A Guy Who Says We've Become So Woke That 'Pulp Fiction' Couldn't Get Made Today And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a Copenhagen resident who somehow never saw an old person in New York City, a novelist who hated on a beloved candy found at everyone's grandmother's house, a culture writer with the worst take about taking a book to a bar, a comedian with a curious take on what comedians actually do and a guy who went a little overboard advocating for the right to make "Pulp Fiction" in 2022.

Saturday

Paul Hünermund

The character: Paul Hünermund, present-day Copenhagen resident, former Astoria resident, NYU Visiting Scholar and advocate for the elderly.

The plot: On Saturday morning, Paul Hünermund — a former NYU visiting scholar and current assistant professor at Copenhagen Business School — fired off a hot take of epic proportions. His intersectional observation: "You never see old people in the streets of NYC. In Copenhagen you do. It's a real city, not just some romcom dream for 20-somethings."

You never see old people in the streets of NYC. In Copenhagen you do. It's a real city, not just some romcom dream for 20-somethings. — Paul Hünermund (@PHuenermund) February 5, 2022

The repercussion: Hünermund's direct missive on the city's mise en scène struck a nerve among transplants, locals, urban planners and fellow NYU students.

Within a few hours of facing the heat from his original tweet, he dropped a certified NYC badge of honor: an NYU ID card issued in 2016.

For those who say this is just some tourist opinion pic.twitter.com/gz1fZkfSgQ — Paul Hünermund (@PHuenermund) February 5, 2022

If people had willfully ignored his take earlier, upon seeing the ID card they made it a point to let him know how they really felt.

Absolutely incredible take.



His ‘expertise’ is that he was briefly a visiting scholar at NYU, yet somehow he never saw StuyTown? Or the UWS? Or Riverdale? Or Bed-Stuy? Or Washington Heights? Or the Bocce Courts at Kissena Park?



I can keep naming neighborhoods if you want… https://t.co/vbY6ABeRyr — Aaron Ghitelman (@Ghitelman) February 6, 2022

me after taking an uber from the m&ms store to the liberty statue https://t.co/8za4syQ5Bb — laura (@freezydorito) February 7, 2022

I literally befriended a 70 year old at a metrograph screening who videotaped keith haring’s birthday party and was joan didion’s assistant. if you don’t meet and know older new yorkers that really is your loss. https://t.co/R1Rq0JFiqE — e taylor (@erinisaway) February 7, 2022

median age in NYC is higher than Copenhagen. https://t.co/MfGuQJSQsc — Matt (@tiredgenerally) February 7, 2022

I wish I had a powerful enough brain to confidently say “No one is willing to talk about it, but there are no old people in New York City” — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) February 6, 2022

This is true as long as your only interactions with New York City involve watching TRL in 1999 https://t.co/KeMfEaUNz5 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 7, 2022

an associate editor at the Journal of Causal Inference would like to know why he mostly sees young people at his job in New York City at New York University https://t.co/XUnURlsC4K — macb.eth (usd hodler) (@Theophite) February 7, 2022

You gotta hand it to the guy who said on Twitter "You never see old people in the streets of NYC," has been roundly mocked for the last 24 hours and has decided to simply not delete the tweet. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) February 6, 2022

But the deepest cut of all perhaps came from New York City man about town Richard Daniels

I’m old and live In NYC and am on the streets all the time with my old friends and none of us have ever seen you. — DanielsDance&Film (@R_DanielsFilms) February 6, 2022

To his credit, Hünermund later reaffirmed his love for the Big Apple.

Okay, this hit a nerve... Let me make clear, I love New York. It's one of the great places in the world. 💙 https://t.co/75kHV9JZW0 — Paul Hünermund (@PHuenermund) February 6, 2022

Adwait Patil

Dishonorable Mention

Porochista Khakpour

The character: Porochista Khakpour, Iranian-American novelist, candy critic.

The plot: On Saturday, Khakpour decided to go guns blazing after the beloved grandmother candy, Strawberry Bon Bons, asking her followers, "Do you guys remember this trash candy? Was there a single person who liked these? Show yourselves."

do you guys remember this trash candy?



was there a single person who liked these? show yourselves pic.twitter.com/I69ZHMda3J — porochista khakpour پوروچیستا خاکپور (@PKhakpour) February 5, 2022

The repercussion: Khakpour's huge slam upon Strawberry Bon Bons drew the wrath of a surprisingly abundant number of old timey candy fans, who clapped back hard in response to having their favorite individually wrapped treat besmirched.

these were good asf omg https://t.co/Q2i5FIll2d — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) February 6, 2022

This is such a violent thing to tweet during Black history month. https://t.co/vQZZoj6JfI — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) February 6, 2022

you disrespecting grandmas all across America with this one. https://t.co/M54K9HiHkx — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 6, 2022

