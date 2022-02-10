Trending
ROYALE WITH TWEET

A Guy Who Says We've Become So Woke That 'Pulp Fiction' Couldn't Get Made Today And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Submitted by James Crugnale

This week's characters also include a guy from Copenhagen who thinks New York City is only populated by young people, a woman who went after Strawberry Bon Bons, a guy who really regrets tweeting against reading books in bars and more.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.


This week's characters include a Copenhagen resident who somehow never saw an old person in New York City, a novelist who hated on a beloved candy found at everyone's grandmother's house, a culture writer with the worst take about taking a book to a bar, a comedian with a curious take on what comedians actually do and a guy who went a little overboard advocating for the right to make "Pulp Fiction" in 2022.

Saturday

Paul Hünermund

The character: Paul Hünermund, present-day Copenhagen resident, former Astoria resident, NYU Visiting Scholar and advocate for the elderly.

The plot: On Saturday morning, Paul Hünermund — a former NYU visiting scholar and current assistant professor at Copenhagen Business School — fired off a hot take of epic proportions. His intersectional observation: "You never see old people in the streets of NYC. In Copenhagen you do. It's a real city, not just some romcom dream for 20-somethings."

The repercussion: Hünermund's direct missive on the city's mise en scène struck a nerve among transplants, locals, urban planners and fellow NYU students.

Within a few hours of facing the heat from his original tweet, he dropped a certified NYC badge of honor: an NYU ID card issued in 2016.

If people had willfully ignored his take earlier, upon seeing the ID card they made it a point to let him know how they really felt.

But the deepest cut of all perhaps came from New York City man about town Richard Daniels

To his credit, Hünermund later reaffirmed his love for the Big Apple.

Adwait Patil


Dishonorable Mention

Porochista Khakpour


The character: Porochista Khakpour, Iranian-American novelist, candy critic.

The plot: On Saturday, Khakpour decided to go guns blazing after the beloved grandmother candy, Strawberry Bon Bons, asking her followers, "Do you guys remember this trash candy? Was there a single person who liked these? Show yourselves."

The repercussion: Khakpour's huge slam upon Strawberry Bon Bons drew the wrath of a surprisingly abundant number of old timey candy fans, who clapped back hard in response to having their favorite individually wrapped treat besmirched.

Khakpour later acknowledged her tweet had failed spectacularly. And took the L by muting the thread.

James Crugnale


Sunday

Jeremy Schneider

The character: Jeremy Schneider, a food/culture writer for NJ.com and the New Jersey Star-Ledger, book police.

The plot: On Sunday, Schneider quipped, "Please know, if you're someone who brings a book to the bar . . . nobody likes you."

The repercussion:

Schneider's tweet castigating people who bring books to the bar got hit with a truly historic ratio as he learned Hell hath no fury like a reader at the pub scorned.

Even the National WWI Museum dunked on Schneider.


A few days later, after taking an absolutely brutal walloping from book-lovers on the Twittersphere, Schneider penned a lengthy mea culpa, saying his original tweet was mean and he was sorry.

James Crugnale


Dishonorable Mention

Whitney Cummings

The character: Whitney Cummings, star of the NBC series "Whitney," co-creator of "Two Broke Girls," believer that a comedian's true purpose is to take you through spooky haunted houses.

The plot: On Sunday, Cummings decided to come to the defense of Joe Rogan, under fire for purportedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19/making racist statements on his Spotify podcast, by arguing that comedians didn't sign up to be our heroes.

The repercussion: Cummings's tweet went viral as her galaxy brain take about what a comedian's job was supposed to be sparked a discourse that completely enveloped Twitter, with the overwhelming consensus being that people were either unsympathetic to her point or making fun of her contention that a comedian's job wasn't actually to make you laugh.

For some, who hadn't been following Rogan's career outside of his podcast and "Fear Factor," it came as a shock that he was actually considered a comedian.

Some felt that maybe Cummings wasn't the best spokesperson about what a comedian's role in society was supposed to be.

While others had fun at her expense by mercilessly riffing on her own words.

But the coup de grâce came from Marc Maron, who summed up how most people were feeling about the subject.


Monday

Tom Nichols

The character: Tom Nichols, contributor to The Atlantic, guy who is good at making up stuff to get mad at.

The plot: Earlier this week, Nichols had settled in for a rewatch of Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" (1994). Instead of simply enjoying the movie, he decided to hop on Twitter and post the following below:



The repercussion: Nichols’s tweet triggered a tidal wave of conversation around “Pulp Fiction” and other movies that were made in the past that couldn’t be made today for all manner of reasons. The general consensus was that wondering wheter a movie made three decades ago could be made today is a very dumb thought exercise.



But most notably, Nichols engaged with the responses to his tweet to defend his position, up to and including defending, for some reason, the use of the n-word in the film.



In a week already filled with bewildering arguments in favor of using the n-word — and during Black History Month, no less — people were, understandably, not having it.


Molly Bradley

———

Additional submission from James Crugnale: