A Novelist Disgusted That Movies Aren't Real, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week’s characters include a person fearful of fatherly love, a heartless sports commentator and an author disgusted that movies aren’t real.

Friday

@JaireLockdown

The character: @JaireLockdown, Twitter user, fearful of fatherly love

The plot: Last week, American football star Tom Brady posted some photos of him cuddling and kissing his 13-year-old son. Sweet, right? Well — no, actually, according to this weird guy:





Bruh no fuckin way what is this shit???? pic.twitter.com/2KpSiTrc06 — #Pray4Hamlin (@JaireLockdown) December 30, 2022

For some reason, Twitter user JaireLockdown is deeply disturbed by the sight of a man being affectionate towards his son. Sad IMO. Nobody’s too old for a hug from their parents.

The repercussion: People on Twitter tried (in vain, ultimately) to make JaireLockdown see there’s nothing untoward about a parent expressing love for their young child.

You don’t kiss your dad? Sorry he don’t love you 😭 — pøpš (@n0t_pop) December 31, 2022

I have 3 sons, all teenagers. I hug them every day, kiss them goodnight, tuck the little one into bed. Parental affection is normal and healthy and IMPORTANT, especially fathers & sons. Men need affection just as much as women do. — Chanandler Bong (@amyisquitebusy) December 31, 2022

Yo bro.... calm down lol.... it's still his kid. — Sammy Sosa⚡🇺🇸🇫🇷🇪🇦 (@SammySWD) December 30, 2022

Weird that y’all be sexualizing physical affection between parents and kids. — somehow palpatine returned (@matthewxmeehan) December 31, 2022

Dude that’s his SON. So Fucking dumb to post this — Skyler Stone (@theskylerstone) December 31, 2022

The only people mad about this are probably men who grew up fatherless, or their father never showed them affection. Stop creating something that isn’t there. We need more men like this who show affection to their sons. Tell me you grew up fatherless without telling us. — Taz, Tyler 🧙🏽‍♂️🪬🎸🎶 (@KingMadTaz) December 31, 2022

Why yall make a man loving his kid weird? I swear I hate the internet. — Edgar Alan Dough🏋🏼‍♂️📈🅱️ (@edgaralandough) December 31, 2022

This is sad that you’d even post something like this.



The man loves his child and is embracing loving him, if anything else comes to your mind - the issue is you. Many boys/men yearn for a fatherly love and one is doing so yet being critiqued, very weird behavior. — JAN (@iamjan___) December 31, 2022

You're the weird one. Sorry that your dad didn't have that kind of relationship with you. — University of Auburn Alan (@SarcasmAndMore) December 31, 2022

Twitter mfs when they dad loves their son pic.twitter.com/3EK2BDl1dI — cheese dip (@cheesedip456854) December 31, 2022

Sigh.

Darcy Jimenez



Monday

Skip Bayless

The character: Skip Bayless, sports commentator on TV, professional troll

The plot: Skip Bayless, to a lot of people who follow the sports media industry or television, has been the main character for decades on end. He has a storied tradition, a career, built upon saying the most incendiary, incorrect, wild hot takes imaginable. Does he believe anything he says? Probably not. But he knows how to push buttons and does it so well, he is just a human troll at this point. You can go onto YouTube and watch him debate himself, there’s so much contradictory stuff he’s said over the years.

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

And in response to the horrifying injury sustained to Damar Hamlin that happened on Monday Night Football, Skip just said some dumbass stuff and everyone got mad at him online, and then he backed it up with more awful, garbage takes. The man has no shame, and will do or say anything for attention.

“I apologize for anything I’m about to say that might offend you, but I don’t apologize for what I tweeted that offended literally everyone.”



The audacity of this guy is impressive to say the least. pic.twitter.com/dEASmH5A5l — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) January 3, 2023

The repercussion: He’s crossed the line before, but this seems especially egregious considering the life and death nature of the story.