These were the best of the hard candy options & we will not disrespect the jazzy ladies in the fabulous hats who carried them. https://t.co/ikryq5MguI — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) February 7, 2022

I knew before I even clicked on this that it would be followed up with an apology and a “muting this now.” Also these rule https://t.co/ZcDLAAH5wM — Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte) February 7, 2022

Khakpour later acknowledged her tweet had failed spectacularly. And took the L by muting the thread.

wow this shit has backfired, a lot of you love this garbage — porochista khakpour پوروچیستا خاکپور (@PKhakpour) February 5, 2022

James Crugnale

Sunday

Jeremy Schneider

The character: Jeremy Schneider, a food/culture writer for NJ.com and the New Jersey Star-Ledger, book police.

The plot: On Sunday, Schneider quipped, "Please know, if you're someone who brings a book to the bar . . . nobody likes you."

Please know, if you’re someone who brings a book to the bar… nobody likes you — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) February 6, 2022

The repercussion:

Schneider's tweet castigating people who bring books to the bar got hit with a truly historic ratio as he learned Hell hath no fury like a reader at the pub scorned.

please know that those of us who bring books to bars do not want or need to be liked ❤️ https://t.co/61AnXz6iD8 — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) February 8, 2022

It’s the “please know” that really nails this guy at the bar who hates you for bringing a book. https://t.co/f4GpoeBgmG — Shannon Woodward (🚮, 🚮) (@shannonwoodward) February 8, 2022

If you're a woman and you need or want to eat out alone and not be harassed, you have two choices: book or computer. A phone doesn't work.



Actually the third choice is vampire fangs and a freshly killed rabbit but that one's hard work. https://t.co/lLYtJ4aZtY — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) February 7, 2022

They’re reading your ass in the QTs https://t.co/f0ifXf6XPg — Rusty Foster (@fka_tabs) February 7, 2022

I feel like this is indirectly aimed at a number of women in bars with books who refused to stop reading when he tried to hit on them https://t.co/D7T1eSPhLn — GUN_Vanguard, Keeper of The Vibe™️ (@GUN_Vanguard) February 8, 2022

i'm sorry she wouldn't talk to you dude https://t.co/9KkA8GLFF9 — Miles Klee (@MilesKlee) February 7, 2022

Even the National WWI Museum dunked on Schneider.

Tonight's happy hour, in honor of books in bars. We know all of our followers on this platform are rarely without one and we appreciate you. 📚 https://t.co/GZ3YFwvQJh pic.twitter.com/npFpFF8GmL — National WWI Museum (@TheWWImuseum) February 9, 2022

A few days later, after taking an absolutely brutal walloping from book-lovers on the Twittersphere, Schneider penned a lengthy mea culpa, saying his original tweet was mean and he was sorry.

First off, this tweet was mean. Uncharacteristically mean. “Nobody likes you?” I don’t talk like that in real life, why would I tweet that? And saying it to people minding their own business reading a book? Yeah, that’s mean. I’m sorry. — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) February 9, 2022

This 77-character tweet made me The Main Character on Twitter, and it sucked. I was Brandon Knight, Twitter was DeAndre Jordan. My mean tweet was met with some funny tweets and lots of mean tweets. That sucked. I asked for it, but it sucked. — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) February 9, 2022

And if someone ever writes a book about the worst Twitter draggings of all time, I’ll be happy to sign your copy, right on the chapter about me.



I promise I won’t tweet about you if I see you reading it at a bar. — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) February 9, 2022

James Crugnale

Dishonorable Mention

Whitney Cummings

The character: Whitney Cummings, star of the NBC series "Whitney," co-creator of "Two Broke Girls," believer that a comedian's true purpose is to take you through spooky haunted houses.

The plot: On Sunday, Cummings decided to come to the defense of Joe Rogan, under fire for purportedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19/making racist statements on his Spotify podcast, by arguing that comedians didn't sign up to be our heroes.

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 6, 2022

The repercussion: Cummings's tweet went viral as her galaxy brain take about what a comedian's job was supposed to be sparked a discourse that completely enveloped Twitter, with the overwhelming consensus being that people were either unsympathetic to her point or making fun of her contention that a comedian's job wasn't actually to make you laugh.

For some, who hadn't been following Rogan's career outside of his podcast and "Fear Factor," it came as a shock that he was actually considered a comedian.

