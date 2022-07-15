A Guy Who Manifested Alcohol Poisoning In His Kitchen Sink, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a guy concocting the world’s biggest future hangover in his kitchen sink, a pundit who made a bizarre comparison between two very different athletes, a bunch of men who become mysteriously incompetent when it comes to their children and a right-wing TikToker being inexplicably self-righteous toward Kehlani.

Last Week

Shawna

The character: Shawna, and his kitchen sink

The plot: If you’re going to make an alcoholic beverage, you might as well go big AND be at home. An account named Shawna shared a Twitter video that went viral, where a man literally throws in the kitchen sink. Drinks, ice, and more drinks. All in one big ol’ slush. Please do not try this at home, do not get alcohol poisoning and drink responsibly.

Nah man, how have they not arrested this man yet pic.twitter.com/iryyHkY4y1 — Shawna™ (@ShawnaWTF) July 7, 2022

The repercussion: What do you think the repercussion was going to be? People clowned on this guy like it was going out of style! The jokes and replies were relentless.

Professor Utonium making the Powerpuff Girls. https://t.co/b3cYnVSzn1 — Millie 💫🌟 (Looking for Work!) (@MagmaSoap) July 11, 2022

this is the Shopkeeper's strongest potion https://t.co/dYfLwKMpIQ — Turns off your pain inhibitors (@Kinkgobernable) July 10, 2022

Me if I took a sip https://t.co/oIhlV0xP5z pic.twitter.com/nIw98bv4NZ — big chungus (@shushangacabt) July 9, 2022

One sip and you’re waking up in the dessert like Trevor in GTA 5 https://t.co/qNefLVWShC — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) July 9, 2022

Everyone at the party pic.twitter.com/zAqnsoEIXb — Stone Cold Cheeks Justin (@fvk_jCheeks) July 8, 2022

After One cup: pic.twitter.com/3y4QLjcYpQ — ⬅️ yamato stan account ⁷✖️🏴‍☠️ (@NotBGeneus) July 8, 2022

Waking up in heaven like pic.twitter.com/Vc9CnNXCle — AntiSocialExtrovert (@_dee_howard) July 8, 2022

Literally this whole video ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/ir4VRroRON — 𓅊 (@OnubiEmmanuel) July 8, 2022

After drinking that mess: pic.twitter.com/H6VuYQagaG — no se (@heresthekid) July 8, 2022

Jared Russo

Monday

James Melville

The character: James Melville, political pundit, writer, guy who keeps getting recognized at his local butcher’s shop for being “James Melville from Twitter”

The plot: On Monday, Melville tweeted out a side-by-side collage of tennis player Novak Djokovic, who famously was deported from Australia for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer who risked his career by opposing the Vietnam War.

“Two sporting icons. Two different eras. But there is one huge similarity between Muhammad Ali and Novak Djokovic,” Melville said. “They stuck to their principles even when the world was trying to shut them down. They have both transcended sport with their bravery when under fire.”

Two sporting icons. Two different eras. But there is one huge similarity between Muhammad Ali and Novak Djokovic. They stuck to their principles even when the world was trying to shut them down. They have both transcended sport with their bravery when under fire. pic.twitter.com/qHYZOLCzNL — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 11, 2022

The repercussion: Melville’s comparison of Djokovic to Ali went viral, but the overwhelming reception was not what he had hoped, getting ratioed to smithereens with many people pointing out that the tennis star suffered nary a setback for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, whereas, in contrast, Ali was convicted of draft evasion and sentenced to five years in prison. (He also was fined $10,000 and banned from boxing for three years.)

You are *LITERALLY* comparing an anti racist anti war black man who embraced Islam, with a defender/denier of the Bosnian genocide of Muslims at Srebenica; and endangered the lives of others by refusing to vaccinate himself. https://t.co/b0nH1O9rDh — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 13, 2022

Novak’s own government tried to break him? I missed that story where his title was stripped, he was not allowed to play tennis in his prime and faced five years in prison for not being vaccinated… https://t.co/EVaGgskrmZ — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) July 12, 2022

Muhammad Ali lost years of his prime due to his anti war stance and Djokovic is scared of a needle. Not the same https://t.co/mdSXtYmm4x — Ali (@alipasha_) July 12, 2022

Imagine!! Comparing a reckless decision by a tennis player to everything that Ali fought for as a civil rights crusader fighting sheer racism!! James, u really need to go to Melville for a double shot of something!!🚮🚮🚮🍻🍺🍻 https://t.co/oifIqioIsh — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 13, 2022

Ali stood against war. Djokovic is fighting against science. It is not the same. https://t.co/4ULiPmAvK8 — Javier Castillo J. (@javcasjar) July 12, 2022

What an offensive false equivalence! Ali risked prison. He was brave. Djokovic is a coward afraid of a shot. https://t.co/q4wTi6Lzun — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) July 12, 2022

BAD TAKE.



Muhammad Ali was stripped of his heavyweight title and nearly faced a 5-year prison term for refusing to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Ali stood against Apartheid & supported Palestine.



Djokovic shared a table with Milan Jolovic & is an anti-vaxxer. https://t.co/Nsv0ODSjrv — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 13, 2022

I'm tired of being told how Djokovic stuck by his principles. He didn't. He tried every way he knew to bypass the rules. If he'd had any principles he would not have travelled. He bears no comparison to Ali, who really did stand by his principles. — Kathleen Mellor (@KathleenMellor6) July 12, 2022

Congrats on being that guy today. https://t.co/EX3xnJrEEi — Andrew Davidson (@AndrewKDavidson) July 12, 2022

But the coup de grace came from Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson, who shut down Melville’s comparison by bluntly replying, “BULLSH*T!”

