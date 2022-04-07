A Guy Who Broke The Internet With His Hot Take About Kurt Cobain And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's character's include an anti-masker city lawyer who should've left a tweet in drafts, a hot take about Kurt Cobain and his purported future thoughts about Twitter and a travel magazine with a resurfaced article that nobody asked for.

Friday

Daniela Jampel

The character: Daniela Jampel, former assistant corporation counsel for New York City, mask mandate foe, case study in why you really don't have to tweet.

The plot: On Friday, Jampel fired off a missive against New York City's policy requiring masks for children ages 2 to 4 in public and private school settings after a judge ruled the mandate could remain in place. She quote-tweeted New York City mayor Eric Adams announcing the legal victory and her response took a journey:

"I am an attorney for the city. I have represented cops who lie in court, teachers who molest children, prison guards who beat inmates. It is a job I have done proudly. Until tonight. Fighting to keep masks on toddlers is shameful. I am ashamed of my office."

she deleted it now but it must be preserved as a time capsule for future generations pic.twitter.com/OcRYI7zj7U — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 5, 2022

The repercussion: Jampel deleted her tweet but not before having her statement roundly mocked across the Twitterverse, with many people incredulous at the way she framed her response. She was later fired for making "troubling claims about her work."

This is an incredible tweet. Hall of fame pic.twitter.com/GOEzNUux3F — Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) April 5, 2022

This tweet takes quite the turn pic.twitter.com/kA7q3L6en1 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 6, 2022

Hey @daniela127 why would you delete this absolute banger of a post pic.twitter.com/wWmsY4y6o8 — Commujism69420 (@Universe__Lover) April 6, 2022

*very slow blink*



I've read this like 6 times and I'm still lost on why you pressed send — Brandon Bradford (@BrandonLBradfor) April 5, 2022

I just, I cannot wrap my head around this. So you’ve represented state employees that have harmed the people they are tasked with protecting (proudly) but as soon as the state inconvenienced you then you had to draw a line in the sand? @daniela127 pic.twitter.com/McnHPjA6vJ — shaddae (@shaddaee) April 5, 2022

Okay but it seems like those other people were way worse — Brendel (@Brendelbored) April 5, 2022

Following the news of her termination, Jampel released a defiant statement, saying she was fired for espousing her "constitutionally protected speech regarding (her) views on mask mandates."

James Crugnale

Tuesday

Mango The Clown

The Character: @Mango_The_Clown, staunch opponent of an extremely online Kurt Cobain.

The Plot: 28 years since the passing of Kurt Cobain, netizen @Mango_The_Clown weighed in on how the former Nirvana frontman would have viewed social media.

The internet started to become big only after the Seattle grunge musician died, and the rocker never got the opportunity to message a friend on AOL Instant Messenger, sign up for Hotmail, download a song on Napster, pose a question to Ask Jeeves or browse spacejam.com on the World Wide Web. But would he have been a Twitterholic in the year 2022? @Mango_The_Clown had very strong opinions.

Kurt Cobain died 28 years ago today. He would have fucking loathed Twitter and everyone on here. pic.twitter.com/jhc2OsUdY2 — Mango The Clown (@Mango_The_Clown) April 5, 2022

The Repercussion: @Mango_The_Clown's tweet set in motion a deluge of "what would Kurt Cobain be like today" takes, and ended up finding himself buried in a brutal tweet-quote ratio, as many felt he didn't use any deductive reasoning to conclude what the singer's internet proclivities would be like in the present day.

He was political af. He would've been on here fighting for all kinds of things. Terrible take. https://t.co/UuW7xaYoZ8 — 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖞𝖓𝖆'𝖘 𝖋𝖆𝖛𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖊 𝖙𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖘 𝖋𝖆𝖓 (@TrippOrtizBro) April 6, 2022

Kurt Cobain was depressed, had chronic IBS and stomach issues, wrote in weird metaphors and non sequiturs, hated the Reagans and loved cats and macaroni and cheese.



Kurt was MADE for Twitter. He’d be a phenomenal shit poster. https://t.co/T8MBoRcldY — Justin Bates (@_JB1981) April 6, 2022

Nah, Kurt would've been an integral part of trans twitter and we all know it. — Ms Doe 😈 Depression Arc (@msdoedevil) April 5, 2022

Kurt Cobain would have spent the entire trump presidency using twitter like Stephen King and Seth Rogen https://t.co/OX5jZsw5k3 — ilych the Dialectical Pan Troglodyte (@DialecticalP) April 6, 2022

Using a dead guy to spew your thoughts about Twitter on Twitter. https://t.co/46Mx20bod6 — Weezer Lyric Thot (@fairytalebimbo) April 6, 2022

I doubt it. I think he would have ended up like Tom Morello. https://t.co/cOjV8w84HM — Lord Victor (@lordvictor) April 6, 2022

Every once in a while I'll check in on some edgy alternative musician from the 90s and half their TL is just retweets of articles from The Guardian. https://t.co/l3KMweLXav — Eddie Pensier (@OperaWeirdo) April 6, 2022

BA has the only accurate take in the awful “what would Kurt be like today” discourse https://t.co/EwxCc2Bc7i pic.twitter.com/8IJRaF0fl5 — dave mayhews band (@steveoburrito) April 6, 2022

He would’ve had an ape NFT like Eminem https://t.co/1T89vrtXNW — craigslist strangler (@felixfromchapo) April 7, 2022

James Crugnale

Wednesday

'Travel & Leisure' Magazine

The character: Travel & Leisure, usually benign travel magazine, recent perpetuator of a global act of violence

The plot: On Wednesday, for some reason, the Twitter account for Travel & Leisure decided to tweet out an article they published on their website in August of 2019.

Your Thermostat Should Be Set to 82 Degrees Every Night, According to a New Report https://t.co/C1SJ76RQcO — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) April 6, 2022

It's one thing to repost old content, but it's especially misleading to keep the headline that cites a "new report." And according to this "new" report, we should all be setting our thermostats to 82 degrees every night.

Already there are a lot of problems here that beget questions. First off: Celsius or Fahrenheit? Are we setting them to 82 degrees all year round?? Why are we doing this???

According to the report, we should do this to conserve energy and also save on utility bills. Which, I mean, it’s true: a planet of countries that blast their AC units half the year is not great for the environment.

But it's incredibly disingenuous to give such specific to-the-degree advice to everyone, unilaterally, but also leave out key information, and also why is TRAVEL & LEISURE attacking us?????

The repercussion: Nobody responded well to the tweet — both because nobody wants to sleep in 82-degree air (not Fahrenheit, and certainly not Celsius), and because people have generally gotten increasingly sick of institutions at large trying to place the blame for climate change on individual consumers.

So Twitter came together to issue a straightforward response to the tweet, which was: Yeah, we’re not doing that.

This is the most offensive thing that has ever been posted on the internet https://t.co/ZC4yWEhoUV — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) April 6, 2022

“oh yeah let’s fire up dad twitter”- travel + leisure HQ https://t.co/o59fHmDavM — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 6, 2022

did PG&E write this — rat king (@MikeIsaac) April 6, 2022

I’m pretty sure temps over 40 are quickly lethal.



Oh, you mean Fahrenheit which is not mentioned once in the entire article besides an F in a digital readout in an embedded picture. You realize you’re posting on the World Wide Web, right? — Katie Dragon (@Dragon_Katia) April 6, 2022

Report Says You Can Save Money By Not Using Thing — Emoji Caresser (@LizRummy) April 6, 2022

why would i want to sous vide myself in sweat between my sheets every night, what the hell — Mikala Jamison (@notjameson) April 6, 2022

Was the report written by a lizard? — Alex Cassun (@AEC_PA) April 6, 2022

Bottle filled with all the sweat from the bed. — (((Mech0T1🇺🇦))) (@Mech0T1) April 6, 2022

Molly Bradley

