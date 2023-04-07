A Guy Fanning Out Over Seeing Bill Gates Wait In Line, And More Of This Week's Main Character

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Sunday

Jay Sutherland

The character: Jay Sutherland, writer, headphone philosopher

The plot: I swear since Elon took over Twitter (promise, I will stop using this hook soon) it feels as if we're getting new OMC candidates generated weekly. Who is Jay Sutherland? I follow thousands of accounts and have zero cross-connection with him. Anyway. He's some type of writer, who dropped a wild political take using a headphone analogy.

"Something about massive headphones that go around your head that signal something very individualistic and neoliberal," he wrote and concluded that small earphones were the opposite and more inviting for a chat.

Something about massive headphones that go around your head that signal something very individualistic and neoliberal. A clear sign that you don’t wanna chat on the street or the bus. Small earphones less so. Blocking out the world doesn’t make it go away. — Jay Sutherland (@Jay_Sutherland_) April 1, 2023

The repercussion: Honestly, a toothless and fun tweet, but still there's something kind of off about it. Hard to put my finger on it, but luckily this tweet caught some steam and netizens had time to opine on it.

"Headphones are neoliberal"



Mais uma pro museu do neoliberalismo. https://t.co/1XZwzBhBNR — Janela do trem de Overton (@Vienna_Gambit) April 2, 2023

It actually does block out having to hear stupid shit look... https://t.co/UMOZ2HBmsb pic.twitter.com/YKwxcq79Oc — Babble (@Babble____) April 2, 2023

You're right. My headphones are here to announce to the world that I'm a raging Neoliberal. I use them to listen to Hillary Clinton speeches and Halliburton stockholder's meetings exclusively. — JasontheH (@wokemenace) April 2, 2023

"A clear sign that you don’t wanna chat on the street or the bus" Correct. And? — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) April 2, 2023

no it's actually gaslighting. or is it abuse? maybe a little bit Anarcho syndicalist. or even Latino. have you considered it could be Kafkaesque or maybe a little Sisyphean? it's certainly solarpunk which is anti revolutionary https://t.co/eYAPRiqzKL — Timothée Inshallahmet 🪬 (@heauxrgeoisie) April 3, 2023

i wear big earphones so people can see i am wearing earphones and leave me alone i hth https://t.co/mnHfoMEtAH — sammy 😗 (@sup_im_sammy) April 3, 2023

Adwait Patil









Sunday

Keith Olbermann

The character: Keith Olbermann, former sports guy, now uninformed sports guy

The plot: Olbermann fired of a sizzling hot take after seeing Angel Reese win the NCAA Women's Championship game. In the game Reese reacted to victory over another fierce competitor with outsized emotion, and Olbermann (among many, many others) was quick to call the 20-year-old basketball phenom Reese a "f—ing idiot." Yup. His words, not mine.

What a fucking idiot https://t.co/C8dW0tukfP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 2, 2023

Now, if you've ever played a minute of competitive sport, this includes betting on your Sunday games in the park against your rival neighborhood friend group, you are aware of how heated things get, how these emotions lead to certain actions and why things mostly stay on the court. Did Reese overreact? Yeah sure. She just won a national championship buddy. How many do you have?

The repercussion: An unbelievably stupid take in the heat of the moment will make you apologize in, checks the timestamps, less than 12-hours. What a tool. "I don't follow hoops," is such a weak apology.

I apologize for being uninformed last night about the back story on this. I don't follow hoops, college or pro, men or women. I had no idea about Clark. Both were wrong.



This is what I said in today's Countdown podcast. 2nd segment, about 24 minutes in: https://t.co/JDYjXBrkWy pic.twitter.com/0E1HxZyv2I — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2023

shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 3, 2023

Our investigator has questions. pic.twitter.com/3NAGFEWipu — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) April 3, 2023

ok even beyond the "I don't watch basketball at all so I didn't really know anything" of it all, it is absolutely comical to insist that IN HISTORY, the moment of taunting will overshadow the fact that LSU literally won the title. absolutely unserious. https://t.co/N2mHNIZ8Zl — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) April 3, 2023

Adwait Patil









Saturday

Reddit Dad

The character: Reddit dad, a guy on Reddit, mean dad

The plot: The below tweet shows an AITA Reddit post from a dad who’s decided that his 16- and 13-year-old daughters are now too old to go on the “daddy-daughter dates” that have been a tradition between them for years.

And when his daughter goes no contact he probably won't be able to figure out why. pic.twitter.com/oS8fKRf8mO — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) April 3, 2023

You can read the details yourself, but in summary: the two daughters the dad says are too old to hang out with him one-on-one are both from his previous marriage; the 16-year-old had saved up the wages from her new job to take her dad out; he told her she was too old for the dates and that he needs to spend time with his younger daughters instead. Heartbreaking.

The repercussion: People in the replies are in near-unanimous agreement that this guy seriously sucks. Some reckon he’s deliberately cutting out the kids from his last marriage, while others think calling them “daddy-daughter dates” is a bit weird, but that ultimately he should be grateful his kids want to spend time with him. Either way, this guy is most definitely the asshole, his children deserve better, and it’s astonishing that he can’t see that.

Genuinely surprising that a guy like this actually has kids that WANT to spend time with him. — Jen Grünwald (@jengrunwald) April 3, 2023

Fellas, is it weird to love your kids? — Emy LaCroix (@TheEmyLaCroix) April 3, 2023

How convenient that the cutoff date just happens to coincide with the age of the last of his daughters from the first marriage 🤔 — Laura Aliaga (@LauraAliaga2) April 3, 2023

Your kids will eventually understand the message you're sending that they don't mean that much to you. And then they will back away and move on. Parents like this act so surprised when their adult kids don't speak to them. — Lauren Dane says gay all day (@laurendane) April 3, 2023

My dad always held my hand. That's shows care and protection. Nothing weird about it. — Laura Naime (@lauranaime) April 3, 2023

I can't figure out if he's against it because he's weirdly sexualizing it (in which case it would ALSO BE WEIRD to go on "dates" with your preteen daughters!) or if he just has so many kids he can't be arsed to spend time with all of them. — Megan (@MeganSantucci) April 3, 2023

Calling it date night is weird and gross. You don't have a "date" with your child. You spend time with them, one on one. Also, money is tight? Uh ever thought idk stop breeding? That way you have more money and more energy to not neglect and reject your other kids. — Wheelie (@KartyVert) April 3, 2023

Dude I'm 30 and my mom will still take me or my brother out separately for "date nights". This dude just wants to focus on his new family. — Mookitten (@Mookitten) April 3, 2023

Then don't call it a date night if it's that's what's weird to you, but hanging out with your kid shouldn't have an age limit. — Jessie North (@BattleGirlJess) April 3, 2023

The fact his 16yo daughter wants to keep “date night” is a testament to how important & comforting they are to her. So yes, he is TA for not understanding his daughters needs. — Janine (@janinem70542099) April 3, 2023

So many fathers are desperate to find a way to convince their teenagers to spend time with them, and this guy is just… throwing it away. — Ross Thompson (but not the one you're thinking of) (@Octalthorpe) April 3, 2023

Darcy Jimenenz







Thursday

Ceosonson

The character: Ceosonson, Bill Gates's number one fan

The plot: So this weird tweet popped up on our radar, and we aren’t sure who to make fun of more here. Bill Gates, a billionaire with a long history of things to make fun of, or this man for tweeting out his affection for Bill Gates being dripless. We're going to go with the guy who loves a swag-less Bill Gates.

The goal is to be rich, not to look rich.



Bill Gates at Dick’s Burgers, Seattle, Washington waiting in line to place his order. When you’re worth $82.4 billion, casually dressed, you don’t need ‘swag’ to prove you’re ridiculously rich. He runs the largest charity in the world,… pic.twitter.com/aqykmEIC00 — Ceosonson (@ceosonson) April 3, 2023

If you're going to post a Tweet fanning out over a billionaire, unless you're a literal nepo baby, how can you not expect a barrage of insults? I'd like to assume that most people on the Internet do not experience the luxuries that Bill Gates does, so it's their natural instinct to turn on him.

The repercussion: Fact check: that original photo is from 2019, so strike one.

this photo was made in 2019 btw https://t.co/qKvf05k0Xv — Jordan Novet (@jordannovet) April 5, 2023

And then strike two and three were everyone spilling the tea on Gates and then dunking on this dude for making this comment. Just a lot of stupidity going on, so feel free to enjoy all of it guilt free. There should be no billionaires and no one should be a fan of them. No one earns that much money in a just society.

Bill Gates has a posture that defies both physics and human biology! pic.twitter.com/flP8b8IitE — Melcolm X (@RealMelcolmX) April 6, 2023

who gives a shit — Johan Lenox (@johanlenox) April 4, 2023

"billionaires: they get diarrhea too!" — Brett Hamil (@BrettHamil) April 6, 2023

Haha, yeah, Bill Gates is just a regular guy.



Who among us hasn't funded geoengineering projects that spray aerosolized metals into the atmosphere to "stop climate change?" https://t.co/a3dzMajkJw — 🔺ʀᴇᴍɴᴀɴᴛ. (@remnantposting) April 6, 2023

Lol Bill Gates is a 67 year old white man. Even if he wanted to flaunt wealth, it wouldn’t be done the same way as the people you are criticizing. https://t.co/dh879dIDFz — ....... (@PrinceHAK33M) April 4, 2023

when the gc going off so hard that u don’t notice bill gates standing in line behind you pic.twitter.com/VWCfbAUTh5 — Israel Gonzalez-Brooks (4/100 gecs) (@izzyz) April 6, 2023

If Bill Gates really cared about being humble, he would be absolutely caked in shit from head to toe https://t.co/b47ET7VSDz — Haus of Decline (@hausofdecline) April 5, 2023

Jared Russo







