you in a spliff brodie https://t.co/ojhbgllksR — Dom2K🌊⛱️ (@Dom_2k) May 23, 2022

James Crugnale

Sunday

Adam Davidson

The character: Adam Davidson, writer, plagiarism apologist

The plot: On Sunday, Academia Twitter got into it.

Adam Davidson, a writer whose work is in The New Yorker and This American Life, took a stand against the oppressive cult of [checks notes] citation.

Good writers obsess about creating a narrative impact, compelling scenes, characters, etc.



Constantly citing where each distinct idea comes from makes it impossible to build a fluid narrative that readers can get lost in.



2/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) May 22, 2022

This is partly why academic writing is so often boring, unreadable to a lay person, and has such little impact.



4/end — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) May 22, 2022

Davidson’s argument comes as a response to a New York Times piece last week about the history of France profiting off Haiti at Haiti’s great expense. Historians and other academics called the Times and its writers out for writing the story as though they themselves conducted all the research at hand in order to surface a heretofore unknown history.

In fact, there has been extensive research and writing on this very subject, which the NYT’s writers opted not to cite, reference or acknowledge in any meaningful way.

Davidson makes the argument that, actually, citing the research and prior works off of which you have built your own work hinders the flow of the narrative. Horrifying! Won’t anyone think of the narrative?

The repercussion: A substantial crowd made very clear to Davidson why his spin on the NYT’s significant gaffe does not hold up.

The hook for the article, that the NYT uncovered this about Haiti, is false; that is why people are mad. The narrative in the piece, about the debt, is good. The narrative of discovery is bad. Academics are not asking journalists to tell bad stories, just ones that are true. — Joseph Rezek (@RezekJoe) May 22, 2022

"Historians say"; "leading historians"; "documents rarely reviewed by historians". The @nytimes stood on the backs of researchers of Haiti and the Caribbean who mostly aren't in the story but are relegated to another tiny link. Scholars deserve recognition.https://t.co/ic2iGN9DgN — Rebecca Shapiro (@RebeccaJShapiro) May 21, 2022

Dear Journalists,



Acknowledging sources IS narrative.



Not acknowledging them is also narrative.



“Mystery of Haiti’s history and economics revealed after two centuries by American journalists at #NYTimes” is most definitely A Narrative. @adamdavidson https://t.co/FlJqwpvNax — K.A. Tuley (@k_a_tuley) May 24, 2022

Just gonna leave this @SaraNAhmed quote here:



“Citation is feminist memory. Citation is how we acknowledge our debt to those who came before; those who helped us find our way when the way was obscured because we deviated from the paths we were told to follow.” https://t.co/pxNN2C3gGF — Dipali A (@dipali17) May 23, 2022

No, there's no conflict between citations and compelling content. Youtubers do it every single day with videos all the time. It's not hard to maintain basic intellectual honesty, and to assume that citing work "costs" something is disengenuous at best. https://t.co/kImaDTPYdc — joe (@pauseandselect) May 23, 2022

I just scrolled through Ta-Nehisi Coates’s “The case for reparations.” In 10 min I found 18 in-text citations of historians, sociologists, and others. It’s not hard. https://t.co/d3yscum2CV pic.twitter.com/A2P03NuNax — Jim Wainwright (@wainwright_II) May 23, 2022

I have copied

your work

that you spent

decades perfecting



and which

you were probably

hoping

would be recognised



Forgive me

it was delicious

so sweet

and so plagiarised https://t.co/T0ASSUsTo7 — Anindya Raychaudhuri (@DrAnindyaR) May 23, 2022

Molly Bradley

