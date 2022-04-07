Trending
A Guy Who Broke The Internet With His Hot Take About Kurt Cobain And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

This week's characters also include a former city attorney with a doozy of a tweet about mask mandates and a magazine with a questionable report about why your thermostat should be set at 82° every night,

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's character's include an anti-masker city lawyer who should've left a tweet in drafts, a hot take about Kurt Cobain and his purported future thoughts about Twitter and a travel magazine with a resurfaced article that nobody asked for.


Friday

Daniela Jampel

The character: Daniela Jampel, former assistant corporation counsel for New York City, mask mandate foe, case study in why you really don't have to tweet.

The plot: On Friday, Jampel fired off a missive against New York City's policy requiring masks for children ages 2 to 4 in public and private school settings after a judge ruled the mandate could remain in place. She quote-tweeted New York City mayor Eric Adams announcing the legal victory and her response took a journey:

"I am an attorney for the city. I have represented cops who lie in court, teachers who molest children, prison guards who beat inmates. It is a job I have done proudly. Until tonight. Fighting to keep masks on toddlers is shameful. I am ashamed of my office."



The repercussion: Jampel deleted her tweet but not before having her statement roundly mocked across the Twitterverse, with many people incredulous at the way she framed her response. She was later fired for making "troubling claims about her work."

Following the news of her termination, Jampel released a defiant statement, saying she was fired for espousing her "constitutionally protected speech regarding (her) views on mask mandates."

James Crugnale


Tuesday

Mango The Clown

The Character: @Mango_The_Clown, staunch opponent of an extremely online Kurt Cobain.

The Plot: 28 years since the passing of Kurt Cobain, netizen @Mango_The_Clown weighed in on how the former Nirvana frontman would have viewed social media.

The internet started to become big only after the Seattle grunge musician died, and the rocker never got the opportunity to message a friend on AOL Instant Messenger, sign up for Hotmail, download a song on Napster, pose a question to Ask Jeeves or browse spacejam.com on the World Wide Web. But would he have been a Twitterholic in the year 2022? @Mango_The_Clown had very strong opinions.

The Repercussion: @Mango_The_Clown's tweet set in motion a deluge of "what would Kurt Cobain be like today" takes, and ended up finding himself buried in a brutal tweet-quote ratio, as many felt he didn't use any deductive reasoning to conclude what the singer's internet proclivities would be like in the present day.


James Crugnale


Wednesday

'Travel & Leisure' Magazine

The character: Travel & Leisure, usually benign travel magazine, recent perpetuator of a global act of violence

The plot: On Wednesday, for some reason, the Twitter account for Travel & Leisure decided to tweet out an article they published on their website in August of 2019.



It's one thing to repost old content, but it's especially misleading to keep the headline that cites a "new report." And according to this "new" report, we should all be setting our thermostats to 82 degrees every night.

Already there are a lot of problems here that beget questions. First off: Celsius or Fahrenheit? Are we setting them to 82 degrees all year round?? Why are we doing this???

According to the report, we should do this to conserve energy and also save on utility bills. Which, I mean, it’s true: a planet of countries that blast their AC units half the year is not great for the environment.

But it's incredibly disingenuous to give such specific to-the-degree advice to everyone, unilaterally, but also leave out key information, and also why is TRAVEL & LEISURE attacking us?????

The repercussion: Nobody responded well to the tweet — both because nobody wants to sleep in 82-degree air (not Fahrenheit, and certainly not Celsius), and because people have generally gotten increasingly sick of institutions at large trying to place the blame for climate change on individual consumers.

So Twitter came together to issue a straightforward response to the tweet, which was: Yeah, we’re not doing that.


Molly Bradley

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a director who thought Will Smith almost killed Chris Rock.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Comments