James Crugnale

Tuesday

Dads

The character: A bunch of dads who, when asked for their emails by a mother trying to invite their kids to her three-year-old’s birthday party, gave her their wives’ emails instead

The plot: Sonya Bonczek, mother to a three-year-old child, recently stumbled into a social experiment without meaning to. When she ran into a few of her son’s classmates’ fathers, she asked for their emails to send invitations and information about her son’s birthday party.

Been running into dads of my 3yo’s classmates and asking for their emails for his birthday party and so far 3 out of 3 dads have proceeded to give me their wives’ emails instead. This is now a social experiment. — Sonya Bonczek (@SonyaBonczek) July 12, 2022

Now: it’s obviously fine if one or the other parent in a couple is the person who usually handles their kid’s social schedule. No one is saying the mom can’t be that person. But we would all be playing a willfully ignorant game if we ignored the rigid gender roles inherent in these fathers’ automatic rerouting of things to do with their kids’ lives. There’s a point at which repeated coincidence becomes a distinct pattern.

The repercussion: Bonczek’s tweet garnered a lot of responses relating to the situation and bemoaning it, with many mothers (and fathers, too) emphasizing how frustrating it is that domestic and child-rearing work seems to automatically fall to the mother.

But there were also offshoots of the conversation that came about when some people responded to say that married men are right not to give out their email addresses to women that are not their wives, lest it seem shady. This also did not sit well with the majority of respondents, who pointed out that the assumptions underpinning that aspect of the gender dynamic are wrongheaded. The whole thing smacks of Mike Pence.

There were also respondents who indignantly pointed out all the reasons a man could not be expected to correspond by email about his child’s attendance at a birthday party, from selective memory dysfunction to reading disabilities — in which case, we can only assume their wives are doing a hell of a lot of additional planning and reading for these men in every part of their lives, and we hope they’re getting paid for it.

Pretty much the same here, with the addition that I work full time and my husband has been home with the kids for 20 years now. But still, everyone contacts me first when it comes to scheduling anything. — Jorts Life Skills (@tremonenta) July 13, 2022

My husband is a teacher and this fall our oldest son is starting at that school where he works. The school just sent out an informational email about dates & forms we need to fill out etc, and they only emailed one of us, guess which one — Alyssa Knickerbocker (@alyssaknix) July 13, 2022

The replies 🫠



“my wife is just a master at that stuff/better at it” feels very weaponised incompetence.



So many men relish decision making/delegate roles in business but not in family. Dad so often get more choice in what to engage with and mum gets… everything that’s left. https://t.co/47IDENMvb8 — Gina Martin (@ginamartinuk) July 14, 2022

I think both reasons are about social roles. Many (most?) of us have been socialized to think that boys and girls can't or don't want to play together without making it a thing. — Jay Burnt (@JayBurn14) July 13, 2022

“How dare you receive this Evite of a picture of dancing balloons, the mom behind this must want to fuck you!” Oh shit, I didn’t think about that. — Sonya Bonczek (@SonyaBonczek) July 13, 2022

2) I’m sorry what? No additional female contacts? Is this a monastery? — Lisa MacCarthy (@lisamaccarthy) July 13, 2022

And you are paying her for all that extra work she does ? — Gaëlle (@JousseGaelle) July 13, 2022

Really gotta wonder how the men who are responding to this like "lol I suck at remembering stuff" and "but my wife just KNOWS how to plan things" manage to hold jobs that require them to remember stuff and plan things https://t.co/fMr7nzFzyU — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) July 13, 2022

But see, this isn’t the flip side. This is the result of the same antiquated societal norms that Sonya is talking about. Keep doing the work of re-educating people. — Lauren (@SarcasticLauren) July 13, 2022

someone posted about how dads in her son’s class offloaded domestic labour to their wives without thinking about it, and guys are defending it with everything from “men can’t read” to “men have no memories” to “it could lead to an affair.” incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/v7EXRogpvZ — Michelle Cyca (@michellecyca) July 13, 2022

Molly Bradley

Wednesday

Christian Walker

The character: Christian Walker, RW TikToker, perennial main character

The plot: Christian Walker, conservative influencer and son of Herschel Walker, interrupted Kehlani, a musician and performer, when they both were on line at a Starbucks drive-thru.

Walker and Kehlani allegedly had an exchange of words. Walker claims they called him something disparaging, so he reacted by filming Kehlani and relaying a message to them.

“I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones,” he wrote.

This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight.



I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. pic.twitter.com/V6X88Wg8tX — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 13, 2022

The repercussion: Walker is not new to controversy, or being the main character, and was appropriately piled on by the Internet. Kehlani’s cool and deadpan reaction quickly became a meme. It also looks like Walker, who hasn’t deleted old tweets, professed his love for Kehlani back in 2016.

not him proving kehlani right, coming out the car doing all that while she sits unbothered iktr pic.twitter.com/Mibv3gc9ea — $adgalriri (@EM0VISION) July 13, 2022

christian walker arguing with kehlani at the starbucks drive thru pic.twitter.com/UOiKPpLP3c — wiLL (@willfulchaos) July 13, 2022

kehlani when christian walker was at her window instead of her starbucks order pic.twitter.com/bHwfRJ75sr — gheeda (@rantnonstop) July 13, 2022

you acting like you didn’t say this..? https://t.co/TIdOlrtIRz — toove lo (@UNGODLYMlNUTE) July 13, 2022

Kehlani speaks… & she’s right she did look good af in that video 🤣😍 love an unbothered queen pic.twitter.com/rEyCKUUFrc — Jas🫶🏽 (@Jassymonique_) July 13, 2022

Adwait Patil

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a pop-psychologist refusing to delete a tweet to end his Twitter ban, a billionaire singlehandedly repopulating the US and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]