Kevin McCarthy Skip Bayless

🤝

Guys no one wants speaking — Joe Praino (@FixYourLife) January 5, 2023

How can @RealSkipBayless still have a job!? What he tweeted and THEN his sorry ass narcissistic “apology” (which he made all about himself) and THEN….what happened with him and @ShannonSharpe on their show yesterday??!! This man is despicable and should be fired immediately!!! — Chris Thiel (@ChrisThielBOOM) January 5, 2023

Marcellus Wiley spoke on Shannon Sharpe & Skip bayless pic.twitter.com/wHVadarxsk — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 4, 2023

How come there is no repercussions for any of Skip Bayless’s insensitive things that he has said over the years?? Hmmmm…. — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 3, 2023

On this morning’s episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe opened his monologue and was interrupted by co-host Skip Bayless.



Sharpe said he wished Bayless took down the tweet. Bayless said he refuses to do so.



The relationship appears beyond reparable. pic.twitter.com/Jhq99nkXBt — Colin Kaepernick 7️⃣ Was Exiled Exercising Rights (@RickStrom) January 4, 2023

Skip Bayless is the kind of guy who would NEVER be a part of a lynch mob.



But he’d tell them to stop by his hardware store if they need some rope. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) January 3, 2023

Matt Barnes speaks on Skip bayless & Shannon sharpe pic.twitter.com/53pzpw57I2 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 4, 2023

Jared Russo



Thursday

Joyce Carol Oates

The character: Joyce Carol Oates, author, person disgusted that movies aren’t real

The plot: Joyce Carol Oates is once again a main character on Twitter. The reason she’s trending this time is no more or less exhausting than the last, but it’s especially absurd: in response to a screenshot from the 1955 Hitchcock film “To Catch A Thief,” showing a scene in which Cary Grant and Grace Kelly’s characters are in a car, Oates derided the “ridiculous ‘backgrounds’ in scenes involving cars”:

those ridiculous "backgrounds" in scenes involving cars highlight the artificiality of Hitchcock in general & this frankly silly concoction in particular. he certainly is an overrated director--really a cynical puppet-master manipulating gullible audiences. https://t.co/EDY3dko30S — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) January 5, 2023

You don’t have to like Hitchcock, at all, but criticizing him for doing a very common thing that pretty much all older movies did — having actors be in a non-moving car with a fake background so that they don’t actually have to risk driving for the film, especially driving with the distraction of acting out a scene — is what’s really absurd here. Also, sorry the fake-background technology wasn’t amazing in Hitchcock’s day?? If the limits of technology implemented for the sake of actors’ safety constitute manipulation, then carry on, Hollywood, master of puppets.

The repercussion: This was all too easy for people to make fun of, and they were right to do it.

Literally every film before the 90’s did this, so for you to pick this as “proof” that Hitchcock is overrated is a bit ridiculous. https://t.co/roYPpwaoN9 — Phil Labonte Is The Most Pitiful Man in Existence (@NeverSu64836697) January 6, 2023

just found out the train is not actually coming out of the screen — leon (@leyawn) January 5, 2023

He didn’t even bother to film colors in Psycho. He’s a bum. — Soren Bowie (@Soren_Ltd) January 5, 2023

ooh, you got him — skeleton man (@MKupperman) January 5, 2023

This is just that Ben Shapino thread about glass onion but aged up like 50 years. — nada terf (@twinkleskramz) January 5, 2023

wait his movies were fake? those things didn't really happen? — atrophy wife 🎀 (@zuza_real) January 5, 2023

not to be ageist but shouldn't an 84 year old be familiar with rear projection https://t.co/UCRzoTw1WZ — Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) January 5, 2023

those ridiculous "backgrounds" highlight the artificiality of da Vinci in general & this frankly silly concoction in particular. he certainly is an overrated painter--really a cynical puppet-master manipulating gullible audiences. https://t.co/eBOMZPVWA9 pic.twitter.com/DfDWIlQFH0 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 5, 2023

i couldn't dream of a tweet this good in my wildest dreams. True Poster Queen — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) January 5, 2023

miss Oates, is this hitchcock fella bothering you — belt brodude (@avoidthehanoid) January 5, 2023

wait didn’t some decorative skeletons scare you tho — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) January 5, 2023

Molly Bradley

———

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a guy mad that no women are cooking for him, a very angry Mets fan and a nepo baby who thinks that non-nepo babies should just try harder.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]