I say this genuinely and with absolutely no snark: I had no idea Joe Rogan was considered a comedian — manny (@mannyfidel) February 6, 2022

The weird thing about this “comedian’s job” discourse is I genuinely didn’t realize Joe Rogan was a comedian — Lux Alptraum, Friendly Neighborhood Solipsist (@LuxAlptraum) February 6, 2022

Some felt that maybe Cummings wasn't the best spokesperson about what a comedian's role in society was supposed to be.

comedians will be like “it’s our job to say things that make people uncomfortable” and then can’t even tell their racist friend to shut the fuck up — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) February 6, 2022

Fun fact: Whitney Cummings once pointed me out in a crowd and spent like a minute mocking me, a disabled person, because I wasn't clapping at her jokes to her satisfaction. https://t.co/XGPz0CRTi5 — Ben Paddon ➡ #Gally1 (@BenPaddon) February 6, 2022

While others had fun at her expense by mercilessly riffing on her own words.

It’s the comedian's job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. pic.twitter.com/R12jLDaBh0 — cullen 'swamp trash' crawford (@HelloCullen) February 6, 2022

The job of a comedian is to dig into the depths of the human soul, through the murky recesses of the subconscious and expose the hypocrisy at the core of our beings by asking the question to end all questions: "who here is single?" — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) February 6, 2022

Comedians are not here to make you “laugh.” Our job is to carry sacks of cement, pour the contents into a mixer with water, lay it into the ground, and reinforce it with rebar. We do fine masonry and stonework. No project is too big or too small. We do all of your concrete needs. — mary houlihan (@maryhoulie) February 6, 2022

But the coup de grâce came from Marc Maron, who summed up how most people were feeling about the subject.

Maybe add ‘to be funny’ to the list. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 6, 2022

Monday

Tom Nichols

The character: Tom Nichols, contributor to The Atlantic, guy who is good at making up stuff to get mad at.

The plot: Earlier this week, Nichols had settled in for a rewatch of Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" (1994). Instead of simply enjoying the movie, he decided to hop on Twitter and post the following below:

I’m watching pulp fiction right now and wondering, 28 years later, if you could make this movie today — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 7, 2022

The repercussion: Nichols’s tweet triggered a tidal wave of conversation around “Pulp Fiction” and other movies that were made in the past that couldn’t be made today for all manner of reasons. The general consensus was that wondering wheter a movie made three decades ago could be made today is a very dumb thought exercise.

I'm watching Pulp Fiction right now and wondering, 2800 years later, if you could make this movie today*



*(you can't, earth is despoiled, The Council forbids creative expression in less than five dimensions, and no one knows what pulp fiction or Quentin Tarantino were) https://t.co/j6WsdjPysq — Michael Swaim (@SWAIM_CORP) February 8, 2022

But most notably, Nichols engaged with the responses to his tweet to defend his position, up to and including defending, for some reason, the use of the n-word in the film.

What are you doing in there?



Nothing Mom, just making up a hypothetical scenario so I can get mad about not hearing the n-word as often as I used to. pic.twitter.com/qn47c8L1ee — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) February 7, 2022

In a week already filled with bewildering arguments in favor of using the n-word — and during Black History Month, no less — people were, understandably, not having it.

BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK pic.twitter.com/qJDQmUqr40 — Racism Watchdog ☃️ (@RacismDog) February 7, 2022

probably not. if you tried to release Pulp fiction to day people would be like "hey this is Pulp Fiction that's already a movie" https://t.co/ANvLngCKxV — Jamie - they/(((them))) (@Clumpassion) February 7, 2022

i'm watching cars 2 right now and wondering, 11 years later, if you could make this movie today https://t.co/unstqPLbPg — professional himejoshi | b l m (@makislesbo) February 7, 2022

you could never make lead-based paint for residential use in today's woke climate — Tom Joad The Wet Sprocket (@Adequate_Scott) February 7, 2022

Idk how to tell these kinds of people that if Pulp Fiction were never made society would be completely unaffected https://t.co/bSHbInHcCw — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) February 7, 2022

tarantino never made another film. coincidence? https://t.co/fZiJSuM1Ke — BILL RYAN (@faceyouhate) February 7, 2022

Quentin Tarantino made “The Hateful Eight” in 2015, which would seem to have (at least) doubled down on everything potentially offensive about “Pulp Fiction.” https://t.co/Q9FTjpfg7K — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) February 7, 2022

No it would take longer than just one day to make a movie tom. — brett (@UncleRamrod) February 7, 2022

This past Sundance I watched a romantic thriller about cannibals and last year a movie where a woman gets impregnated by a car won the Palme d’Or pic.twitter.com/ygYAoGbjSi — Jon Negroni (@JonNegroni) February 7, 2022

I think you could make Pulp Fiction today but the problem is that modern audiences will say, hey, this is just Pulp Fiction, I already saw this. — Gabe Delahaye (@gabedelahaye) February 7, 2022

Molly Bradley

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a ill-conceived gold cube cryptocurrency stunt that backfired spectacularly.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]